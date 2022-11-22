Nation
Parish mourns deaths of students, prays for families, community
WASHINGTON | In the days since four University of Idaho students were found brutally slain Nov. 14, the Catholic parish that serves the university and the community of Moscow, Idaho, is mourning with and praying for the victims, their families and friends, and the wider community, said the pastor. “Our close-knit campus has had our peace and joy attacked, and everyone has been affected,” said Father Chase Hasenoehrl, pastor of St. Augustine’s Catholic Center, which serves the university campus. “Our ministry will continue to serve our students, faculty and families with opportunities for prayer, consolation and support in this time of loss and fear,” Father Hasenoehrl told Catholic News Service in a Nov. 21 statement. Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were knifed to death by an as-yet-unknown assailant in a rental house in a residential neighborhood of Moscow, a town of about 25,000 residents in the Idaho Panhandle. “We lift up the blessed repose of their souls in prayer,” said the priest, whose statement has since been posted on the Catholic center’s website, https://vandalcatholic.com. News reports quoted Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt as saying that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” She said they were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep. “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt said, adding that there were no signs of sexual assault.
Cardinal: Senate’s marriage bill threatens religious liberty
WASHINGTON | A bill on same-sex marriage advancing in the Senate is “a bad deal for the many courageous Americans of faith and no faith who continue to believe and uphold the truth about marriage in the public square today,” said New York Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan. “It is deeply concerning that the U.S. Senate has voted to proceed toward potential passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would essentially codify the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell (in 2015) that found a constitutional right to same-sex civil marriages,” the cardinal said Nov. 17. The Respect for Marriage Act “does not strike a balance that appropriately respects our nation’s commitment to the fundamental right of religious liberty,” said the cardinal, who is chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty. The Senate advanced the measure with a 62-37 vote Nov. 16. A final vote will take place after the Thanksgiving holiday. Every Democrat supported it and they were joined by 12 Republicans after they worked out an amendment they said would protect religious freedom. These senators “have claimed that their amended bill ‘respects and protects American’s religious liberties,’ but the provisions of the act that relate to religious liberty are insufficient,” Cardinal Dolan said. Obergefell “created countless religious liberty conflicts, but the act offers only limited protections,” he said.
Washington pro-life Mass in January to have more local focus
WASHINGTON | With the pro-life landscape shifting to the states after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, events in the Washington Archdiocese connected to the annual March for Life in the nation’s capital will have a different focus this January. In one change, the archdiocese has canceled its long-running arena-size Youth Rally and Mass for Life to instead host a smaller Youth Mass of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Life Jan. 20. For more than 25 years, the archdiocese welcomed youth from around the country to the rally and Mass, held before the annual March for Life in January. The traditional rally and Mass had already become smaller and more local during the last two years due to the pandemic. January’s events will be more in keeping with those events, which were held at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle instead of the Capital One Arena. Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington will be the main celebrant of the Jan. 20 Mass at the cathedral. The change for 2023 was announced in a Nov. 15 statement on the archdiocesan website. It described the decision to cancel the rally as difficult and one that was reached only after consulting with all the dioceses that previously sent busloads of youth to the event.
World
Pope tells patriarch Catholics are ready for a common Easter date
VATICAN CITY | Meeting the U.S.-born patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East, Pope Francis expressed his hope that Christians of the East and West could finally agree on a common date for celebrating Easter. “Let us have the courage to put an end to this division that at times makes us laugh” with the ridiculous possibility that Christians could ask each other, “When does your Christ rise again?” the pope told Catholicos Awa III, the patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East. The catholicos, who was born in Chicago, was elected head of the church in September 2021 and made his first official visit to the Vatican Nov. 19, before Pope Francis left to visit his relatives in the northern Italian city of Asti. “I wanted to share lunch with you,” the pope told him, “but I have to leave at 10:30. Please excuse me! I would not want it to be said that this pope is a bit stingy and does not invite us to lunch! I would love to share the table, but there will be other opportunities.” The Assyrian Church of the East, which is not in full communion with any of the Orthodox or Oriental Orthodox churches, began a theological dialogue with the Vatican in the mid-1990s. During their meeting, Catholicos Awa mentioned his hope and the hope of many other Christians to find a way to celebrate Easter on the same day. Pope Francis thanked him and said, “I want to say -- indeed, to repeat -- what St. Paul VI said in his day: We are ready to accept any proposal that is made together.”
Pope suspends Caritas officers, appoints administrator
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has suspended the secretary-general and other top officers of Caritas Internationalis, appointing a temporary administrator to oversee improved management policies and to prepare for the election of new officers in May. Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, whose second term as Caritas president was to end in May, also loses his position, although he is to assist the temporary administrator in preparing for the future by taking “special care of relations with the local churches and the member organizations,” said the papal decree published Nov. 22. Caritas Internationalis is the umbrella organization for 162 official Catholic charities working in more than 200 countries; it includes the U.S. bishops’ Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA, the Canadian bishops’ Development and Peace and the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. Pope Francis appointed Pier Francesco Pinelli, a business management consultant, to oversee the Vatican-based offices of the general secretariat. In a statement also released Nov. 22, the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, which has some oversight responsibility for Caritas Internationalis, said the suspension of the officers “has no impact on the functioning of member organizations and the services of charity and solidarity they provide around the world; on the contrary, it will serve to strengthen such service.”
