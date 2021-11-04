Nation
Bishops: Bill would help many but its funding of abortion is ‘unacceptable’
WASHINGTON | The proposed Build Back Better Act has much-needed provisions “uplifting the common good,” but “it is completely unacceptable” the current House version of the bill “expands taxpayer funding of abortion,” the chairmen of six committees of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said Nov. 3. “We have been consistent in our position and reiterate that it would be a calamity if the important and life-affirming provisions in this bill were accompanied by provisions facilitating and funding the destruction of unborn human life,” they wrote in a joint letter to all members of the House and Senate. They commended “bipartisan efforts that led to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” which will create millions of jobs, improve global competitiveness and provide new funds for roads, bridges, the electric grid and other major projects. The bishops also outlined their support for social policies and programs in the Build Back Better Act to strengthen the social safety net, support workers and families, increase affordable housing, provide affordable health care coverage and protect the environment. They renewed several requests they’ve made previously to Congress “to work together toward legislation that promotes the common good and the dignity of every person.” Signing the letter were the chairmen of the USCCB committees on religious liberty, pro-life activities, domestic policy, Catholic education, migration and defense of marriage.
Pretrial hearing is held in McCarrick case
DEDHAM, Mass. | The Dedham District Court held a pretrial hearing Oct. 28 in the criminal sex abuse case of former Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick, who is facing three counts of sexually assaulting a teenager in the 1970s. McCarrick pleaded not guilty to the charges Sept. 3 at the court, but his presence at the hearing was waived. A second pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 21. In September, he was not taken into custody but was ordered to post $5,000 bail and have no contact with the alleged victim or children. The former high-ranking, globe-trotting church official also was ordered not to leave the country and surrendered his passport. A day before his arraignment, a former employee and a former priest of the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, which McCarrick headed as an archbishop from 1986 to 2000, filed lawsuits alleging unwanted sexual contact by McCarrick for incidents in 1991. The Massachusetts case is the first time, however, that McCarrick has faced criminal charges for assault of a minor, which is alleged to first have taken place at a wedding reception in 1974 and continued over the years in different states. Massachusetts allows for a pause of the statute of limitations in criminal cases “when (the) defendant is not usually and publicly (a) resident,” according to the website Findlaw.com.
Advocates praise new effort by DHS to end ‘Remain in Mexico’
WASHINGTON | U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas submitted a lengthy document Oct. 29 that he hopes will lead to the eventual end of a policy designed to keep asylum-seekers to the U.S. on the Mexico side of the southern border until their cases are heard. “This administration is tackling long-standing problems that have plagued our immigration system for decades in order to achieve needed systemic change. MPP does not help meet this goal,” wrote Mayorkas, referring to the Migrant Protection Protocols, popularly known as MPP. The policy, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” was put in the place during the Trump administration. Biden administration officials tried to end it in June of this year. However, a judge with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas told administration officials in August to continue complying with the policy, saying they had not ended it properly. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the judge’s ruling and ordered the Biden administration to reinstate it. The administration had begun making steps to do so by mid-November. But Mayorkas extensively explained in the new document the administration’s justification for wanting to end the policy, adding that “no amount of resources” can fix the problems it presents.
Leaders speak up against Ok. first execution since 2015
WASHINGTON | Catholic leaders spoke out against the execution of John Grant Oct. 28 in Oklahoma -- the first execution carried out by the state in six years. A reporter’s account of the execution said Grant’s body repeatedly convulsed, and he vomited multiple times before he was declared unconscious at 4:21 p.m. CT at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. “Oklahoma’s lethal-injection protocol causes immense suffering. This will not be covered up,” tweeted Sister Helen Prejean, a Sister of St. Joseph of Medaille, who is a longtime opponent of the death penalty. She added: “There is no humane way to kill a conscious, imaginative human being. We need to end the death penalty.” Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network, said: “The excessive pain and suffering experienced by John Grant during his execution last night warrants an immediate halt to the six pending execution dates in Oklahoma through March of next year.” She also said in an Oct. 29 statement that “Oklahoma’s track record for botched executions is nothing short of horrendous.” Grant was sentenced to death in 2000 for killing a prison cafeteria worker in 1998 with a homemade knife while he was serving a prison sentence for several armed robberies, according to The Associated Press.
Biden thanks pope for speaking up for the poor, fighting climate crisis
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis and U.S. President Joe Biden had an unusually long meeting at the Vatican Oct. 29, talking about the climate crisis and poverty, among other issues. The president later told reporters that the two did not talk about abortion. Some U.S. bishops have argued that Biden, who regularly attends Mass, should not receive Communion because of his support for legalized abortion, while Catholic Church teaching emphasizes the sacredness of human life from conception to natural death. Asked if abortion was one of the topics of his meeting with the pope, Biden responded, “We just talked about the fact he was happy that I was a good Catholic, and I should keep receiving Communion.” Biden spoke to reporters at Rome’s Palazzo Chigi where he was meeting Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The Vatican described the president’s meetings with both the pope and with top Vatican diplomats as consisting of “cordial discussions,” with both sides “focused on the joint commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the health care situation and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” They also discussed “refugees and assistance to migrants,” the Vatican said, and “reference was also made to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience.”
Vatican
Vatican extends initial listening phase for Synod
VATICAN CITY | To ensure all Catholics have an opportunity to share and to listen as part of the initial process leading up to the Synod of Bishops in 2023, the Vatican has extended the local phase by more than three months. Pope Francis officially opened the process Oct. 10 and bishops were to do the same in their dioceses a week later, opening a six-month period of prayer and discussion with the aim of involving any Catholic who wanted to participate as well as reaching out to people who no longer practice their faith and to the Catholic Church’s ecumenical partners. “During this period, we have heard, over and over again and from many quarters, the request to extend the duration of the first phase of the synodal process in order to provide a greater opportunity for the people of God to have an authentic experience of listening and dialogue,” the synod office said in a note Oct. 29. “Aware that a synodal church is a church that listens, considering that this first phase is essential for this synodal path and evaluating these requests, and always seeking the good of the church, the Ordinary Council of the Synod of Bishops has decided to extend until Aug. 15, 2022, the deadline for the presentation of the summaries of the consultations” by bishops’ conferences and the Eastern Catholic churches, it said.
