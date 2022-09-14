Nation
House and Senate leaders announce federal abortion bill bans
WASHINGTON | Republican congressional leaders announced proposed legislation Sept. 13 to place a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The identical bill presented to the House and Senate is called: “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.” It would leave in place state laws with stricter abortion restrictions. The bill was introduced to the Senate by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and to the House by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, praised Graham and Smith for “their untiring efforts and dedication on behalf of unborn children and their mothers,” adding that the legislation would “prevent cruel and painful abortions from being performed on innocent children. In contrast, pro-abortion Democrats are pushing for unlimited abortion for any reason throughout pregnancy and using tax dollars to pay for abortion.” The bill, which is unlikely to advance with congressional Democrats and has already been criticized by leading Democrats, is a shift from what some Republican congressional leaders were saying this summer about most likely not introducing a national abortion ban.
World
Catholic leaders: Isolated peoples must be protected
BRASILIA, Brazil | After the death in the Brazilian forest of an Indigenous man who was thought to be the last of his tribe and who shunned all contact with outsiders, Amazonian church leaders said it is more important than ever to protect the region’s remaining semi-nomadic, isolated peoples. The man, who lived alone in the Tanaru Indigenous Territory in the western state of Rondônia, was known as the “man of the hole,” because of his practice of digging concealed pits, probably to trap game. Little is known about him or his tribe, which was decimated as loggers and cattle ranchers moved into the area in the 1980s and 1990s. He had lived alone for at least 26 years and resisted all efforts at contact, according to the Brazilian government’s Indigenous affairs agency, FUNAI, which monitored him. He was found dead in his hut in late August. “Another age-old culture disappears without our knowledge, due to the genocide perpetrated by farmers and loggers,” the Brazilian bishops’ Indigenous Missionary Council, or CIMI, said in a statement. “He must be remembered and perpetuated as a symbol of the resistance of all peoples who, in defense of autonomy, adopt the strategy of voluntary isolation.” The Amazon basin is home to more than 100 semi-nomadic Indigenous groups that shun contact with the outside world. Most live along rivers in the densely forested region along the borders between Brazil and Peru, Bolivia, Colombia and Venezuela, and along the border between Peru and Ecuador.
CRS, others call for increased aid to prevent Somalia’s looming famine
NAIROBI, Kenya | Amid a U.N. warning that a famine is looming in Somalia, U.S.-based Catholic Relief Services is calling for increased humanitarian support in the Horn of Africa country. The U.N.’s Inter-Agency Standing Committee warned Sept. 5 that famine was unfolding in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts in southern and central Somalia. The grouping of key U.N. agencies and their partners said the situation may last until March if there was no significant increase of humanitarian assistance. “With this warning, there is time to save lives,” Sean Callahan, CRS president and CEO, said in a statement. “The international community must meet the immediate needs on the ground while also doing a better job at preventing famine in the first place. We can address the myriad causes of food insecurity, like conflict and climate change.” An estimated 7.1 million people, half of them children, need emergency aid. Millions face acute hunger, the U.N. grouping said, with women -- particularly pregnant and lactating mothers -- and children under 5 most affected. “Starvation and death are likely already occurring,” said the grouping’s statement.
Ukrainian bishops back U.N. reports of citizens deported to Russia
WARSAW, Poland | Ukrainian bishops backed U.N. reports that civilians are being forcibly deported from Russian-occupied areas of their country, recalling scenes from earlier decades. “Although we don’t know precisely where people are being sent, or on what scale, these deportations are certainly happening,” said Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odesa-Simferopol. “Many children are being taken from orphanages in Kherson and other occupied towns -- and though some have tried to return, this hasn’t been possible. It’s just one of many human rights violations we are witnessing.” In a Sept. 9 interview with Catholic News Service, he said it had been difficult to make “clear factual distinctions between deportations and evacuations,” or to obtain data on “forced and voluntary” relocations. “While most Catholics from war-affected areas have escaped to Poland and the West, some pro-Russian citizens have also gone East, perhaps believing life will be better there,” Bishop Szyrokoradiuk said. “But efforts are also underway to take as many Ukrainian children as possible and turn them into new people who’ll belong to Russia. Just as in past history, when Ukrainians were also taken away, children are being used for propaganda, to show how kind the Russians are.”
