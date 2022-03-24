Nation
USCCB recommits church to pro-life initiatives
WASHINGTON | As the nation awaits the U.S. Supreme Court’s most significant abortion ruling in decades, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and the chairmen of eight USCCB committees said they “join together in prayer and expectant hope that states will again be able to protect women and children from the injustice of abortion.” “As we affirm the value of every human life, we welcome the possibility of saving countless unborn children as well as sparing women and families the pain of abortion,” they said in a statement released late March 21. In June or early July, the court will issue a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which involves a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks. It is expected the decision will overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide, returning the abortion issue to the states. In their statement, Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez, USCCB president, and the chairmen of USCCB committees concerned with pro-life, domestic and international policy, evangelization and other issues recommitted the Catholic Church’s years-long outreach -- through various initiatives, parishes, agencies and other entities -- to pregnant women in need and their children and families. They urged Catholic dioceses, parishes, agencies and institutions to do the same. The full statement can be found online at https://bit.ly/3IB9T0d.
Saint Peter’s continues its March Madness winning streak
WASHINGTON | St. Peter gained the upper hand on St. Patrick’s Day when the underdog team of the small Jesuit school, Saint Peter’s University of Jersey City, New Jersey, upset the mighty University of Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The school’s winning streak continued in the second round of the tournament March 19, when the Peacocks beat Murray State University, 70-60, gaining a spot in the tournament’s Sweet 16. Saint Peter’s will now face Purdue University March 25 in Philadelphia in the East Region. The Jesuit school joins three other Catholic colleges in the third round of the tournament: top-ranked Jesuit-run Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington; Villanova University, an Augustinian school outside of Philadelphia; and Rhode Island’s Dominican-run Providence College. The matchups take place March 24 and 25. On March 24, Gonzaga plays the University of Arkansas in San Francisco, and Villanova plays the University of Michigan in San Antonio. The following day in Chicago, Providence will play the University of Kansas. The Peacocks’ 85-79 win over No. 2-seeded Wildcats in overtime March 17 at the start of the tournament was one for record books since the New Jersey team went into the tournament at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as the No. 15 seed.
World
Ukrainians face human trafficking threat
BERLIN | Catholic leaders warn the exodus of Ukrainian women and children presents a prime opportunity for human trafficking, and they are taking steps to protect the refugees. Even Pope Francis hinted at the situation in a tweet: “Let us think of these women and children who in time, without work, separated from their husbands, will be sought out by the ‘vultures’ of society. Please, let us protect them.” In Germany, police have been warning for weeks that aid workers, volunteers and refugees should be vigilant at areas where refugees arrive. At Munich’s main train station, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees mingle daily with aid workers, volunteers and ordinary citizens who receive them. According to several reports, among these “helpers” are an increasing number of men who want to force women into prostitution. “Here at the main station, a lot is being done -- there is a specialized counseling center 24 hours a day,” Bettina Spahn, head of the Catholic Railway Station Mission in Munich, told ARD TV. “We are on site 24 hours a day; Caritas is here 24 hours a day. It is publicly pointed out in multilingual flyers that the women should be careful. The police are on site. It is not a mass phenomenon, but we have already experienced isolated cases of attempted human trafficking and could be of help to prevent it. I am confident that we have this problem under control here, but it does exist. You have to counteract this from the beginning,” Spahn said. She and her Protestant counterpart are responsible for the ecumenical refugee reception center at the station.
Abuse survivor: Curia reform undermines commission
DUBLIN | A survivor of clerical sexual abuse who quit the Vatican’s advisory group on abuse said she believes new reforms of the Roman Curia will further erode the independence of the body. Marie Collins, whose advocacy led to an Irish government inquiry into the handling of abuse allegations in the Dublin Archdiocese, was one of the founding members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors in 2014. She quit in 2017, warning that “the reluctance of some in the Vatican Curia to implement recommendations or cooperate with the work of a commission, when the purpose is to improve the safety of children and vulnerable adults around the world, is unacceptable.” Collins told The Irish Catholic newspaper that the Curia reorganization unveiled by Pope Francis March 19, which will see the commission become part of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, will further undermine the work of the body she was once part of. “When I was on the Commission (for the Protection of Minors) we got a lot of resistance to our work from the (doctrinal congregation) ... they basically felt that we were interfering. And that, I believe, is the norm in the Vatican -- they really do not like anyone who are seen as outsiders coming in,” Collins told The Irish Catholic. She said when the commission was first launched, “the whole idea was to bring in experts from outside the church into an independent body” that would advise the pope directly. Under the pope’s new apostolic constitution for the Roman Curia, due to take effect in June, the commission will now work “within” the newly renamed Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, although it will continue to have its own offices, officials and statutes.
U.N. urges inquiry into Indian Jesuit’s arrest, death
NEW DELHI | A U.N. working group urged the Indian government to conduct an independent probe into the arrest and death of Jesuit Father Stan Swamy, a prominent human rights activist who died in prison last July. Ucanews.com reported the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention called Father Swamy’s tragic death while in custody a “failure” on the part of India’s government that would “forever remain a stain” on the country’s human rights record, and it referred his case to the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. “There was no legal basis for the detention of Father Swamy,” and “the officials of the National Investigation Agency arrested him in an irregular manner,” the U.N. working group said in a November resolution, published only recently. The working group urged India “to ensure a full and independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of Father Swamy and to take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights.” Father Swamy was jailed Oct. 9, 2020, after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency, India’s premier anti-terror agency, at his home in Ranchi. The 84-year-old priest, still under arrest, died July 5, 2021, within a couple of days of his health deteriorating at a Catholic-managed hospital in Mumbai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.