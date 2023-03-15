Nation Santa Rosa Diocese files for bankruptcy

SANTA ROSA, Calif. | The Diocese of Santa Rosa filed for bankruptcy March 13, days after its bishop concluded the decision was necessary in order to address potentially 200 new claims brought against the diocese by survivors of child sexual abuse. Bishop Vasa said in a March 10 statement posted to the diocese’s website that after “months of careful and prayerful consideration” -- including consultation with the diocese’s priests, the diocese’s finance council, and other professionals retained by the diocese, “it was clear that such an action was necessary.” Bishop Vasa pointed out the diocese faces at least 160 new claims against it as a result of California legislation opening up a three-year window in the statute of limitations, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 2, 2023, that allowed survivors of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits within that time frame. He acknowledged those claims could potentially exceed 200 and are “too numerous to settle individually.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.