Environmental activist will receive Laetare Medal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. | Sharon Lavigne, an environmental justice activist, will receive the University of Notre Dame’s 2022 Laetare Medal, the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics. It will be presented at the university’s May 15 graduation ceremony. Lavigne is the founder and director of Rise St. James — a faith-based grassroots organization fighting for environmental justice in St. James Civil Parish, Louisiana. A retired special education teacher, she has always lived in St. James Parish and has watched the region transform from idyllic farmland into an area plagued by industrial pollution. “Through her tireless activism, Sharon Lavigne has heeded God’s call to advocate for the health of her community and the planet — and to help put an end to environmental degradation which so often disproportionately victimizes communities of color,” said Holy Cross Father John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame.
Official says he obeyed orders in London deal
VATICAN CITY | A former Vatican official facing charges of extortion and abuse of office related to a controversial London property deal said he was acting under obedience in his role and made no decisions without approval from his direct superior, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra. Msgr. Mauro Carlino, who served as secretary to then-Archbishop Angelo Becciu, when he served as the Vatican substitute secretary for general affairs — the No. 3 position in the Vatican Secretariat of State — and Archbishop Peña Parra, the current substitute, took the stand at a Vatican trial March 30. Since his indictment last year, Msgr. Carlino told the court: “I have turned my gaze to the cross. I asked myself several times: What wrong have I done? I have obeyed. And in obedience I think I have done the Lord’s will. Obedience to superiors has characterized my existence.” Msgr. Carlino is among the 10 defendants, including Cardinal Becciu, facing charges stemming from a Vatican investigation into how the Secretariat of State used $200 million to finance a property development project in London’s posh Chelsea district. Archbishop Peña Parra is not one of the defendants. The Vatican’s initial investment in the property was made while then-Archbishop Becciu worked in the Secretariat of State; later, under Archbishop Peña Parra, the Vatican moved to purchase a majority stake in the property. In the end, the deal cost the Vatican millions of dollars.
