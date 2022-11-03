Nation
Priest from Buffalo, New York, is on slow path to sainthood
WASHINGTON | For the world-renowned emblems of the Catholic faith, such as St. Teresa of Kolkata, elevation to sainthood comes fairly quickly following their deaths. For many others, the sainthood cause is a slow process that sometimes lurches to a stop. One example is Venerable Nelson Baker, the Buffalo, New York, priest who died in 1936 and is the only Civil War veteran with a sainthood cause. Father Baker, who served at St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Buffalo after his ordination in 1876, was beloved in his lifetime for his charitable efforts for the poor, including serving thousands of meals during the depths of the Great Depression. Dubbed by local newspapers as “the padre of the poor,” he built the Basilica of Our Lady of Victory in Lackawanna, New York, an orphanage, a maternity hospital, a trade school and a home for infant care. The charitable work he began exists today as OLV Charities. Our Lady of Victory institutions include Homes of Charity, Baker Victory Services and Our Lady of Victory Elementary School. Born in 1842, Father Baker entered the priesthood after operating a successful feed and grain business with a partner. Before that, he served in the 74th Infantry of the New York State Militia, a unit that organized in the summer of 1863 and was stationed in Central Pennsylvania, although it didn’t see combat.
Pelosi speaks of heartbreak after husband’s attack; bishops offer prayers
WASHINGTON (CNS) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her family is “heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack” on her husband, Paul, whom police said was “violently assaulted” at home early Oct. 28 by a man with a hammer. In an Oct. 30 statement addressed to her colleagues in the House, Pelosi said her family was comforted by their prayers and that her husband is making progress in his recovery. San Francisco Police Chief William Scott in an Oct. 28 news conference identified 42-year-old David DePape as the suspect, saying he will be charged with attempted homicide. As the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office prepared charges against DePape, federal prosecutors charged him Oct. 31 with attempted kidnapping and assault of a family member of a federal official. Scott said authorities were called to the Pelosi home at 2:27 a.m. for a priority well-being check and, upon responding, officers said they encountered the speaker’s husband, 82, and a suspect holding a hammer. “The suspect pulled the hammer away from (Pelosi) and violently assaulted him ... our officers immediately tackled the suspect and disarmed him,” Scott said. The speaker’s spokesman said Oct. 28 that Paul Pelosi had surgery “to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.” The suspect also was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said, and is expected to face additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other additional felonies.
VATICAN
Pope’s November prayer intention: ‘For children who suffer’
VATICAN CITY | During the month of November, Pope Francis is asking people to pray for children who are suffering because of poverty, war and exploitation. “Let us pray for children who are suffering, especially for those who are homeless, orphans and victims of war. May they be guaranteed access to education, and may they have the opportunity to experience family affection,” the pope said in a video released Oct. 31. In the video message released by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, the pope explained his November prayer intention: “For children who suffer.” “An abandoned child is our fault,” the pope said in the message. “Each marginalized child, abandoned by his or her family, without schooling, without health care, is a cry! A cry that rises up to God and shames the system that we adults have built,” he insisted. Pope Francis noted that there are millions of boys and girls around the world living “in conditions very similar to slavery.”
Vatican announces plans for Christmas tree, Nativity scene, stamps
VATICAN CITY | The Nativity scene that will sit under a 98-feet-tall silver fir tree in the middle of St. Peter’s Square this year will feature 19 life-sized figures carved in cedar by artisans in the northeastern Italian town of Sutrio. The tree comes from Rosello, a village of only 182 residents, in Italy’s central Abruzzo region, said a news release issued Oct. 28 by the office governing Vatican City State. The decorations on the tree are being made by young adults at a residential psychiatric facility in Rosello. The tree will be lighted, and the traditional Nativity scene unveiled Dec. 3, the office said. The display will remain up until after the feast of the Baptism of the Lord Jan. 8. The cedar for the Nativity scene figures, the Vatican said, came from trees selectively cut by gardeners to improve the health of other trees in several public and private gardens. None of the trees were cut specifically for the sculptures. The Holy Family, the ox and donkey and an angel will be under an arched structure made of larch. The other figures -- including the Three Kings, the shepherdess, a carpenter, a family and a “Cramar,” or local wandering salesman -- will be on the surrounding platform or ramps leading to it. The day before the office announced the plans for St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican’s Philatelic Office published a notice about the Vatican’s 2022 Christmas stamps, which were painted by Italian artist and activist Francesco Canale.
Commission starts planning global report on child protection efforts
VATICAN CITY | With a renewed membership, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors met at the Vatican in late October and laid the groundwork for devising an annual report on child protection efforts by the Catholic Church globally. Oblate Father Andrew Small, commission secretary, told reporters Oct. 28 that members also looked at the commission’s new relationship to the disciplinary section of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and continued their efforts to promote greater transparency and fuller reporting to victims about the outcome of their cases. “In our engagement with victim survivors, the acknowledgement of the wrong that was done to them is primary, being listened to, being believed,” Father Small said. “There’s nothing that takes the place of being believed and heard.” But, he said, “seeing the wrongdoer continue to flourish at times or to appear without sanction is also very painful,” so victims are understandably confused or upset when they are not informed about actions taken by the church against an accused offender. Because the commission is not involved in individual investigations and disciplinary procedures, Father Small said he could not comment on the case of Bishop Michel Santier of Créteil, France. When the Vatican announced in 2021 that the bishop was retiring, the bishop had said it was for health reasons. No one contradicted him publicly until mid-October when the Diocese of Créteil confirmed he had been credibly accused of sexual misconduct and disciplined by the Vatican.
