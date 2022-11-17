Nation
Speakers outline medical, societal trends threatening Catholic health care
WASHINGTON | The inaugural Symposium for the Advancement of Catholic Health Care on Nov. 12 didn’t try to advance policy proposals, but it had a single message: Keep fighting. Catholic health care professionals who see the tenets of their faith challenged by a push for abortion, gender-altering surgery and euthanasia as well as threats to conscience rights protection have a new advocate in the Catholic Health Care Leadership Alliance founded in January. The daylong symposium, which was held at the Columbus School of Law of The Catholic University of America in Washington and drew about 50 people, has as one of its goals “scholarly research in the future of Catholic health care,” said Dr. Steven White, a pulmonologist, who is president of the alliance. “Catholic health care should be a beacon of the Gospel of Christ and his healing,” said Stephen Payne, dean of the law school. In a video presentation, Joshua McCaig, a commercial litigator in Gladstone, Missouri, whose specialty is health care law, said Catholic health care professionals are “in a perpetual state of uncertainty from year to year whether they’ll be supported or prosecuted” for their beliefs. He also criticized news media hostility to the faith “in a way that distorts Catholic teaching ... by reducing the church to one political issue,” namely abortion.
World
Pope taps layman as new secretary of Laity, Family, Life
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has named a Brazil-born husband, father of two children and teacher of religion in an Italian school to be the secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life. The pope’s choice of Gleison De Paula Souza, who teaches in the southern Italian town of Galatina, was announced by the Vatican Nov. 17. He succeeds Schonstatt Father Alexandre Awi Mello, who was elected superior general of his order in August. Souza, 38, was born in Brazil’s Minas Gerais state. From 2005 to 2016, he was a member of the Sons of Divine Providence but left the community without being ordained to the priesthood. He holds a bachelor’s degree in theology from the Pontifical Salesian University in Rome and a master’s in philosophy from the University of Salento in Lecce.
Displaced children can benefit from faith communities’ help, speakers say
ROME | Children on the move, particularly as migrants or refugees, are enormously vulnerable, said one of the church’s leading experts on safeguarding. “Though abuse happens in a multitude of places and contexts, children on the move are one of the most vulnerable categories of children who are denied their fundamental rights when exposed to all kinds of abusive and violent situations because of, among others, conflicts, war, poverty or natural disasters,” Jesuit Father Hans Zollner said at the opening session of an interfaith symposium Nov. 17. “Moreover, when physical, psychological and/or sexual abuse of these children takes place within religious or faith-based institutions, this is often accompanied by spiritual abuse, hurting them at the deepest level of their being and affecting their relationship with God,” he said. Father Zollner is director of the Institute of Anthropology: Interdisciplinary Studies on Human Dignity and Care at the Pontifical Gregorian University and a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. He and dozens of experts and representatives of major religions and humanitarian organizations participated in a symposium in Rome dedicated to “Protecting Children’s Dignity: A Call to Action for Children on the Move” as part of celebrating the Nov. 18 World Day of Prayer and Action for Children. Father Zollner said in his talk, “We must do more than intervene or more than create safe environments” since that “is not sufficient to address the full scope of the problem of abuse.”
Migrants from Middle East fear tightening of restrictions in Sweden
MALMÖ, Sweden | A visitor coming from the Middle East to Malmö could feel quite at home with great falafel lovingly made by proud Palestinian owners of Falafel No. 1, reputedly the best offered in Sweden. Or a visitor could buy Arabic, Turkish, Indian and other foreign foodstuffs from a mall in Rosengard, a district drawing a vast array of ethnicities and migrant communities. Home to more than 170 nationalities among its 350,000 inhabitants, this multicultural city on Sweden’s southern coast has drawn refugees fleeing conflict and religious persecution at home. But now Sweden’s newly elected government is proposing to tighten restrictions on immigration, threatening asylum-seekers’ hopes of a safe haven. In the past, Sweden has been viewed as Europe’s most welcoming country for refugees. Afghans here who have firmly established Christian convictions and professions of faith attested to by their churches told Catholic News Service they feel particularly vulnerable as they struggle to be granted asylum in Sweden. Rights activists familiar with the challenges Afghans face with migration in Sweden point out there is a 4-5 times greater risk of rejection for Afghan adults, even young adults, compared to those who are still under 18. The change in migration policy due to the election comes as Open Doors, a leading persecution research watchdog, warns that Afghanistan is now the most dangerous place in the world to be a Christian. This follows the militant Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021 in the wake of the abrupt U.S. military withdrawal. So, any return there would likely mean certain death, as would a return to neighboring Iran. “We have already noticed that most political parties have changed their attitude toward immigration,” Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius told CNS.
Pope mourns violence, loss of life from attack in Istanbul
VATICAN CITY | As authorities in Turkey continued to investigate who was responsible for a deadly bombing in a busy shopping district in Istanbul, Pope Francis prayed for victims and the nation. “Assuring the injured and those who mourn their loved ones of his spiritual closeness, His Holiness prays that no act of violence will discourage the efforts of the people of Turkey to build a society based on the values of fraternity, justice and peace,” said a telegram, written on behalf of the pope and signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State. The telegram was sent to Archbishop Marek Solczynski, papal nuncio to Turkey, and published by the Vatican Nov. 15. “Pope Francis was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life caused by the explosion in Istanbul on Sunday and he sends condolences to the families and friends of those who have died,” the telegram said. A bomb exploded Nov. 13 on a busy street, leaving six people dead and more than 80 people injured. Authorities in Turkey arrested a female suspect Nov. 14, claiming she had acted on behalf of Kurdish militants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.