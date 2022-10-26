Nation
Catholics urge Biden to seek diplomacy with Putin
WASHINGTON | Catholic organizations and religious orders are calling President Joe Biden to undertake diplomatic means to prevent nuclear war with Russia. In an Oct. 26 letter to Biden sent by the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns, the organizations condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and urged Biden not to respond in kind if such weapons are used. “We urge you to show great restraint, and to do everything in your power to de-escalate the conflict, to seek dialogue with Russia, and take immediate, concrete steps toward nuclear disarmament,” the letter said. Susan Gunn, director of the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns, said in a statement that “to work for peace in times of conflict requires imagination and faith. We hope President Biden is inspired by his Catholic faith, to see beyond the boundaries of race, religion and nation to keep pursuing diplomacy and dialogue, and not get caught in an escalation of arms but rather keep turning attention to the care for our common humanity that makes us all brothers and sisters on this one Earth,” she said. The letter expressed concern that Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons is the most significant since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962.
Peggy Noonan, Alfred E. Smith speaker, urges guests to enjoy life
NEW YORK |At the 77th annual dinner of the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation, Pulitzer Prize-winning political columnist and author Peggy Noonan asked participants: “How can you not be romantic about life?” Noonan, keynote speaker at the Oct. 20 event, invoked the example of her faith-filled Irish immigrant great aunt to urge the dinner guests to keep in mind the romance of life, to see it, appreciate it and bring it into their work, emphasizing that despite burdens and pressures of everyday life, people should maintain a sense of the mystery, the unseen things and the feats of love and valor. Noonan said her great aunt Mary Jane Byrne experienced the turbulence many immigrants feel as they let go of one life and “gain purchase in a new place.” Byrne worked as a private maid on Park Avenue and had a natural love for poetry, history and politics. As a young speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, Noonan said she “tipped her hat” to her great aunt, who “declaimed popular poems in a great Irish accent.” She borrowed one of Byrne’s favorite poetic refrains for remarks the president made on his return from an overseas trip: “But it’s home again, and home again, America for me.” The Al Smith dinner honors the memory of the former four-term governor of New York, who was the first Catholic nominated by a major political party to run for president of the United States. This year it was held at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan hosted the evening, which drew more than 600 guests and raised close to $6 million.
Buffalo Diocese, attorney general settle lawsuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. |The Diocese of Buffalo and the New York attorney general’s office have reached a settlement in a 2020 civil lawsuit filed by the state regarding the diocese’s handling of clergy sexual abuse allegations. Under the agreement, filed Oct. 25 in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the diocese is required to implement enhanced child protection measures. It also prohibits two retired bishops alleged to have covered up clergy sexual abuse from holding any fiduciary roles within New York. “The settlement that the diocese and the New York attorney general have agreed to confirms that the rigorous policies and protocols the diocese has put in place over the past several years are the right ones to ensure that all young people and other vulnerable persons are safe and never at risk of abuse of any kind by a member of the clergy, diocesan employee, volunteer, or member of a religious order serving in the Diocese of Buffalo,” Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher said in a statement. “We hope that these initiatives, along with our commitment to producing an additional detailed annual compliance audit by an independent auditor, will provide further evidence of our commitment to the level of accountability and transparency that all Catholic faithful and the broader public rightly deserve and require,” the bishop said. The settlement comes in a case filed by the attorney general’s office in November 2020 that accused diocesan leaders of protecting more than two dozen priests accused of child sexual abuse by not sending their cases to the Vatican for review.
Retired pope: Vatican II was ‘necessary’
VATICAN CITY | The Second Vatican Council was “not only meaningful, but necessary,” retired Pope Benedict XVI said in a letter to a conference about his theological work at the Franciscan University of Steubenville. A theological understanding of the world’s different religions, the relationship between faith and reason and, especially, the nature and mission of the church in the modern world were challenges the Catholic Church needed to face, the retired pope wrote in the message read Oct. 20. The Vatican-based Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI Foundation sponsored the conference Oct. 20-21 on “Joseph Ratzinger’s Vision of the Church and Its Relevance for Contemporary Challenges.” In his letter to conference participants, the retired pope said he hoped their discussions and an understanding of his theological work before, during and after Vatican II would “be helpful in the struggle for a right understanding of the church and the world in our time.” As a priest and theologian, Father Ratzinger attended all four sessions of the council as a theological adviser.
World
Pope denounces attack in Congo
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis condemned an attack on a Congolese village that led to the deaths of seven people, including a nun, after gunman looted and burned homes and a local health center. Before concluding his weekly general audience Oct. 26, the pope said he was “horrified” by the attack which continues “to stain the Democratic Republic of Congo with blood. I express my firm condemnation for the unacceptable assault that took place in recent days in Maboya, North Kivu province, where unarmed people, including a religious woman involved in health care, were killed,” the pope said. “We pray for the victims and their families, as well as for the Christian community and the inhabitants of that region who have been exhausted by violence for too long,” he said. According to Fides, the news agency of the Dicastery for Evangelization, the attack occurred the evening of Oct. 19 when militants looted and burned several homes before destroying a health center run by the Diocese of Butembo-Beni. Several villagers, Fides reported, said the attackers were members of the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan militant group allied with the so-called Islamic State.
Religious workers in Cameroon freed
YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon | After over a month in captivity, the five priests, a nun and three other church workers kidnapped from St. Mary’s Parish in Nchang have been freed. “I announce with great joy the release of all nine who were abducted,” Bishop Aloysius Fondong Abangalo of Mamfe said Oct. 23. “I am sincerely grateful to all who joined us in the collective effort in praying for the safety and release of our brothers and sisters,” he said in a statement. “Words will only do scant justice in expressing my sentiments of gratitude to all those who collaborated with us in the process of negotiating for their safety and release.” The bishop did not give details on how the kidnapped religious were released, but an official of the Nigerian Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons said his office was involved. Nchang borders Nigeria. Speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of being targeted, the Nigerian official said a refugee who was in contact with the kidnappers and their activities acted as an informant to his office. He said his office worked with several government offices and the refugee to finally secure the release of the religious.
