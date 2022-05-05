Nation
Catholic University names street in honor of Sister Thea Bowman
WASHINGTON | Officials at The Catholic University of America dedicated and blessed a campus street April 29 named in honor of the late Sister Thea Bowman, a noted educator and evangelist who studied at Catholic University and whose cause for canonization was opened in 2018. “During her life, Sister Thea was a shining example of religious life, and she worked for social justice, racial equality and harmony among all peoples, especially in the Catholic Church,” said Washington Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory who blessed the new Sister Thea Bowman Drive. “We are pleased to dedicate this street in her honor as a reminder that her life’s work still continues in the church and on this campus today.” Sister Thea died in 1990 from bone cancer at the age of 52. When she was 15, she entered the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, becoming the first and only African-American member of her order. When she took her vows as a nun, she changed her name from Bertha Bowman to Mary Thea Bowman, and pursued studies at Catholic University where she earned a master’s and doctorate degree in English. For more than 15 years, Sister Thea was an educator on the high school and college levels. She then began her ministry as an evangelist, traveling the United States to urge priests, bishops and her fellow Catholics to accept her and other African Americans as “fully Black and fully Catholic.” In addition to her evangelization work, Sister Thea helped found the National Black Sisters Conference to provide support for African-American women in religious life. In 1987, she also helped produce “Lead Me, Guide Me: The African American Catholic Hymnal,” the first such hymnal for African-American Catholics.
Haitians head to Mexico-U.S. border; church seeks help
MEXICO CITY | A Mexican border diocese has issued an urgent appeal for assistance as hundreds of Haitian migrants arrive in the oft-violent city of Nuevo Laredo, hoping to apply for asylum in the United States. The Diocese of Nuevo Laredo warned of a “humanitarian crisis” in its April 29 appeal, saying in a brief message: “A large number of Haitian migrants have arrived in our city, and our brothers need our help.” The diocese asked for donations of personal hygiene items, masks and medicines. “In Nuevo Laredo, all the shelters are being saturated,” said Father Eduardo Monsivais, diocesan spokesman. A migrant shelter run by the Scalabrinians normally can host 200 migrants, Father Monsivais said, but the crush of new arrivals is such that the diocese is repurposing a building to provide temporary housing. The arrival of migrants in Nuevo Laredo, which borders Laredo, Texas, comes as the U.S. government prepares for the lifting of Title 42 May 23. Title 42 was imposed as a pandemic policy in March 2020 and allowed for migrants to be quickly returned to Mexico without being able to petition for asylum. Advocates for increased border enforcement and members of the Biden administration expect the number of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving at the U.S. border to increase after more than two years of restricted access to the asylum process.
World
Religious orders must handle their assets with care, pope says
VATICAN CITY | Because of unscrupulous people, religious communities need to be prudent and diligent when selling their assets and properties, Pope Francis said. The decommissioning and “disposal of patrimony is an especially sensitive and complex topic, which can attract misleading interests by unscrupulous people and be an occasion of scandal for the faithful,” he said in a written message. This is why there is “the need to act with great prudence and attention and also to create institutional structures of accompaniment to help less well-equipped communities,” he wrote. The pope’s message, released by the Vatican May 4, was sent to participants in an international conference in Rome May 4-5. The gathering was dedicated to discussing ways to protect, evaluate and manage the cultural heritage of communities of consecrated life. The conference, “Charism and creativity: Catalogs, management and innovation regarding the cultural heritage of institutes of consecrated life,” was sponsored jointly by the Vatican Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life and the Pontifical Council for Culture.
Pope: Use of nuclear weapons ‘inconceivable’
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis expressed his opposition to nuclear weapons and the threat they pose to the world during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists that during the pope’s 25-minute meeting with Kishida May 4, “nuclear weapons were discussed and how their use and possession is inconceivable.” In a statement released after the meeting, the Vatican press office said the two leaders discussed the “war in Ukraine, stressing the urgency of dialogue and peace and expressing the hope, to this end, for a world free of nuclear weapons.” Not long after his meeting with the pope, the Japan Times newspaper reported that Russia announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, including Kishida, for their “unacceptable rhetoric” against Moscow. Since beginning its attack on Ukraine in late February, Russian officials have spoken of a possible nuclear conflict if Western countries continue to supply Ukraine with weapons.
Pope very clear victim care centers must be set up, cardinal says
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has given his safeguarding commission a “very clear” mandate to encourage and supervise the world’s bishops’ conferences in establishing survivor support centers and services, said Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley of Boston, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. “The Holy Father wants us to ensure that survivors receive a welcome and an open door when they appeal to the local church in their country. Outreach to survivors needs to be a priority for every part of our church,” he said April 29. He said, “We will be working on establishing survivor support services at the level of each national church according to the instructions found in ‘Vos Estis Lux Mundi,’” the 2019 papal document which established procedures for reporting allegations of sexual abuse and for holding accountable bishops and religious superiors who protect abusers. The cardinal and other members of the papal commission spoke to reporters during a news conference at Vatican Radio immediately after their audience with Pope Francis. The commission was holding its plenary assembly in Rome. Cardinal O’Malley said the pope “stressed that he wants us to have that responsibility to supervise, promote, encourage and report back to him on the progress that is made in fulfilling the mandates of ‘Vos Estis,’” he said.
