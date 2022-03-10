Nation
13 Arkansas priests face uncertainty over their immigration status
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | Thirteen priests from outside the United States ministering in the Diocese of Little Rock have had to stop working, and in some cases have had to return home, because of federal delays in processing immigration paperwork. Work at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has slowed, leading to uncertainty about the priests’ future in Arkansas as well as clergy and religious workers elsewhere. “It’s not just our diocese, and in fact, several months ago we had a Zoom meeting with attorneys, civil attorneys throughout the country who work on religious immigration stuff to kind of brainstorm,” said Deacon Matt Glover, diocesan chancellor for canonical affairs. “It’s not anything that any of our priests are doing wrong, or not doing quickly enough. It’s a problem completely across the board,” he told the Arkansas Catholic, newspaper of the Little Rock Diocese. “So you might have someone who’s able to be here legally, who has legal status, but their employment authorization document has expired, even though we have timely filed to renew it,” Deacon Glover said. There are “multiple ways in which someone might fall out of (legal) status and have to return (home) or even if they’re here, they wouldn’t necessarily be authorized to work and it puts them in a real limbo,” he said.
Knights’ relief effort gives Ky. tornado victims supplies, hope
CAMDEN, N.J. | Towing a trailer full of canned goods and fresh water behind his pickup truck, David Goeller pulled out of his driveway in Williamstown, New Jersey, one February evening facing 900 miles of open road. Beside him sat Raymond Sands, and after an all-night drive, the two Knights of Columbus would witness firsthand the devastation caused by the December tornado system that swept through Mayfield, Kentucky. “The town was gone,” Sands said, describing rubble, bulldozers and blocked roads. Goeller recalled “trees snapped and splintered.” Mayfield was among the towns hardest hit by multiple tornadoes late Dec. 10 into early Dec. 11, including one that was on the ground for more than 200 miles, leveling communities across numerous states and killing more than 75 people in Kentucky. Sands, who is the Knights of Columbus’ state secretary for New Jersey, remembers learning of the storm’s wrath from his home in Ocean View, New Jersey, and quickly connecting with Knights from the Msgr. Russell Council No. 1418 from St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky. “They told me the town was wiped out and anything we could do would be much appreciated,” said Sands, a parishioner of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, New Jersey. In response, Knights from the Camden Diocese collaborated with councils from the Diocese of Trenton, New Jersey, in a “Hope and Help Kentucky Aid” campaign.
World
U.K. ends ban on doctor’s ‘abortion pill reversal treatment’
NEWCASTLE, England | A British medical regulator has reversed a ban on a Catholic doctor from offering “abortion pill reversal treatment” to women who wished to keep their babies. The General Medical Council last year ordered Dr. Dermot Kearney, a hospital cardiologist and a past president of the U.K.’s Catholic Medical Association, to stop prescribing progesterone, a natural hormone, to women who wished to “reverse” medical abortions part of the way through. But when Kearney began legal proceedings at the High Court of Justice in London to challenge the restrictions imposed by the Interim Orders Tribunal of the GMC last May, the regulator later declared there was no case against him. “I am relieved and delighted to have been exonerated,” said Kearney, who has helped 32 women to give birth to healthy babies after reversing the effects of the abortion drugs. “The truth about abortion reversal treatment must now be told and medical professionals who are able and willing to support women with the treatment should be allowed to do so without fear,” he told Catholic News Service.
Mexican bishops condemn soccer brawl
MEXICO CITY | Mexican church leaders condemned a horrific brawl between fans at a professional soccer match, images of which horrified the country and raised uncomfortable questions about rising violence further permeating Mexican life. The brawl erupted at a match March 5 in the central city of Querétaro between supporters from home squad Querétaro and fans from rival team Atlas. Querétaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri said the melee left 26 fans injured -- with no deaths, contrary to early media reports -- though supporters of Guadalajara-based Atlas flooded social media with pleas for help finding missing fans. The Mexican bishops conference said in a statement immediately after the incident that it “categorically reproaches any episode of violence, however minimal. We exhort sporting clubs, the authorities and civil society to make football and any sport an opportunity to create spaces of integration and not of confrontation (for) reconstructing the social fabric, so damaged and in need of dialogue, respect, comprehension and tolerance,” the bishops said. Gruesome images streamed from Corregidora Stadium showed fans being kicked unconscious, battered bodies strewn naked on the stadium concourses and frightened families rushing the field for safety. The fighting spilled onto the field and some combatants could be seen with weapons.
Cameroon bishop dismayed by rising wave of teacher kidnappings
YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon | A bishop in Cameroon’s troubled South West region said he is saddened by the rising number of kidnappings in the country’s two violence-ravaged English-speaking areas. Bishop Michael Bibi of Buéa expressed shock over the Feb. 24 kidnapping of 11 teachers of a government-run school for blind and deaf students in the country’s North West region. “It is sad, very sad that teachers should be kidnapped simply because they are teaching,” Bishop Bibi told Catholic News Service. “This is just one other kidnap too many,” he said. “The whole idea of kidnapping has become very rampant. The question I am asking myself is why do you kidnap and torture and even kill the very people you say you are fighting to free?” Cameroon’s English-speaking North West and South West regions have been embroiled in war for the past five years, with separatists fighting to create a new nation to be called Ambazonia. French is the primary language spoken in much of Cameroon. Since the conflict began, at least 4,000 people have been killed and more than 1 million forced to flee from their homes.
