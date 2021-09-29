Nation
Brooklyn bishop retires; Columbus bishop is named successor
WASHINGTON | Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn, New York, and named Bishop Robert J. Brennan of Columbus, Ohio, to succeed him. Bishop DiMarzio, who has been Brooklyn’s bishop since is 2003, turned 77 in June. When he turned 75, he turned in his resignation to the pope as required by canon law. Bishop Brennan, 59, is a native New Yorker who has headed the Columbus Diocese since 2019. He was born in the borough of the Bronx and raised in Lindenhurst, New York, in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, where he was an auxiliary bishop from 2012 until his appointment to Columbus. The changes were announced in Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. A Mass of installation for Bishop Brennan will be celebrated Nov. 30 at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Brooklyn.
Bishop: There is no better model of priesthood than Father Kapaun
PILSEN, Kan. | God put the desire to be a priest in Father Emil J. Kapaun’s heart at an early age, Bishop Carl A. Kemme of Wichita, Kansas, said during a homily Sept. 26 in Pilsen, the hometown of the war-hero priest and sainthood candidate. “That thought was no doubt supported and encouraged by his parents, his pastor and the religious sisters responsible for his education,” Bishop Kemme said. “It seems no one was surprised by this desire.” Father Kapaun was ordained June 9, 1940, Bishop Kemme said. “A happy day for the Kapaun family and for his parish in Pilsen.” Speaking to a packed St. John Nepomucene Church on a beautiful fall day, Bishop Kemme described Father Kapaun’s life as being like the many facets of a brilliant diamond. “One could rightly recall, especially here, Emil’s early years, his relationship with his parents, his dedication to hard work, even his simple way of life,” he said. “Here young Emil Kapaun grew into the man God needed him to be, a man of virtue and values, hard work and determination.”
House OKs bill called ‘far outside the American mainstream’
WASHINGTON | In a 218-211 vote Sept. 24, the U.S. House passed what opponents consider one of the most extreme abortion bills ever seen in the nation -- the Women’s Health Protection Act. “This bill is far outside the American mainstream and goes far beyond Roe v Wade,” Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., co-chairman of the. Congressional Pro-Life Caucus, said in remarks ahead of the vote. “This bill constitutes an existential threat to unborn children and to the value of life itself.” H.R. 3755 codifies the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. The measure establishes the legal right to abortion on demand at any stage of pregnancy in all 50 states under federal law. “This deceptively-named bill is the most extreme pro-abortion bill our nation has ever seen,” Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ pro-life committee, said Sept. 24. If it became law, “it would lead to the deliberate destruction of millions of unborn lives, leaving countless women with physical, emotional and spiritual scars,” he said in a statement. “As a nation built on the recognition that every human being is endowed by its Creator with the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, this bill is a complete injustice.”
World
South Sudan leaders work for peace, but soldiers won’t listen
YAMBIO, South Sudan | Pope Francis may have kissed the feet of South Sudan’s warring political leaders in a dramatic 2019 appeal for peace, but armed conflict continues to cause death and displacement in the world’s newest country, pushing Catholic leaders here to plead for the conflict’s victims. “I can’t sleep well these days, I’m so deeply worried. I just keep on praying and asking for help,” said Bishop Edward Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio, who recently called on foreign donors to provide emergency food and supplies to people displaced by fighting in the state of Western Equatoria. “With what we’ve received, we’re making a miracle with it. We bought some food. It’s like a drop in the ocean, but it makes a difference,” he told Catholic News Service. The conflict centers around the town of Tombura, a largely Zande community, though members of the Balanda tribe have lived in the area for years, at times intermarrying with the Zande. Yet, encouraged by politicians at odds with the country’s ruling party, including two state governors, some Balanda are trying to force the Zande out of their traditional homeland. “The situation in Tombura is devastating. A town of 200,000 people is deserted. And it’s the rainy season. Unlike in other parts of the country, people here have always fed themselves without needing humanitarian assistance. But now thousands have had to run away from their farms. And the government isn’t doing anything to stop what’s going on,” Bishop Kussala said.
Dialogue needed in addressing vaccine hesitancy, Vatican official says
VATICAN CITY | While men and women have a responsibility to be vaccinated against COVID-19, they also have a responsibility to engage in dialogue with those who are hesitant, rather than trying to force them, said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia. During a briefing with journalists at the Vatican press office Sept. 28, Archbishop Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said that while the academy has “always recommended the need for responsibility regarding vaccines, we never spoke of obligation. We spoke of responsibility to oneself and of responsibility toward those who, for example, cannot receive the vaccine,” Archbishop Paglia said. “I hope that within the church -- where we are used to debating each other -- we can debate about this without excluding one another.” Archbishop Paglia, along with David Barbe, president of the World Medical Association, and Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the Italian National Research Council, presented the discussions taking place during the Pontifical Academy for Life’s plenary assembly. The Sept. 27-29 meeting reflected on the theme, “Public health in a global perspective: pandemic, bioethics and the future.” Archbishop Paglia explained that the assembly was not about the pandemic, but “about what we have learned from the pandemic and what guidelines we should follow and practice for a new future.”
Advocates vow to appeal British court ruling on abortion
LONDON |Two women who challenged the U.K. government over a law that allows abortion up to birth for disabled babies have vowed to take their case to appeal after it was dismissed by the High Court. Heidi Crowter, 26, who has Down syndrome, and Máire Lea-Wilson, whose 2-year-old son Aidan also has the condition, objected to a clause in the 1967 Abortion Act that extended the right to abortion beyond the 24-week upper limit when fetuses have disabilities. They claimed the law breached the European Convention on Human Rights because it discriminated against disabled children, and they sought to have the clause removed from the act. They made their case in a two-day hearing in July and learned Sept. 23 that their attempt had failed when the High Court ruled that the clause was not unlawful. Afterward, Crowter said she would seek permission to take the case to the Court of Appeal. “I am really upset not to win, but the fight is not over,” she said outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
Bishops apologize for abuses, ongoing trauma of Indigenous
OTTAWA, Ontario | Canada’s Catholic bishops have “unequivocally” apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system and have raised the possibility of a visit by the pope to Canada as part of the “healing journey” between Canada’s Indigenous peoples and the church. In a statement released by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops at the end of the CCCB’s annual plenary assembly Sept. 24, the bishops said, “We acknowledge the suffering experienced in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.” “Many Catholic religious communities and dioceses participated in this system, which led to the suppression of Indigenous languages, culture and spirituality, failing to respect the rich history, traditions and wisdom of Indigenous peoples,” said the statement released by the bishops’ conference. “We acknowledge the grave abuses that were committed by some members of our Catholic community: physical, psychological, emotional, spiritual, cultural and sexual. We also sorrowfully acknowledge the historical and ongoing trauma and the legacy of suffering and challenges faced by Indigenous peoples that continue to this day.” Since unmarked graves of children were discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia, in May, the Catholic Church has been criticized for not doing enough to make amends for its role in the residential school system. There also have been renewed calls for Pope Francis to visit Canada to issue a formal apology on behalf of the church on Canadian soil, which was one of the Calls to Action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.