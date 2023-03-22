NATION
Wyoming becomes first state to ban abortion pills
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Wyoming became the first state in the nation to specifically ban the use or prescription of abortion pills on March 17. Gov. Mark Gordon, R-Wyo., signed the law with a ruling by a federal judge in Texas still outstanding that could potentially implement a nationwide ban on the drug mifepristone amid a legal challenge brought by pro-life groups. The state’s legislature passed two pieces of legislation in March that would restrict abortion in the state, but the governor allowed the other bill to become law without his signature.
Mercy sister to receive Laetare Medal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. | Mercy Sister Rosemary Connelly, former executive director of Misericordia and lifelong advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities, will receive the University of Notre Dame’s 2023 Laetare Medal, the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics. It will be presented at the university’s 178th commencement ceremony May 21 at Notre Dame Stadium. The announcement was made March 19, Laetare Sunday, which is the fourth Sunday of Lent. The medal has been given to Catholic leaders since 1883. “With her characteristic tenacity, grace and genius, Sister Rosemary has ensured that the residents of Misericordia — as wonderful children of God — have the quality of life and opportunities they deserve,” said Holy Cross Father John I. Jenkins, president of Notre Dame. Sister Connelly, now 92, said, “I always felt that God was with me, that God really took care of me. He even spoiled me by always making sure the right people were in the right place at the right time. … I’m thankful to God that we have a Misericordia. It’s a place where the children are respected and loved and the staff is very committed to them.”
WORLD
Portuguese Church highlights problems in abuse
LISBON, Portugal | Portugal’s Catholic Church has reiterated new safeguarding commitments in line with an independent commission on sexual abuse by clergy, although most of its dioceses also reported inconsistencies in the commission’s findings. However, the Ecclesia agency said only 17 of the 98 priests named by the commission were still working as priests, with others now deceased, unidentified or no longer in priestly ministry. Nine accused clergy had been “removed” from office, Ecclesia reported, by the dioceses of Vila Real, Braga, Guarda, Évora and, most recently, Porto dioceses, which had requested additional information from the commission “to determine possible measures to be applied.” In a March 10 statement, Portugal’s Lisbon archdiocese said only five of 24 priests listed by the commission were still serving, while the Beja Diocese reported March 15 that all five priests named by the commission, with cases dating back to 1963, were now dead.
Church calls for protection of holy sites
JERUSALEM | The Greek Orthodox Church March 19 denounced what it called a “heinous terrorist attack” on a church at the Tomb of the Virgin Mary in Jerusalem. As reported by AFP, Israeli police said that earlier that same day a 27-year-old resident of southern Israel was arrested over “a violent incident” at the church in annexed East Jerusalem, without providing further details on the suspect’s identity. While the police said the apprehended suspect entered the church with an iron bar and that there were no injuries, a witness told AFP that a priest had been injured in the forehead. The attack on the Tomb of the Virgin Mary in Jerusalem is one of many attacks on Christian sites in Jerusalem in recent months.
Pope Francis praised for efforts to combat anti-Muslim prejudice
UNITED NATIONS | Pope Francis and his efforts to promote interreligious harmony featured prominently in United Nations discussions focused on what could be done about rising hatred, discrimination, and violence against Muslims. The world’s nearly two billion Muslims “are Arabs, Africans, Europeans, Americans and Asians” and yet “often face bigotry and prejudice for no other reason than their faith,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said in his March 10 address at the discussions at the U.N.’s New York headquarters in advance of the March 15 International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Guterres thanked “religious leaders across the world who are joining hands to promote dialogue and interfaith harmony,” and highlighted a 2019 document co-written by Pope Francis and the grand imam of al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, one of Sunni Islam’s highest authorities, as “a model for compassion and solidarity” for the world to follow. In that document, titled “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together,” Pope Francis and el-Tayeb called on architects of international policy and economy “to work strenuously to spread the culture of tolerance and of living together in peace.” Tatiana Valovaya, the director general of the U.N.’s office in Geneva, said March 17 the declaration “is a model for compassion and human solidarity.”
VATICAN
A heart filled with scorn is a ticket to hell, pope says
VATICAN CITY | The faithful must set aside their egos and sense of superiority over others to make room for God and his tender mercy, Pope Francis said at a Lenten penance service. “Only those who are poor in spirit and who are conscious of their need of salvation and forgiveness come into the presence of God,” he said March 17. And those whose hearts are filled with haughty, self-righteous comparisons and judgment, “you will go to hell,” he said in his homily. The pope led the penance service in a Rome parish, rather than St. Peter’s Basilica, to mark the start of the worldwide celebration of “24 Hours for the Lord.” In his homily, the pope talked about the danger of being proud of one’s “religious accomplishments” and believing oneself better than others,” the pope said.
Pope: Good politics brings people together
VATICAN CITY | “War is the failure of politics,” Pope Francis said. “This must be stressed: War is the failure of politics. It feeds on the poison that considers the other as an enemy,” the pope told young Italians involved in a yearlong course on social and political commitments aimed at promoting peace. The course is part of the Italian bishops’ “Progetto Policoro,” which provides job training and volunteer opportunities for Italian young people and encourages them to become involved in improving the lives of their communities. Meeting participants at the Vatican March 18, Pope Francis told them to “wage war, but another kind of war, an inner one, a war on ourselves to work for peace.” Many people today do not have a very positive impression of politics, the pope said, because they see it as a source of scandals, corruption, inefficiency and a general lack of concern for the lives of the people politicians are supposed to represent. A good politician’s primary concern is not personal success, he said, “but involving people, generating entrepreneurship, making dreams flourish, making people feel the beauty of belonging to a community.”
