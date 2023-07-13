NATION
U.S. bishops praise expansion of family reunification processes for migrants
WASHINGTON | The U.S. bishops praised July 10 a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that it would expand family reunification processes for some migrants. On July 7, the department said it would implement the new processes for eligible nationals of Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. The expanded program, which began July 10, permits migrants from those countries to travel to the U.S. and gain work permits if they have family members who are U.S. citizens or legal residents, and those relatives filed visa applications on their behalf. Parole would be determined on a case-by-case basis, officials said. In a statement, Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Migration, said the bishops "welcome this effort to provide a realistic opportunity for attaining family unity and reunification, which are foundational to the U.S. immigration system and central tenets of Catholic social teaching."
Iowa lawmakers pass 6-week ban on most abortions
DES MOINES, Iowa | During a special session July 11, the Iowa Legislature passed a ban on most abortions after six weeks. Once Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the measure July 14, it takes effect immediately. The bill passed just before midnight with only Republican votes after more than 14 hours of testimony from people on both sides of the abortion issue. Reynolds had called the Legislature back into the special session "with the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives" after the Iowa Supreme Court deadlocked June 16 in a 3-3 vote and left an injunction in place against a 2018 "heartbeat" law. That law prohibited abortions after a heartbeat could be detected but has never been enforced. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The new law, which is identical to the earlier law, prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of the measure say six weeks is before many women even know they are pregnant. The measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. Ahead of the special session, the Iowa Catholic Conference, which represents the state's Catholic bishops on public policy, said it supported efforts by lawmakers to limit the harm of abortion to the greatest extent possible.
On affirmative action, U.S. bishops echo call of St. Katharine Drexel
WASHINGTON | In a statement released July 7, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said that it was their "hope that our Catholic institutions of higher learning will continue to find ways to make education possible and affordable for everyone, regardless of their background." The statement was made in response to the June 29 Supreme Court ruling that institutions of higher education can no longer take race into consideration for admission, a landmark decision overturning previous precedent supported by many Catholic universities and colleges. "Education is a gift, an opportunity, and an important aspect of our democracy that is not always within the reach of all, especially racial and ethnic groups who find themselves on the margins," the statement, issued by Bishop Joseph N. Perry, newly appointed chair of the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, said. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the 6-3 majority opinion in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, arguing admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the Constitution's equal protection clause in a ruling dealing with affirmative action policies at those institutions.
Marriage formation leaders explore catechumenal models for marriage formation backed by Vatican
PINEHURST, Texas | A hand-painted icon of Sts. Anne and Joachim accompanied nearly 100 marriage formation leaders during a June 26-28 conference, where they explored new ways, namely a catechumenal model, to form men and women for marriage. The Eastern-style icon depicted the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary holding crosses while standing in a verdant pasture between mountains seen in the background. Much like how Mary's parents presented her to the Lord in the Temple, marriage formation leaders earnestly focused their discussions on how to present faithful and formed men and women to God and his church through the sacrament of matrimony. Through focused small-group discussions and conversational plenary sessions, catechetical and marriage formation leaders — including bishops, clergy and laity — from some 40 dioceses and ministries from the U.S. and Canada considered ways to pursue a catechumenal model for marriage formation similar to the baptismal catechumenal roadmap for those seeking to join the Catholic Church. The model was proposed in the "Catechumenal Pathways for Married Life" document issued by the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life at the Vatican, which had invited marriage and family leaders to adapt the model to their own situations.
Arrests made in two incidents in Brooklyn Diocese
BROOKLYN | The man suspected of desecrating St. Joseph Church in Astoria, Queens, in the Diocese of Brooklyn a month ago was arrested July 8, after returning to the parish and acting erratically. In another incident that day, parishioners at Resurrection Church in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, caught a man spray painting a statue of Mary and handed him over to police, diocese officials said. In the Astoria incident, the man suspected of desecrating St. Joseph’s parish on June 5 also made a commotion when he returned to the church on Saturday. “The man entered the sanctuary acting erratically, disturbing the youth choir practice, and frightening the children,” diocese officials said. “Police officers from the 114th Precinct responded within minutes. The church was not damaged, and no one was injured, diocese officials said. In the Gerritsen Beach incident, a 37-year-old man was arrested at 11:30 a.m. for desecrating a new statue of Mary at Resurrection Church. Two parishioners driving by saw the man spray painting the statue and grabbed him, diocese officials said. Officers from the 61st precinct responded. The man was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime, and then taken to a local hospital for observation, according to police.
El Paso shooter receives 90 consecutive life sentences for racism-driven massacre
EL PASO, Texas | A Texas man has received 90 consecutive life sentences for one of the deadliest attacks ever on Latinos in the U.S. Patrick Wood Crusius, 24, showed no emotion as a federal judge handed down the sentences — one for each count — July 7 in an El Paso courtroom, following two days of gut-wrenching testimony from survivors and relatives of victims. In February, Crusius pleaded guilty to an August 2019 shooting rampage at an El Paso Walmart, leaving 23 dead and 22 injured. He admitted to investigators the attack intentionally targeted Latinos. Moments prior to the mass killing, Crusius — who had driven more than 10 hours from his suburban Dallas home to El Paso — had posted "An Inconvenient Truth," a manifesto in which he described himself as a white nationalist outraged by Latino immigration to the U.S. Weeks after the mass shooting, El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz issued an October 2019 pastoral letter on racism, "Night Will Be No More," in which toward the end, he asked that Crusius be spared from execution. "Justice is certainly required," wrote Bishop Seitz. "But the cycle of hate, blood and vengeance on the border must meet its end. While the scales of justice may seem to tilt in favor of the necessity of lethal retribution, God offers us yet another chance to choose life. Choose in a manner worthy of your humanity." Crusius still faces a possible death penalty in a separate capital murder case brought by the state of Texas.
