Nation
Man arrested for allegedly attacking Tulsa, cathedral, employee
TULSA, Okla. | Tulsa police arrested a suspect who allegedly injured an employee at Holy Family Cathedral’s school in downtown Tulsa with a sword late Oct. 5 and the next day identified him as Daniel Edwards. Police said Edwards also threw two objects he had set on fire against the side of Holy Family Cathedral, causing damage to some south-facing windows. News Channel 8, Tulsa’s ABC TV affiliate, reported that Edwards was being held in the Tulsa County jail and likely will face charges for assault and battery with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm, possession of an unregistered destructive device, “among other charges.” “Yesterday, our parish and school community was targeted by an individual who intended to spread fear and harm,” Father Gary D. Kastl, vicar general of the Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma, wrote in an Oct. 6 open letter to the faithful of the diocese. The priest also is rector of Holy Family Cathedral and Classical School. “A man carrying an ice chest approached the front of the cathedral and attempted to enter,” Father Kastl said. “Finding the doors locked, he proceeded down the alley between the school and the cathedral. During this time, students were on the front steps of the cathedral taking school pictures. We express our gratitude and appreciation for the faculty and staff who reacted quickly and immediately moved the students inside the school,” the priest said. “The whole school was immediately placed on lockdown and remained so until cleared by local law enforcement.”
World
Many reported dead after Julia lashes Central America
WASHINGTON | Authorities in Central America feared the number of dead would increase after the weather system known as Julia left much of the region buried in mud or covered in floods in early October. Five members of the armed forces of El Salvador are part of 28 reported fatalities related to Julia as of early Oct. 11, but the death toll is expected to rise. The country’s secretary of environment said late Oct. 10 that El Salvador had received the equivalent of about 15% of its annual rainfall in one day. Catholic churches there opened their doors to those seeking shelter from the storm. Nicaragua, where Julia made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Oct. 9, reported one death, though many doubt the government’s account. The online news site Divergentes said reports from social media document at least two deaths. Authorities in El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico, however, reported widespread mudslides, flash floods, overflowed rivers and thousands in shelters awaiting the system to dissipate as it travels north. Guatemala reported destroyed homes as well as roads and bridges washed away by Julia as authorities scrambled to look for people trapped under fallen trees and structures. Five soldiers in El Salvador, who had been monitoring a community for criminal activity, died when a wall from a house collapsed and buried them, one of the national newspapers reported.
Bishop: Putin’s threats ‘are of grave concern’
SEATTLE | Seattle Archbishop Paul D. Etienne said Oct. 7 he is “increasingly troubled” by Russia’s war against Ukraine and said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “irresponsible threats” to use nuclear weapons “are of grave concern. Nearly every day, there is another development that increases international tensions,” he said in a post on his “Truth in Love” blog. “To reinforce what could happen, this October marks the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis when the world teetered on the brink of nuclear war.” For the past several months, he said, he has prayed over the rising nuclear tensions, the risk to the people of western Washington and the region because of the country’s major nuclear arsenal located there, and the “significant damage done to humans and God’s creation” already done by the making of nuclear arms. Archbishop Etienne urged the Catholic faithful to join him in taking action in three ways. “First, let us intensify our prayer for peace. Pray for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and the renewal of progress toward the elimination of nuclear weapons,” he said. “Second, let us keep educating ourselves on both the international situation and what the church and other religious leaders are saying about the nuclear peril,” he continued. “Third, join me in appealing for peace and nuclear disarmament with your family, friends, neighbors and elected officials.”
Pope: Complaints, coupled with inaction, are poison
VATICAN CITY | Complaints without any desire to do anything about the situation are poison, Pope Francis said. Complaining can be “a poison to the soul, a poison to life” and “almost a sin” when it prevents people from building and strengthening “the desire to move forward,” he said during his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square Oct. 12. The pope continued his series of talks about discernment by reflecting on the role of desire in discovering what one truly wants or needs in his or her life. Desire, he said, “is the compass to understand where I am and where I am going,” and it can indicate whether a person has just given up and is “standing still.” It is important to be able to recognize sincere desire, which is not a momentary craving, but is something that “knows how to touch deeply the chords of our being, which is why it is not extinguished in the face of difficulties or setbacks,” he said. “It is like when we are thirsty: if we do not find something to drink, we do not give up; on the contrary, the yearning increasingly occupies our thoughts and actions, until we become willing to make any sacrifice in order to quench it,” he added. “Desire makes you strong, it makes you courageous, it makes you keep going forward, because you want to arrive” at that goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.