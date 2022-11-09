Nation
USCCB elections, ‘Faithful Citizenship’ are on agenda
WASHINGTON | The fall general assembly of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will find the bishops voting on a new president and vice president and how to proceed in disseminating their quadrennial document on Catholic participation in public life. The agenda for the Nov. 14-17 gathering also incorporates more time for prayer and reflection with opportunities for wider engagement and interaction with each other to build fraternity. Public sessions are scheduled for the afternoon of Nov. 15 and all day Nov. 16. USCCB leaders will be elected from a slate of 10 candidates nominated by their fellow bishops. They will choose a new president and vice president who will each serve a three-year term beginning at the conclusion of this year’s general assembly. At that time, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles and Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron of Detroit will complete their terms as president and vice president, respectively. In addition, the bishops will vote on chairmen-elect for six standing USCCB committees: Canonical Affairs, Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, Evangelization and Catechesis, International Justice and Peace, the Protection of Children and Young People and Religious Liberty. With 2022 being the 20th anniversary of the bishops’ adoption of the “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” the bishops also plan to spend time in prayer and reflection on their response to clergy sexual abuse during the general assembly.
At Rio Grande Mass, migrants are remembered
WASHINGTON | From an altar set on a platform just above the waters that straddle the U.S. and Mexico, Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas, celebrated a Mass Nov. 5 to remember migrants who’ve died trying to cross the waters below or along the border in 2022. In particular, he remembered a 5-year-old named Margareth Sofía, who died a few days before in the Rio Grande. “She came from an impoverished town in southeast Guatemala,” the bishop said in his homily, recounting the news about her drowning. “The 5-year-old dreamed of working one day in Kansas, where she had relatives. She wanted to make enough money, along with her mother, to help her disabled 9-year-old brother.” Trying to reach that dream, she began crossing the river, guided by her mother’s hand Aug. 24. In a matter of moments, the rip current grabbed a hold of the child. First responders recovered her little body from the river. “Normally, the Rio Grande, Rio Bravo (as it’s known on the Mexico side) doesn’t have enough water to be of threat to anyone,” the bishop said. “But you remember the strong storms we had at the end of August.” Local Spanish-language media in El Paso reported that she was the fourth child to die in the river in a span of 24 hours in late August at the popular passage for border crossers. The weekend Mass, just a few days after All Souls’ Day, marked the 25th time that the border cities of El Paso, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, have gathered to pray for those who have died trying to reach the U.S.
Bishop says proposed merger needs more discussion
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A proposed merger between the Diocese of Steubenville and the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio, will undergo further discussions on the diocesan level after a survey of parishioners showed “disappointment and even fear” over the proposal, said Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton. He made the comments in a Nov. 7 letter to the priests of his diocese. It was scheduled to be discussed and voted on by the U.S. bishops during their Nov. 14-17 general assembly in Baltimore, but Bishop Monforton said in his letter that he has asked the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop to remove this from the agenda. The decision to erect, merge or suppress dioceses belongs to the pope, but this always is done in consultation with the bishops’ conference. The proposed merger of the two Ohio dioceses has been prompted by factors such as aging priests and fewer priests to serve the diocese, a significant decline in baptisms and first Communions in the past 10 years, as well as the diocese seeing a decreasing number of Catholics, who themselves are aging, and a general population that is shrinking. The proposal was announced Oct. 10 and since then, “many have voiced their counsel, including disappointment and even fear,” Bishop Monforton said in his letter. “The results from the recent survey (of parishioners) provide further evidence of a division in the future vision for the church’s service in the Ohio Valley.”
Vatican
Peace requires ‘gentle power of dialogue,’ pope says at audience
VATICAN CITY | For there to be peace, people need to expand their horizons, engage in dialogue and work with each other in a way that sets aside selfishness and ambition, Pope Francis said. Reflecting on his recent visit to Bahrain during his weekly general audience Nov. 9, the pope said, “I sensed this need in Bahrain and I hoped that religious and civil leaders throughout the world might be able to look beyond their own borders, their own communities, to care for the whole. This is the only way to confront certain universal issues, such as that God is being forgotten, the tragedy of hunger, the care of creation, peace,” he said. The world needs to reject confrontation and walk the path of encounter, he said, especially when it comes to “the insanity of war of which battered Ukraine is a victim, and of many other conflicts that will never be resolved through the infantile logic of artillery, but only with the gentle power of dialogue.” Pope Francis told people at the audience why he decided to visit a Muslim-majority nation when there are so many countries in the world with a predominately Christian population. The answer, he said, can be summed up in three words: dialogue, encounter and journey.
Pope accepts resignation of German bishop who cheated elderly woman
AACHEN, Germany | Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Aachen Auxiliary Bishop Johannes Bündgens, 66, who was convicted of taking nearly $128,000 from an acquaintance believed to be suffering from dementia. “It is good for all sides that the pope has made a swift decision,” Aachen Bishop Helmut Dieser said Nov. 8, after the announcement. “Personally, I very much regret that the past years have led to this development.” The German Catholic news agency KNA reported Bishop Bündgens’ conviction took effect in October. He received a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years for breach of trust and was fined about $5,000. According to the court, he has paid back the $128,000. The district court had convicted the bishop in July 2021. He lodged an appeal but then withdrew it. An elderly woman from Kerpen who has since died gave Bishop Bündgens power of attorney for her account. She was probably no longer mentally fit to make financial decisions when he transferred her money to his private account in several installments, KNA reported. Later, a guardian appointed for the woman noticed the transfers. Bishop Bündgens argued that in return for the money, he had granted the woman a lifelong right to live in an Aachen property that he had bought for about $600,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.