WORLD
Ukraine's military chaplains 'in position' on front line, 'ready to heal the wounds of war'
KYIV, Ukraine | Ukrainian military chaplains told OSV News they're standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their troops across a long front line, while readying themselves for a post-war ministry of healing throughout their nation. "We're in our positions, and we're right next to our soldiers," said Jesuit Father Andriy Zelinskyy, chief chaplain for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "The Ukrainian front line today is more than 1,200 kilometers (900 miles) long. And the chaplains are everywhere, with their units, wherever the units are." Father Rostyslav Vysochan, a Ukrainian Catholic priest and a second lieutenant in Ukraine's armed forces, said his first experience in the trenches proved to be "the greatest time to be a priest." From his first combat experience to the present, Father Vysochan has ministered to dying and troubled soldiers, while helping them to process the traumatic experiences of war. He and Father Zelinskyy told OSV News the role of chaplains will continue to expand after the war. "We are already thinking of how to provide support, how to provide help," said Father Zelinskyy. "We're going to be faced with the challenge that other contemporary states haven't faced since World War II. I think this is a moment for transformation of the Ukrainian society, and the church has definitely its role in this process."
Lithuania church faces 'urgent call' for action on abuse
Catholics in Lithuania have urged their bishops to follow other countries’ example in setting up an inquiry on sexual abuse in the church in the wake of scandals that shocked the Catholic community.
"The faithful have numerous unanswered questions, and public trust in the institutional church is diminishing," they said in an open letter. "Recent experience by local churches across Europe and the world shows the most productive way to reunite the Catholic community, reclaim society's trust and heal wounds is through investigations by an independent commission of experts. Only with the revelation of past events, acknowledgement of guilt, compensation of victims and an examination of conscience is a new path forward made possible."
The letter, signed by over 150 Catholic professors, school directors, media workers and public figures, as well as priests and nuns, said recent abuse cases from Vilnius and other dioceses had been confirmed by court hearings. The letter added that the pope had warned that failure to act to stop this evil and to come to the aid of its victims would sully the church's "witness to God's love."
"Widely publicized events related to sexual crimes by clergy have shaken the Catholic community in Lithuania," said the letter, addressed in early July to the country's seven diocesan bishops and the Vatican's Canadian-born nuncio, Archbishop Petar Rajic.
"Only the most reliable knowledge and complete transparency can help avoid lies, ambiguities and cover-ups in future — alongside an effective system of preventing and reporting inappropriate behavior and assisting victims," it said.
Clerical abuse was highlighted in May, when the Vilnius Archdiocese's chancellor, Father Kestutis Palikša, was sentenced to a 4,000-euro ($4,348) fine for purchasing child pornography on his computer, after police searched his curia offices following a tip-off from a former victim, who claimed to have been paid for sex at age 15.
A separate charge of forcing a minor to have sexual relations was dropped for lack of evidence, and the priest, who contested some accusations, is currently suspended pending a Vatican ruling.
In a June 2 statement, Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius, president of the Lithuanian bishops' conference, said he had not been present during the police raid, and had not known the "real reasons" for it.
He added that he had later launched an internal investigation into Father Palikša's offenses, but regretted he had not "delved deeper," and said he now apologized to the victim and to "the community of believers and brother priests" who felt "betrayed and let down."
However, the press spokesman for Lithuania's neighboring Kaunas Archdiocese, Darius Chmieliauskas, told OSV News there had so far been no official church reaction to the open letter, adding that he had signed it himself, after notifying his ordinary, Archbishop Kestutis Kevalas, hoping "serious preventive action" would now be taken.
VATICAN
Look to God with childlike wonder, pope says
VATICAN CITY | Only by shedding feelings of personal greatness and regaining a sense of wonder in God's love can people welcome Jesus into their hearts and lives, Pope Francis said. With some 15,000 visitors gathered to pray the Angelus in St. Peter's Square July 9, the pope reflected on the day's Gospel reading from St. Matthew in which Jesus praises God the Father for hiding "things" from the wise and revealing them to the childlike. Those things, Pope Francis explained, refer to Jesus' miracles — restoring sight to the blind and healing lepers — which are "signs of God acting in the world" that are overlooked by the prideful. God's love, as reflected through Jesus' miracles, "is not understood by those who presume to be great and manufacture a god in their own image: powerful, unyielding, vengeful," he said. The childlike who are open to receiving God's love, however, "have hearts free from conceit and self-love," the pope explained. He urged Christians to ask themselves whether they let themselves stop and be amazed by how the signs of God are working in their lives or if they notice them only in passing. After praying the Angelus the pope recalled "with pain" the recent bloodshed in the Holy Land, where on July 3 Israeli forces launched a two-day ground and aerial attack on the city of Jenin in the West Bank. The Palestinian government reported that 12 Palestinians were killed in the raid and at least 120 were wounded.
