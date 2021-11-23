NATION
Catholic leaders applaud decision to commute Julius Jones’ death sentence
WASHINGTON | Catholic opponents of the death penalty, including Oklahoma City’s archbishop, praised the Nov. 18 announcement that the Oklahoma governor granted death-row inmate Julius Jones clemency -- just hours before he was scheduled to be executed. “It took tremendous courage in the face of intense pressure for Gov. (Kevin) Stitt to grant clemency in this case,” said Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City. “I applaud his commitment to seeking justice while providing the condemned an opportunity for redemption,” the archbishop said in a Nov. 18 statement. Stitt reduced Jones’ sentence to life in prison without parole, partially following a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board but veering from that recommendation, reached in a 3-1 vote Nov. 1, to reduce Jones’ sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of a 45-year-old man, Paul Howell, during a carjacking. Jones was 19 at the time. His case gained some high-profile attention after it was featured in a 2018 ABC documentary “The Last Defense.” Jones’ attorney, Amanda Bass, said the Oklahoma governor “took an important step today toward restoring public faith in the criminal justice system by ensuring that Oklahoma does not execute an innocent man.”
Catholic advocates express optimism on immigration reform
BALTIMORE | Catholic immigration advocates sent a positive message to U.S. prelates at end of the Nov. 17 public session of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ fall general assembly, saying 3 million to 11 million people in the U.S. could soon benefit from some type of immigration reform. Anna Gallagher, executive director of the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, told the bishops in Baltimore that they should be proud of a program started by U.S. prelates. “I’m proud to say that we have grown from an organization of a handful of affiliates started by Bishop (Nicholas) DiMarzio in the 1980s, during the first amnesty, to now over 400 affiliates and we are prepared for the second amnesty,” she said. “The Catholic Church created what I call the largest poor people’s immigration law firm in the country.” Affiliates of the agency, known as CLINIC, have over the years helped one of the most vulnerable of the country’s populations, she said. At the same time, advocates are seeing increasing numbers of migrants in need, including many seeking safety who are being deported. “This is a time of particular challenge and opportunity,” said Gallagher.
Pastor injured in robbery forgives attackers
BALTIMORE | Three days after he was pistol-whipped and robbed, the pastor of St. Leo the Great Parish in Baltimore’s Little Italy said he has been overwhelmed by support from his parish and the wider community as he heals from his injuries and takes time to come to terms with what happened. “My message for (the man and woman who did this) is that they should consider a change of life and look at things differently and realize that doing violence and crime just makes a bad situation worse,” said Pallottine Father Bernard Carman. The pastor emphasized the importance of forgiveness. “Our calling is to be better -- to be different and follow the Lord and what he did,” Father Carman told the Catholic Review, Baltimore’s archdiocesan news outlet. Father Carman, who had been recovering from Nov. 9 vascular surgery, arrived at St. Leo around 4 p.m. Nov. 12. After getting out of his car, he was approached by a man and a woman. The man demanded the priest’s wallet before hitting him on his head with the gun. The attacker stole the wallet while his accomplice took Father Carman’s cellphone. During the assault, Father Carman fell and hit his head on a wall. “I was surprised they didn’t shoot because that would have been possible,” said Father Carman, noting that he had about $100 in his wallet. Father Carman said bystanders aided him, along with police. He received medical attention in an ambulance and did not need to be hospitalized. He made a police report, but did not get a good look at the suspects, he said.
WORLD
Lay Catholic group elects female social scientist as president
BERLIN | For only the second time in 150 years, a woman has been elected to lead the Central Committee of German Catholics. Social scientist Imre Stetter-Karp, 65, was elected to succeed outgoing president Thomas Sternberg at the committee’s plenary assembly in Berlin in mid-November. The German Catholic news agency KNA said Stetter-Karp backs church reform but has warned that “the debate within the church must not be allowed to consume us.” On the coronavirus crisis, the new president said she was open to making vaccination compulsory for all. “The time has come for us to ask whether it is still proportionate to maintain the freedom to refuse vaccination and, on the other hand, to accept that more and more people are dying each day,” Stetter-Karp told KNA in an interview in Berlin. Asked whether the churches had been present enough in the pandemic, she said she regretted “that we were not always able to look after people adequately in the past months.” Stetter-Karp is vice president of the German Caritas Association and one of the moderators of the Synodal Path Catholic reform consultations. Since last year, she also has been the president of the German Association for Public and Private Welfare. The new president of the highest body of German Catholic laypeople emphasized that the organization’s move to Berlin in January reflected the committee’s desire to strengthen its political presence in the capital. She said she wanted to “fight passionately for reforms” within the church.
Polish priest killed by Nazis takes step closer to sainthood
WARSAW, Poland | A young Catholic priest has been beatified as a martyr in Poland, nearly eight decades after he was guillotined by wartime Nazi occupiers for clandestine charity work. Blessed Jan Macha “died, like the grain of wheat, killed by a Nazi system full of hatred for those who sow goodness,” said Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Saints’ Causes. “In a divided society, where individualism and selfishness seem to assert themselves due to a lack of authentic and sincere relationships, he reminds us Christ will judge us for the love and good we have achieved.” The cardinal and six archbishops concelebrated the Nov. 20 beatification Mass in Katowice’s Christ the King cathedral. Polish President Andrzej Duda and members of the priest’s family were in attendance. Cardinal Semeraro said Blessed Macha’s witness had opened “a truly heroic page of faith and charity” for the church in Poland’s southern Silesia region, close to the birthplace of St John Paul II. “While violence and the abuses of war raged in Poland and throughout the world, he understood that only faith and charity allow each person, created in God’s image and likeness, to recognize their inalienable dignity,” Cardinal Semeraro added.
Book tries to lift veil on abuse within women’s religious communities
ROME | “I understood we were all like dogs. They told us to sit and we sat, to get up and we got up, to roll over and we rolled over,” said an Australia-born religious identified only as “Sister Elizabeth” in the book, “Veil of Silence.” After 30 years in religious life, she said she realizes she, too, had treated younger members of the congregation that way. “Many still use that abusive behavior that has been passed down from generation to generation,” she told Salvatore Cernuzio, a journalist and author of “Il Velo del Silenzio” (“Veil of Silence”), a book in Italian that was scheduled for publication Nov. 23. In an author’s note Cernuzio writes of a surprise meeting with a childhood friend who had joined a cloistered community of nuns; 10 years later, a “tribunal” of older sisters decided she did not have a vocation and sent her packing. That encounter, he said, came just a few days after La Civiltà Cattolica published an article by Jesuit Father Giovanni Cucci, a professor of psychology and philosophy at Rome’s Pontifical Gregorian University, calling for greater church attention to psychological and physical abuse in communities of women religious. While his childhood friend was still too upset to talk about her experience, even a year after leaving the convent, Cernuzio wrote, he set out to speak to women willing to share their stories. The book includes interviews with 11 women; one was sexually assaulted by a priest but was told by her superiors that she must have led him on. The others recount abuses of power and psychological or emotional abuse, mainly through acts of cruelty, humiliation and a denial of medical or psychological assistance.
