Nation
Deacon: ‘God is with us’ amid evil of mass shooting
CLEVELAND, Texas | As a small Texas community grapples with a mass shooting, a Catholic parish is turning to prayer and trust in God. “God is with us amid evil,” said Deacon Larry Terrell of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas, May 1. The small town, located some 45 miles northeast of Houston, was the scene of an April 28 execution-style murder of four adults and one child at a residence. Two of the victims were found covering two unharmed children, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers. Neighbor Francisco Oropesa, 38, allegedly targeted the victims, who lived next door, after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his backyard late that evening. Oropesa was apprehended May 2 at a residence near the Texas town of Cut and Shoot, about 20 miles from the murder scene, following a manhunt including over 250 law enforcement officers from more than a dozen agencies and a combined reward of some $80,000. The Mexican national, who had been deported four times, has been charged with five counts of murder and is being held on $5 million bond. In an April 29 message posted on the Diocese of Beaumont’s Facebook page, Bishop David L. Toups urged the community “to work together and pray … to build a civilization of peace and hope with greater respect for the sanctity of all life.”
Ferry named for Dorothy Day makes maiden voyage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. | A floating monument to Dorothy Day, co-founder of the Catholic Worker Movement, made its maiden voyage to Manhattan April 28, sailing forth from Day’s adopted home of Staten Island that afternoon. Day had deep roots on Staten Island, one of New York’s five boroughs. She was received into the Catholic Church there and lived part of her life there. As an adult, she was baptized at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Tottenville in 1927. Retired New York Auxiliary Bishop John J. O’Hara, Auxiliary Bishop Peter J. Byrne and Msgr. Kevin O’Sullivan of Catholic Charities represented the Archdiocese of New York. “Our saint. Our Dorothy Day, whom the Lord called over the years, and then in an encounter on the South Shore on the beach with a Sister of Charity, he began drawing her closer and closer and closer. As he formed those prophets of old, so too did he form this great woman,” said Bishop O’Hara in remarks at the ferry’s launch. The bishop was referring to Sister Aloysia Mary Mulhern, whom Day had approached in 1926 to ask where she could have her newborn daughter, Tamar, baptized. The conversation led to Sister Mulhern instructing Day in the Catholic faith and she was baptized Dec. 28, 1927. Day is a candidate for sainthood and was given the title “Servant of God” when her cause was officially opened in 2000.
World
Britain’s Catholics prepare for coronation
LONDON | When King Charles III is crowned May 6 in the gothic splendor of London’s ancient Westminster Abbey, it will be one of the year’s most watched events. The coronation has attracted controversy -- not least over its $125 million price tag during a cost-of-living crisis -- even as opinion polls show dwindling public interest in the monarchy. But despite controversies, it will still be an opportunity to project the soft-power of British royal pageantry and reaffirm Christianity’s place in public affairs, including the presence of Britain’s small but significant Catholic minority. “Being anti-Catholic has been an element of British identity for centuries,” explained Father Timothy Radcliffe, former master of the Dominicans and one of Britain’s best-known Catholic preachers, told OSV News. “I’d hope an event like this will help our church become yet more integrated into national life at a time when, like most countries, we face threats of disintegration, increasing inequality and a declining sense of the common good.” Cardinal Nichols’ spokesman, Alexander DesForges, was more sanguine. Although Catholic clergy aren’t playing a significant role in the coronation, they’ll at least be present -- for the first time since Henry VIII and his Reformation. “We have to be realistic. The king has a formal role in the Anglican Church of England, and this service is taking place in Westminster Abbey,” DesForges told OSV News. “The fact that six bishops will be present, including the Vatican’s Cardinal Parolin, whereas there was no Catholic representation at all 70 years ago, clearly shows things have changed.”
Most victims of cult starvation in Kenya are children
NAIROBI, Kenya | As the death toll in what is becoming known as the “Shakahola starvation massacre” in Kenya hit 110, religious leaders in the region suspect that the forest ranch may have been turned into a secret burial site. All victims were followers of the Good News International Church Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who had told his followers to pray and fast to meet Jesus, and that the world would end April 15. Children account for most of the 109 bodies so far recovered in the 800-acre ranch in Kilifi County in eastern Kenya, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said April 27. The bodies were found in over 50 graves. “The preliminary reports we are getting is that some of the victims may not have died of starvation. There were other methods used, including hurting them, just by physical and preliminary observations,” Kindiki told reporters. “Religious leaders call for investigations whether the bodies being retrieved from the graves in Shakahola are of people who died of starvation or they were brought there,” Bishop Wilybard Kitogho Lagho of Malindi told OSV News in an interview April 28. According to the bishop, the leaders want to know to what extent the pastor had followers beyond Kilifi County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.