Nation
Chicago’s Father Pfleger is removed from ministry over abuse allegation
WASHINGTON | Father Michael Pfleger, a popular Chicago priest and outspoken advocate against gun violence, gangs, poverty and racism, has stepped aside from his ministry after the Chicago Archdiocese said it received an allegation that the priest had sexually abused a minor more than 30 years ago. Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich announced the decision in an Oct. 15 letter to Father Pfleger’s parishioners at the Faith Community of St. Sabina in Chicago. The 73-year-old priest has led the historically African American parish since 1981 and is currently its senior pastor. The priest strongly denied the accusation, which comes on the heels of a similar accusation against him in January 2021 where he also temporarily stepped aside from his ministry until an archdiocesan review found “insufficient reason” to suspect the priest was guilty of abuse allegations said to have taken place 40 years ago. Father Pfleger was reinstated at his parish in June of that year. In a current letter to parishioners, posted on the parish website, Father Pfleger said: “The process of the archdiocese today is that a priest is presumed guilty until proven innocent. Priests are vulnerable targets to anyone at any time. So once again, I have been removed from all public ministry while they investigate again.”
Archbishop renews call for dialogue on ridding world of nuclear weapons
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | The world still has not learned “the essential lesson” of the Cuban Missile Crisis that “the only way to eliminate the nuclear danger is through careful, universal, verifiable steps to eliminate nuclear weapons,” said Archbishop John C. Wester of Santa Fe, New Mexico. “It is the very nature of these weapons that the possession of any nuclear weapons is an existential danger to all,” he said. “And Pope Francis has been explicitly clear that ‘the possessing of nuclear weapons is immoral.’” He renewed his call “for dialogue on the existential issue of eliminating nuclear weapons” and said New Mexico’s congressional delegation should help lead this dialogue,” given that the federal government spends billions in the state on weapons production while New Mexico “remains mired at the bottom of numerous socioeconomic indicators.” Archbishop Wester made the comments in an Oct. 14 reflection on the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, “regarded as the closest that humanity has ever come to global nuclear annihilation,” he said. A month earlier, he took his summons to begin meaningful conversations to achieve full nuclear disarmament to the annual United Nations prayer service in New York. In August, he apologized for the atomic bombings of Japan in 1945 and to Indigenous New Mexicans, uranium miners and scientists suffering from ill health related to the nuclear weapons industry in the state.
World
Archbishop: Stories of released Ukrainian women make blood run cold
LVIV, Ukraine | After Ukrainian women were released in a prisoner swap with Russia, the head of the Ukrainian Catholic Church said their stories “simply break the heart, make the blood run cold in your veins. This war will go down in history as one in which Russia uses sexual violence as a weapon against Ukraine,” said Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych. On Oct. 17, more than 100 Ukrainian women were released from Russian captivity. Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said it was the first female-only exchange, and he called it “especially emotional and truly special. Mothers and daughters, whose relatives were waiting for them, were held captive,” Yermak said. On Oct. 18, Archbishop Shevchuk thanked God that the women were able to return to their families. “Let us wrap these women together today with our attention, love and prayer, and warm them up with our national warmth,” he said.
Congolese cardinal urges Global North to lead in tackling climate crisis
NAIROBI, Kenya | Congolese Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu urged developed nations to lead the way in addressing the current global climate crisis, describing it as “a tragic and striking example of structural sin” driven by indifference and greed. Cardinal Ambongo Besungu, archbishop of Kinshasa, spoke in an online news conference called at the end of African Climate Dialogues, a series of online sessions hosted by Catholic experts and members of civil society, ahead of the Nov. 6-18 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. “We know that the Global North is largely responsible for the climate crisis and must contribute their fair share to address it,” said the cardinal, who is the president of the Justice, Peace and Development Commission of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar. “This means leading the way in emissions reductions, providing funding for climate adaptation, loss and damage, and supporting countries in the Global South to achieve just levels of development.” The cardinal said the climate crisis is a lived reality for the people across Africa, and it was sometimes difficult to see the solution to the complex situation. He highlighted the recent summer heat waves in North Africa, the devastating storms and cyclones early this year in southern Africa and the worst food crisis in generations in East Africa. In West Africa, cities are flooded, communities are submerged in creeks and conflicts that had simmered for years are now intensifying due to climate-induced displacement, he said.
Vatican calls Catholics, Hindus to work together to counter tensions
VATICAN CITY | At a time when tensions are growing, fueled by “blatant misuse of social media” and by political manipulation, Catholics and Hindus are called to teach personal responsibility for civilized behavior and to promote “respect, love and trust” among people, a Vatican office said. Promoting “conviviality” requires each person to make a commitment to caring for one another and for creation, leaders of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue wrote to Hindus around the world preparing to celebrate Diwali, a festival focusing on the victory of truth over lies, light over darkness, life over death and good over evil. The Vatican released its 2022 message to Hindus Oct. 17 ahead of the festival that begins Oct. 24 in most countries. The message was signed by Cardinal Miguel Ayuso Guixot, dicastery president, and Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku, dicastery secretary. Conviviality, the theme of the message, “calls for a readiness to walk and work together with charity, fraternity and sense of co-responsibility for the common good,” the Vatican officials said. Making the world a better place for everyone also requires recognizing “the transcendental dignity of every human person and his or her legitimate rights,” promoting sustainable development and making a commitment to living in harmony with other people and with nature, they said.
