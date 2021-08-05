Judge blocks Texas order stopping transportation of migrants
EL PASO, Texas | A federal judge Aug. 3 temporarily blocked an order issued by the governor of Texas to halt transportation of migrants by anyone other than local or federal authorities following an incident involving a Catholic nonprofit. Judge Kathleen Cardone of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in El Paso granted an emergency request from the Department of Justice, which said the order was “dangerous and unlawful.” The department filed a lawsuit July 30 against the state of Texas, trying to stop enforcement of the order, which gives troopers the ability to pull over and impound a vehicle, if needed, that is suspected of transporting migrants. The move halts enforcement at least until Aug. 13 when the judge is set to hear the case in court. “The executive order causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of noncitizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19,” the judge said in granting the emergency block of the executive order. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 28 order came after a migrant family, being aided by the local Catholic Charities agency, were at a fast-food restaurant reportedly without masks when they were supposed to be in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
House’s refusal to include Hyde in bills is an ‘injustice’
WASHINGTON | The refusal by the U.S. House to include the Hyde Amendment and other pro-life riders in appropriations bills before lawmakers passed the measures is an “injustice” that overshadows the provisions that help “vulnerable people,” said the chairmen of two U.S. bishops’ committees. Late July 29, the House voted 219 to 208 in favor of H.R. 4502, a package of appropriations bills that currently exclude the Hyde, Weldon and Helms amendments and other longstanding, bipartisan-supported pro-life language. Eliminating these provisions would force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions and would have the effect of forcing health care providers and professionals “to perform and refer for abortion against their deeply-held beliefs, as well as forcing employers and insurers to cover and pay for abortion,” said the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in a news release issued after the vote. The release included a joint statement on the House actions by Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty, and Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “The House has voted in a way that is completely out of step with the will of the American people who overwhelmingly oppose taxpayer-funded abortion,” the prelates said. They called on the Senate “to redress this evil in H.R. 4502.”
McCarrick charged with assault in case
BOSTON | The Boston Globe reported July 29 that police in the Boston suburb of Wellesley have charged former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 in a criminal complaint filed by Wellesley Police in a district court in nearby Dedham, Massachusetts. A summons has been issued ordering McCarrick, now 91, to appear at the court for arraignment Aug. 26. The Globe reported that McCarrick is now living in Missouri. The address listed for McCarrick in the court filings is the Vianney Renewal Center in Dittmer, Missouri, located in Jefferson County, a suburban county of St. Louis on the eastern side of the state. The crimes for which McCarrick is charged allegedly took place in 1976, when he was a New York archdiocesan priest and secretary to Cardinal Terence Cooke of New York. According to the Globe, the man told investigators that McCarrick was a family friend who began molesting him when he was a youth. According to a report by Wellesley Police Detective Christopher Connelly that was filed in court with the complaint, he said McCarrick often went on trips with the then-teenager’s family and had sexually abused him in New Jersey, New York, California and Massachusetts. McCarrick’s attorney, Barry Coburn of Washington, told the Globe: “We will look forward to addressing this issue in the courtroom.”
USCCB helping resettle Afghan translators
WASHINGTON | The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and its Migration and Refugee Services “are proud to have the opportunity to welcome and assist those who have kept Americans safe in Afghanistan,” said the USCCB president and the chairman of the bishops’ migration committee July 30. Other agencies resettling these newcomers include Catholic Charities USA and other nongovernmental organizations. “By working with the United States, each of these individuals has put their lives and those of their family and friends at risk.
As they now leave everything behind to begin new lives here, the many sacrifices they’ve made should not go unacknowledged,” the two prelates said. The statement was issued by Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, USCCB president, and Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration. According to The Associated Press, a flight landed just after midnight July 30 at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, in suburban Washington, with 221 Afghans who have been allowed into the United States under a special visa program. AP said an internal U.S. government document it had obtained said the group included 57 children and 15 babies
