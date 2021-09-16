Nation
Catholic Prayer Breakfast speakers emphasize unity
WASHINGTON | Evangelism and Christian unity were the main topics at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast Sept. 14, an event which often puts more emphasis on politics and pro-life advocacy. “The commitment to the truth will always transcend the knee-jerk categories and characterizations that are the media’s daily bread, let’s face it,” said Bishop Steven J. Lopes, who heads the Houston-based Personal Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter. The ordinariate was established by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 and designed to reach out to those raised in the Anglican tradition. “Our fundamental reverence for the sanctity of human life does not begin at birth. Nor does it end at the border. That’s what it means to be Catholic,” he told the audience of about 1,100 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Washington. The bishop said devotion to the dignity of the individual person “gets uncomfortable, because it puts us on edge and at the edge of political discourse.” The bishop, the event’s keynote speaker, also quoted from Pope Pius XI, who was pope from 1922 to 1939, about the threat of internal discord and political parties with differences based not on philosophical beliefs but on the love of power. “You see, the pope was calling out woke-ism before we even had the word,” he said.
Diocese to welcome home remains of Father Kapaun
WICHITA, Kan. | The flag-draped casket was empty during a memorial Mass in Wichita for Father Emil J. Kapaun July 29, 1953. The casket at Father Kapaun’s funeral Mass Sept. 29, won’t be vacant. He is coming home. The memorial Mass in 1953 in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was celebrated a little over two weeks after word of Father Kapaun’s death reached Bishop Mark K. Carroll July 12, 1953. He was notified the U.S. Army chaplain had died in a North Korean prisoner of war camp May 23, 1951. Seventy years after his death, a U.S. government forensics team in Hawaii announced March 4 that it had identified his remains. Father Kapaun was ordained a priest for the Wichita Diocese June 9, 1940. He was a U.S. Army chaplain in World War II and the Korean War and held the rank of captain. A candidate for sainthood, he has the title “Servant of God.” Scott Carter, coordinator of the Father Kapaun Guild, will be flying Sept. 20 to Honolulu with Wichita Bishop Carl A. Kemme and Father David Lies, vicar general of the diocese, as well as with Ray Kapaun, Father Kapaun’s nephew, and his wife, and the late priest’s niece to formally accept his remains and bring them back to the Diocese of Wichita. Other representatives of the diocese and the U.S. military also will take part in the ceremonies in Hawaii.
World
Kenyan bishops bar politicians from addressing congregations
NAIROBI, Kenya | Catholic bishops in Kenya have banned politicians from addressing congregations in churches over concerns that the leaders were abusing the purity of places of worship. The bishops issued the ban after it became evident that political leaders were turning the churches into campaign fields, as the political realignments occur ahead of next August’s general election. “We wish to firmly state again that our places of worship and liturgy are sacred and (do) not serve as political arenas. The church is above politics,” Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde, chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement delivered at a news conference in Nairobi Sept. 15. “We as clergy, and especially the priests, are to ensure that places are not used by leaders to further their political agenda.” In the past, some priests have allowed the politicians to greet the church congregations, but the politicians have used the moment to attack their opponents or attempted to sway the congregants to their side. Some of the politicians have been accused of hate speech in churches. According to the bishops, any politician who attends Mass must do so like any worshipper. “No special consideration should be made for him or her to propagate his or her political agenda, nor address the congregation in our places of worship,” said Archbishop Kivuva.
Mexican bishops urged to prioritize care for migrants
MEXICO CITY | A Vatican official urged Mexican bishops to prioritize migrant ministries — even in dioceses without significant migrant flows — saying, “No diocese exists in Mexico that can avoid this call.” In a Sept. 13 virtual presentation for Mexican priests and bishops, Cardinal Michael Czerny, undersecretary for migrants and refugees at the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, described a deteriorating situation for migrants traveling through the country and seeking asylum and noted, “All of Mexican territory is being impacted by emigration, transmigration, immigration, returned people or internal displacement.” The cardinal’s call for prioritizing migrants comes as the number of migrants arriving at the U.S. southern border reaches levels not seen in two decades, while Mexico is again acting as a buffer country to stop migrants deep within its own territory. In southern Chiapas state in recent weeks, Mexican security forces have broken up four caravans — mobilizations of migrants, including many Haitians, living in squalor as they wait for safe-passage documents or asylum claims to be processed. On the northern border with the United States, migrants are being returned to Mexico under Title 42 — which facilitates expulsions due to health conditions — and Mexico has been asked to go along with a plan known as Remain in Mexico for keeping asylum-seekers in Mexico as their cases are heard in U.S. courts. Cardinal Czerny called on bishops to raise awareness and organize to meet migrants’ social and spiritual needs. He also said a response could come through “instructions and messages, which illuminate congregations and attack the causes that force people to abandon their homelands.”
