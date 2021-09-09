Nation
Padre Kino is symbol of unity
TUCSON, Ariz. | For Rafael Barceló Durazo, who grew up across the border from Arizona in the Mexican state of Sonora, Venerable Father Eusebio Kino is a symbol of unity. Today, as the Mexican consul in Tucson, he also looks to the famed missionary known as Padre Kino -- and declared venerable by Pope Francis -- as an example to follow. “I have always admired the courage Padre Kino required among the missionaries that came to a distant and inhospitable land and climate like Sonora and Arizona,” Barceló told CNS. “But he didn’t only come to transmit his message of faith. He also came with a great Christian love in the way he viewed the world and related with the indigenous communities of the Pimería Alta and Pimería Baja.” Barceló was one among those attending the “Three Statues for Three Nations” ceremony and Mass honoring the Italian-born priest Aug. 8. Held in front of the “Padre on Horseback” statue on the street bearing his name, the ceremony recognized the 30th anniversary of the city of Tucson presenting the same statue to the people of Segno, Italy, Padre Kino’s hometown. A third statue is in Magdalena de Kino in Sonora state in northern Mexico, where the priest died in 1711. A similar ceremony was held in Segno the same day. The two celebrations were coordinated with videos of each event shared.
Bill aims to expand human trafficking prevention
CLEVELAND | Two members of Congress have introduced a bill to expand successful trafficking prevention efforts in schools and businesses. Reps. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Karen Bass (D-Calif.) introduced the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection and Reauthorization Act of 2021 in the House of Representatives Sept. 3. “During COVID ... the exploitation of children has risen substantially, mostly online, and there is kind of like a pent-up demand to exploit, it’s lingering there,” Smith said during a livestreamed news conference prior to the bill’s introduction. “As COVID further diminishes, we’re going to see people who feel they’re entitled to exploit young women or boys and we have to make sure we have all the tools arrayed against them,” he said. The date the bill was introduced is significant because it is the day in 1838 that the 20-year-old Douglass self-emancipated himself in Baltimore and, disguised as a sailor, made his way via steamship and train to New York. He subsequently played a leading role as an abolitionist, social reformer, speaker and writer. Smith, who is Catholic, has been a longtime supporter of federal anti-trafficking efforts, having authored legislation that dates to 2000. The new bill would expands on measures enacted by passage of a 2018 bill that also carried Douglass’ name.
Former Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty; two more lawsuits filed
WASHINGTON | Former Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick pleaded not guilty Sept. 3 in a Massachusetts court, where he is facing three counts of sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s. Local news reporters posted video on Twitter of the 91-year-old McCarrick, wearing a face mask and slowly heading toward Dedham District Court with the aid of a walker as protesters shouted, “Go to hell, McCarrick,” and “How many lives, how many children?” He was not taken under custody but was ordered to post $5,000 bail and have no contact with the alleged victim or children. The former high-ranking, globe-trotting church official also was ordered not to leave the country and surrendered his passport. His next court appearance is Oct. 28. The day before the arraignment, a former employee and a former priest of the Archdiocese of Newark filed lawsuits alleging unpermitted sexual contact by McCarrick for incidents in 1991. The Massachusetts case is the first time, however, that McCarrick has faced criminal charges for assault of a minor, which is alleged to first have taken place at a wedding reception in 1974 and continued over the years in different states.
World
Anglican bishop to step down, join Catholic Church
MANCHESTER, England | The Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet stepped down from office after announcing that he will become a Roman Catholic. The resignation of Bishop Jonathan Goodall was announced by Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury in a Sept. 3 statement released by Lambeth Palace. Bishop Goodall is a former ecumenical secretary to a previous archbishop of Canterbury and was ordained in 2013 to serve as a “flying bishop” of a diocese erected to cover traditionalist parishes that would not accept women priests. “I am deeply grateful to Bishop Jonathan for his ministry and many years of faithful service,” Archbishop Welby said. “My prayers are with him and Sarah, both for his future ministry and for the direction in which they are being called in their continuing journey of dedicated service to Christ,” he said. He continued: “With regard to the see of Ebbsfleet, we will be starting a process of consultation with colleagues and others -- including the parishes to whom Bishop Jonathan ministers -- to determine what the next steps will be.”
Pope plans to visit climate change conference in Glasgow
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis said he plans to make several papal trips before the end of the year, including to Scotland in early November to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference. During an interview broadcast Sept. 1 with COPE, the radio station owned by the Spanish bishops’ conference, the pope was asked if he planned to attend the meeting, known as COP26, in Glasgow. “Yes, in principle, the plan is that I go,” he said. “It all depends on how I feel at the time. But in fact, my speech is already being prepared, and the plan is to be there.” Pope Francis is expected to host about three dozen religious leaders from around the world at a meeting at the Vatican and in Rome Oct. 4 in preparation for the summit. Speaking to a group of Orthodox clerics June 28, Pope Francis said he was looking forward to an October meeting with Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, an early leader in the Christian ecology movement.
South Korean diocese says remains of first Catholic martyrs recovered
SEOUL, South Korea | The mortal remains of the first three Korean Catholic martyrs have been recovered more than two centuries after their deaths, announced the Diocese of Jeonju. Ucanews.com reported that following historical research and DNA tests, it has been confirmed that the remains are of Paul Yun Ji-chung and James Kwon Sang-yeon, both beheaded in 1791, and Yun’s brother, Francis Yun Ji-heon, who was martyred in 1801. Bishop John Kim Son-tae of Jeonju made the announcement during a news conference Sept. 1. During his visit to South Korea in 2014, Pope Francis beatified the three along with 121 other martyrs persecuted and killed during the rule of the Joseon dynasty in Korea. Bishop Kim said the remains were recovered in March in Wanju, on the outskirts of Jeonju, near the burial ground of family members of another beatified person that was being converted to a shrine. “The discovery of the remains is a truly amazing and monumental event,” the bishop said, according to Yonhap News Agency.
