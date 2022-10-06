Nation
Judge sides with Catholic school over firing
WASHINGTON | A federal court in Indiana sided with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and one of its Catholic high schools in a lawsuit filed by a former guidance counselor who said her contract was not renewed because of her same-sex union. The Sept. 30 ruling in Fitzgerald v. Roncalli High School and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, relied on previous Supreme Court rulings that have emphasized a ministerial exception protecting a religious school’s hiring and firing practices from government intrusion. The recent decision echoes a nearly identical ruling from a year ago based on a lawsuit filed against the same school and archdiocese from another school counselor whose contract was similarly not extended due to her same-sex union. The decisions in both cases were issued by U.S. District Judge Richard Young for the Southern District of Indiana. Young said the Indianapolis Archdiocese and its schools can select, retain or dismiss faculty according to their religious standards, something he also stressed a year ago. The current case involved Shelly Fitzgerald, former co-director of guidance at Roncalli High School for 15 years. Her employment was terminated in 2018 after she confirmed to the school that she was in a same-sex union and the school declined to renew her contract for the following year. School officials said her conduct was prohibited by the agreement she signed with the school.
HHS urged to reconsider mandate on transgender procedures
NEW YORK | Catholic hospitals and their workers “must not be coerced by the government to violate their consciences” by being forced to perform “gender transition procedures” against their religious beliefs, said two U.S. cardinals writing in America magazine. In a Sept. 26 article in the national weekly Jesuit publication based in New York, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago and Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York addressed a proposed revision called to the Affordable Health Care law drafted by the civil rights office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The HHS proposal, or “proposed rule” as it is called, would apply to implementation of an ACA provision, Section 1557, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability or sex -- including pregnancy, sexual orientation and gender identity -- in covered health programs or activities. This provision “rightly prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in health care. We wholeheartedly support all efforts to ensure that everyone, without exception, receives the best health care that is their due,” Cardinals Cupich and Dolan wrote. “Catholic hospitals do not discriminate against anyone and to do so would be offensive to the embracing and expansive healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” they said. “All people who come to us” are treated with dignity, “no matter their age, sex, racial or ethnic background or religion. It is also true for people who identify as transgender. They will receive the same treatment as any other patient,” the prelates said. “However, if health care facilities are to be places where the twin pillars of faith and science stand together, then these facilities and their workers must not be coerced by the government to violate their consciences,” they said.
World
Bishop urges action in renewed war in Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya | On the date marking 700 days of war in Ethiopia’s region of Tigray, Bishop Tesfasellassie Medhin of Adigrat restated his call to the local and international community to act to save millions of people. People must “exercise their moral duty (to) be a voice of the voiceless and enforce international treaties to save more than 7 million live from vanishing,” Bishop Medhin said in a statement Oct. 4. Fighting began again Aug. 24, shattering a five-month humanitarian truce the government announced in May to allow aid to reach millions of needy people. During the period some food, medicines and other basic needs reached the region. Bishop Medhin said the Catholic Church in Tigray was urging all the Catholic networks, partners, national and international religious leaders, U.N. agencies, the international community, among others, to condemn the war and move to help the suffering populations. “It is very painful and shocking to see horrifying ... indiscriminate ... shelling and bombardment of civilians. As a result, all lifesaving humanitarian operations are totally halted across Tigray,” he said. “It extremely difficult to move across the rural areas to see what is happening, because there is no fuel,” he said.
Swiss cardinal apologizes for Nazi reference in synod critique
ROME | In a meeting with the president of the German bishops’ conference, Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch apologized for offending people and said he never intended to imply that supporters of the German church’s Synodal Path were doing something similar to what a group of Christian supporters of the Nazis did in the 1930s. At a meeting Oct. 4 in Rome with Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops’ conference, “Cardinal Koch expressly emphasized that it was completely far from him to want to impute the terrible ideology of the 1930s to the Synodal Path,” said a statement published the next day by the bishops’ conference. “Cardinal Koch asks for forgiveness from all those who feel hurt by the comparison he made,” the statement continued. Bishop Bätzing had demanded an apology from Cardinal Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, for the comments he made Sept. 29 in a newspaper interview. In his interview with Die Tagespost, Cardinal Koch referred to an orientation text decided on during the Synodal Path. In addition to the Bible, tradition, the magisterium and theology, the text also mentions the “signs of the times” and the “sense of faith of the people of God” as the most important sources of revelation for Christian. “It irritates me that new sources are being accepted alongside Scripture and tradition as sources of revelation; and it frightens me that this is happening -- again -- in Germany,” Cardinal Koch told Die Tagespost. “That is because this phenomenon already existed during the National Socialist dictatorship, when the so-called ‘German Christians’ saw God’s new revelation in blood and soil and in the rise of Hitler.”
Canadian bishops say they’ll follow pope’s example with Indigenous
TORONTO | Canada’s bishops wound up their first in-person meetings in three years with discussion of concrete steps toward reconciliation with Indigenous Canadians. At the end of four days of plenary meetings of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops in Cornwall, Ontario, Edmonton Archbishop Richard Smith told a news conference that the bishops are following the example of Pope Francis and the priority he placed on meeting with Indigenous people. “I don’t think it overstates it to say it was a pivotal moment in the history of this country,” Archbishop Smith said Sept. 29, referring to pope’s July pilgrimage across Canada. “This was an historic moment, hopefully a moment of healing and moving things forward on this journey.” Archbishop Smith pointed to the sacrifice Pope Francis made to be in Canada despite his health issues, to fulfill the promise he made in March to visit Indigenous people on their land for the feast of St. Ann. “We could see -- being close to the pope -- that he was in continual pain. But he wanted to be here, and before he ever spoke a word, his presence was the message,” Archbishop Smith said. The pope’s presence translates into a mandate for Canada’s bishops, said Calgary Bishop William McGrattan. “The apology in words was important. But he (Pope Francis) also stressed to us that we needed to support that by concrete actions,” Bishop McGrattan said.
Cardinal: Prayer is ‘our Kalashnikov of response’
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso | As insecurity and political chaos continue in Burkina Faso, Cardinal Philippe Ouédraogo called for prayers as the best way out of the crises. “Our Kalashnikov of response is prayer. This means that we must intensify our prayer in this month of October for peace, peace in our country and everywhere in the world,” the cardinal said Oct. 2 in a statement, after Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba was ousted in a coup. Damiba came to power in a coup in January. On Oct. 2, he left for Togo, and Capt. Ibrahim Traore proclaimed himself the country’s new leader. Cardinal Ouédraogo said the country was confronted with “murderous terrorism” that leaves in its wake bereaved families, with “many men, women and children being direct or collateral victims of this unjust and useless violence.” Several people have been killed and thousands forced to flee from their homes since terrorists started attacking the country in 2015. On Oct. 3, the government said 11 soldiers were killed and about 50 civilians went missing in the north of the country following a “barbaric attack” by suspected jihadists.
