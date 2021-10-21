NATION
With numbers growing in U.S., more Hispanics involved in church, community
HOUSTON | Catholic Church officials say they are not surprised by the 2020 U.S. census showing Hispanics accounted for 51.1% of the country’s growth, rising to 18.7%, or about 62.1 million, of the U.S. population. Eight in 10 Hispanics in the U.S. are American citizens, according to the data. And for the first time, the percentage of whites dipped below 60% in the U.S. to 57.8% in 2020, the census stated. For future planning in education and job training, the census reported the under-18 population is now majority people of color at 52.7%. In Southwestern states, the numbers are even closer, with Hispanics now the largest population group in California, while in Texas, Hispanics grew to 39.3% of the state’s population, nearly equal to non-Hispanic whites at 39.7%. All these census numbers align with a national program the Catholic Church has developed in V Encuentro, or Fifth National Encuentro, a series of regional and national meetings of Hispanic ministry leaders and youths, said Lazaro Contreras, director of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese’s Office of Hispanic Ministry. Now the office is in the midst of finalizing a bilingual manual to help Hispanic laypeople and church leaders to "provide a pastoral response to the large presence of Hispanics in the church in the U.S.," Contreras told the Texas Catholic Herald, the archdiocesan newspaper.
Bishop Seitz peace qward from St. Norbert College
DEPERE, Wis. | The parable of the good Samaritan is never far from top-of-mind for Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas. His diocese and his see city are on the front lines of the immigration issue. "I think about that parable often," Bishop Seitz said, "and the Gospel story of Lazarus and the rich man and chapter 25 of Matthew’s Gospel. On the border, those parables are unavoidable, inescapable." How Bishop Seitz has led his diocese in responding with mercy and compassion to those seeking refuge in the United States, and how he has become a voice for migrants, brought him to Wisconsin Oct. 11 to receive the 2021 St. Norbert Ambassador of Peace Award. The honor is given annually by the Norman Miller Center for Peace, Justice & Public Understanding at St. Norbert College. Angel Saavedra Cisneros, assistant professor of political science, said he nominated Bishop Seitz "because of his commitment to those who are often forgotten, those who might seem least familiar. Bishop Seitz believes that migrants add inestimable value to the communities where they chose to live, and that parishes and community members should welcome them with compassion, love and solidarity."
Powell recalled for priority he put on education
WASHINGTON | Colin Powell once visited a Catholic high school in the Archdiocese of Washington to encourage students there to appreciate the Catholic education they are receiving, to dream big and to work hard to achieve those dreams. “Many of you may be the first person in your family to attend college,” Powell told students during a Feb. 10, 2014, visit to Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School in Takoma Park, Maryland. “You are in a position to achieve and to change the history of your family. Never give up, never quit and never think there is ever a better alternative to a good education.” Powell, who was the nation’s first Black secretary of state, as well as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and national security adviser, died early Oct. 18 of complications from COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside of Washington, where he was being treated for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He was 84. He was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but doctors said his myeloma compromised his immune system. He also had early stage Parkinson’s disease. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in announcing his death in a post on Facebook. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.”
WORLD
Cameroon bishops warn of increasing violence
BAMENDA, Cameroon | Catholic bishops in Cameroon have warned of spiraling violence in their country’s troubled Anglophone regions and urged law enforcers and local residents to show "greater responsibility." "The population can no longer take it -- it is time to stop this spiral," Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda told Fides, news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. "Anyone here now feels they have a right to violate the life of others. The police and the army must stop shooting civilians -- they are there to protect civilians, not kill or injure them." The heads of five English-speaking dioceses making up the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference issued a statement "observing with great bewilderment the growing spiral of violence caused by the irresponsible use of weapons" by armed groups and by security forces the people who were supposed to limit violence. Fides published the statement Oct. 18, four days after a policeman killed a 5-year-old girl in Buea, near the cathedral. The policeman was later lynched by an angry mob.
Italian dioceses urge vaccination, asks for volunteers
ROME | In Italy, where almost 86% of people over 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 20, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are not required to go to Mass, but some dioceses are requiring them of priests, catechists, eucharistic ministers and even choir members. The presiding council of the Italian bishops’ conference urged individual bishops and regional bishops’ conferences to consider drawing up such norms as "a response to the mandate of the Lord to serve one another as he served us (and) as a sign of accepting his call to care for one another as he cares for us." Beginning Oct. 15, Italian law required workplaces to ask employees for a "green pass" proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test or recent recovery from the coronavirus. The pass had already been required since August to eat indoors at restaurants, enter a movie theater or visit museums, including the Vatican Museums. And Vatican offices, including the press office, began requiring the pass Oct. 1. Paid church employees, although not priests, are required to show the government-issued pass at their workplaces.
Myanmar military arrests seven Caritas workers
YANGON, Myanmar | Myanmar’s military has arrested seven workers from the Catholic Church’s social arm who were on a mission to provide aid for internally displaced persons in conflict-stricken Kayah state. A senior official from Loikaw Diocese, which covers Kayah state, said the soldiers made the arrests of workers from Caritas (Karuna) in Loikaw, the state’s capital, as the social workers carried food and medicine Oct. 18. “We have been providing humanitarian assistance for the IDPs who are in dire need of food, shelter and medicines amid tight restrictions on providing aid,” the source told ucanews.com. He said church officials have been following up on the arrest of the charity workers and trying to gain their release. It’s not uncommon in the region for the military to burn civilians’ homes, kill civilians and make arbitrary arrests in the predominantly Christian region, according to church sources. The church has played a major role in providing humanitarian assistance to those displaced within the country who have taken refuge in churches, convents and makeshift camps since fighting flared up in May.
VATICAN
Encounter at heart of World Mission Sunday
VATICAN CITY | At the heart of the celebration of World Mission Sunday are the experiences of countless missionaries who share with others their own personal love story with Jesus, said Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. Promoting the celebration of World Mission Sunday Oct. 24, Cardinal Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, told journalists that the church’s mission to evangelize does not belong to just a select few, but is a “call for all the baptized. Spirituality and an encounter with the Lord is always missionary,” he said.
A relationship with Jesus is “an experience that moves us out of ourselves to share Jesus with all nations.” A missionary, he said, is anyone who “tells ‘a story of love’ lived with Jesus and brings compassion from Christ to the world. We cannot keep to ourselves the encounter with God who has touched our hearts and who has done marvelous works,” he said.
