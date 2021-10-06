Nation
Judge dismisses order’s lawsuit over pipeline
READING, Pa. | A religious order that has been challenging construction of a natural gas transmission line through its Pennsylvania property for years expressed disappointment that a federal court judge dismissed their lawsuit rooted in religious freedom claims. Attorney Dwight Yoder, representing the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, said the dismissal of the lawsuit by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl was not surprising, given the judge’s similar decisions in earlier claims against construction the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline and its builder, Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. The lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Reading was grounded in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, or RFRA. The Adorers had sought a trial to present evidence about the practice of their faith and their belief that as Christians they are called to protect creation from desecration. “The courts have consistently sided with the fossil fuel companies in these decisions, and we respectfully disagree with the judge,” Yoder told Catholic News Service Oct. 1, the morning following Schmehl’s ruling. RFRA was adopted by Congress “to trump and preempt other federal laws,” he said, adding that “Congress instructed the judiciary to apply that law to protect religious liberty. In this case that’s not what’s happening here. They’re protecting fossil fuel companies.”
Catholic group calls out treatment of Haitians
WASHINGTON | A group of Black Catholic administrators is calling on “Catholic leaders to do something, to say something” about undertones of racism they say is playing out in the treatment of Haitians at the U.S.-Mexico border. The National Association of Black Catholic Administrators, in a Sept. 28 news release, said the organization did not “begrudge the compassion and respect offered to our brothers and sisters from Afghanistan, Burma, Korea, Latin America, Poland, Ukraine, Vietnam,” but it was asking that Haitian migrants seeking refuge in the U.S. “be given the same level of care and respect, and an equal fight for justice.” The group pointed to the images that played out of refugees at the border in September, when border agents on horses were filmed trying to get a group of mostly Haitian immigrants to return to the Mexico side along a river. “The horrific photos of the United States Department of Homeland Security using horse whips on refugees is appalling,” the organization said. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were using long reins to control the horses they were riding, who seemed to be spooked as the agents tried to control people running in the crowd. The photographer who was covering the situation told a local Texas media outlet that while the photos seemed to show that agents were whipping the migrants, he and other journalists on the scene never saw any of the agents whipping anyone. Raul Ortiz, head of the Border Patrol, confirmed with CNBC that the agents were using reins to control their horses.
World
Court orders prosecution to hand over deposition
VATICAN CITY | A Vatican court ruled that prosecutors must hand over video of the deposition of their main witness to lawyers representing 10 defendants, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who are all on trial on charges related to financial malfeasance and corruption. At the third session of the Vatican trial Oct. 6, Giuseppe Pignatone, president of the Vatican City State criminal court, ordered Vatican prosecutors to deliver the video and audio testimony of Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, the former head of the Secretariat of State’s administrative office, by Nov. 3. However, while the court agreed with defense lawyers that some procedures were not properly followed by investigators for the prosecution, Pignatone denied the defense’s request to annul the 488-page indictment, which would have thrown out the case. Pignatone said the court would reconvene Nov. 17 to determine how and when the trial will proceed. The Vatican court’s decision effectively gives the prosecution time to further refine their investigation. At the trial’s session a day earlier, Vatican deputy prosecutor Alessandro Diddi asked the court to order defense lawyers to return all the court documents regarding allegations against their clients and allow the prosecution to begin interrogating the witnesses all over again.
Legionaries of Christ deny wrongdoing
MADRID | A network of offshore trusts and subsidiaries established by priests and businessmen close to the Legionaries of Christ moved as much as $295 million around four continents, according to a trove of leaked documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and published by the Spanish newspaper El País. The existence of the trusts was revealed in the Pandora Papers, a leak of nearly 12 million documents on the secret details of offshore accounts, which can be used to hide assets or avoid taxes. Neither action is necessarily illegal, and the Legionaries of Christ deny any wrongdoing. The Legionaries said in a statement that the order has one trust for “receiving and distributing donations specifically for covering the costs of elderly and ill priests and consecrated persons or for other religious, charitable or educative purposes.” The trusts and subsidiaries revealed in the Pandora Papers were established in 2010 and 2011, according to El País. At that time, the Legionaries of Christ had come under close Vatican scrutiny. Pope to begin synodal process with Mass Oct. 10 VATICAN CITY | The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will formally launch the process of the Synod of Bishops with a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Oct. 10 Mass, which officially opens the synodal process, will be preceded by a day of reflection in the synod hall, the Vatican said in a statement published Oct. 1. The Oct. 9 day of reflection, the statement said, will include “representatives of the people of God, including delegates of the bishops’ conferences and related bodies, members of the Roman Curia, fraternal delegates, delegates of consecrated life and ecclesial lay movements, the youth council, etc.” According to the schedule released by the Vatican, the day of reflection will begin with a meditation followed by an address by Pope Francis. It will also feature testimonies by people present at the synod hall, including a young woman from South Africa, a bishop from South Korea, and the head of a religious community from France. Participants will also listen to video testimonies from a nun in the United States, a family in Australia and a priest in Brazil.
