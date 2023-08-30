Nation
Judge dismisses charges against former Cardinal McCarrick
DEDHAM, Mass. | The Massachusetts sex abuse case against former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick fell apart Wednesday as all criminal charges were dismissed due to the disgraced former cleric being deemed no longer mentally competent. Dedham District Court Judge Michael Pomarole ruled McCarrick is unable to stand trial after receiving a medical report from prosecutors which agreed with the earlier defense report that McCarrick, 93, is suffering from dementia. “The Commonwealth’s independent evaluator concurred that he is not competent,” said David Traub, spokesman for Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Traub said the state moved to drop all charges after Pomarole’s ruling. The substance of the reports on McCarrick’s mental capacities were not made public. Mitchell Garabedian, the lawyer who represented many of the original sex abuse victims in Boston and the attorney for McCarrick’s alleged victim, said the judge’s Aug. 30 ruling does not change what McCarrick did to his victims, saying for them McCarrick is “the permanent personification of evil within the Catholic Church.” Once one of the most powerful men in the Catholic Church, McCarrick was accused in 2018 of decades of sexual abuse, including allegedly targeting young men in seminaries. He was found guilty of abuse in 2019 by the Congregation (now Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith and removed from the clerical state by Pope Francis. McCarrick is facing criminal prosecution for sexual abuse alleged to have taken place in 1977 in Wisconsin, although it is now likely his attorneys will move to have that case dismissed on similar grounds.
Amid ongoing recovery after wildfires, getting children back to school is a priority, principal says
HONOLULU | As recovery efforts continue on Maui after wildfires destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, one of Tonata Lolesio’s priorities as the principal of Sacred Hearts School there has been to get the children back in school. “Parents are desperate to return their children to school. They learned from COVID that distance/virtual learning is impractical for their children. They are looking for a more stable learning environment,” Lolesio told the Hawaii Catholic Herald, Honolulu’s diocesan newspaper. She said getting the children back to school is the right next step after the trauma they experienced. Unfortunately, students cannot return to Sacred Hearts School, the parish school of Lahaina’s Maria Lanakila Church, which was miraculously left unscathed by the flames, but half of the school was burned down in the fire. Lolesio also was working to get classes up and running by Aug. 28, hopeful that a lease with Maui Land and Pineapple Company Inc. could be secured to reestablish Sacred Hearts School in Kapalua. Those families who have moved to South Maui were instructed to enroll at St. Anthony School in Wailuku. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said more than 6,000 people are now being temporarily housed in hotels and Airbnb units. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has received an estimated 11,010 registrations for assistance. Some $14.6 million in federal housing and individual assistance has been provided to date. Help from the neighboring islands continues to grow. Catholic Charities Hawaii, Knights of Columbus, EPIC Ministry and parishes are reaching out to their brothers and sisters in need.
Vatican
Pope says there is a ‘strong reactionary’ element in U.S. Catholic Church
ROME | The Catholic Church in the United States has “a very strong reactionary” element that is well-organized and refuses to see how Catholic doctrine can and must grow and mature, Pope Francis told Jesuits in Portugal. “I would like to remind those people that ‘indietrismo’ (being backward-looking) is useless, and we need to understand that there is an appropriate evolution in the understanding of matters of faith and morals,” the pope said in response to a question about U.S. Catholics during a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, Aug. 5. La Civiltà Cattolica published the transcript of the Lisbon encounter in Italian and English Aug. 28. A Jesuit brother had told the pope he spent his sabbatical year in the United States and something that made “a great impression” on him was how many Catholics, including bishops, were “criticizing your leadership of the church.” The pope responded, “In the United States the situation is not easy: there is a very strong reactionary attitude. It is organized and shapes the way people belong, even emotionally.” He added that “those American groups you talk about, so closed, are isolating themselves. Instead of living by doctrine, by the true doctrine that always develops and bears fruit, they live by ideologies. When you abandon doctrine in life to replace it with an ideology, you have lost, you have lost as in war.”
Pope confirms ‘second Laudato Si’’ will be an apostolic exhortation
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis confirmed plans to publish a “second Laudato Si’,” which is expected to update and expand on his 2015 encyclical on the environment. Greeting visitors in the Paul VI audience hall after his weekly general audience Aug. 30, the pope drew attention to the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation Sept. 1, the beginning of the Season of Creation, a monthlong ecumenical period for prayer and action to promote ecological principles. The Season of Creation ends Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis Assisi. “On that date I intend to publish an exhortation, a second Laudato Si’,” Pope Francis said. The document will be the sixth apostolic exhortation of his pontificate and the first since his February 2020 post-synodal exhortation on the Amazon. To conclude his weekly audience, the pope asked Catholics to join with “our Christian brothers and sisters in the commitment to caring for creation as a sacred gift of the Creator.” He said “It is necessary to side with the victims of environmental and climate injustices, striving to end the senseless war on our common home, which is a global, terrible war.” The pope had mentioned the upcoming document Aug. 21 when he met with a group of lawyers; he said he was preparing the document as a “second part to Laudato Si’ to update it on current problems.” In an article published on the British Jesuits’ Thinking Faith website Aug. 29, Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, encouraged people to ask themselves, “What issues have emerged as significantly more dangerous and urgent today than their treatment in the 2015 encyclical suggests? What is our role in each one? What can and must we do about each one?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.