NATL-EUCHARISTIC-CONGRESS-REGISTRATION

This is the logo for the U.S. bishops' three-year National Eucharistic Revival. Registration opens Feb. 15, 2023, for the National Eucharistic Congress being held in Indianapolis in 2024. (OSV News photo/courtesy USCCB)

WASHINGTON | Registration for the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis July 17-21, 2024, will open Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (EST)/noon (CST).

The Year of the National Eucharistic Congress and Missionary Sending 2024-25 is the third and final year of the U.S. bishops' National Eucharistic Revival.

