NATION
Nevada death penalty repeal fails, but is on ‘right path,’ advocate says
WASHINGTON | Although legislation to repeal the death penalty in Nevada was stopped in its tracks in May, a Catholic death penalty advocate is not throwing in the towel. “As we’ve seen in many state repeals of death penalty laws, the path to abolition can be long and winding. But this year’s progress in Nevada proves the state is on the right path,” said Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of Catholic Mobilizing Network. Earlier this spring, the Nevada Assembly passed a bill that would have not only banned capital punishment in the state, but also would have commuted the death sentences of more than 70 people on the state’s death row. The legislation failed to move forward when the state Senate did not advance the bill. It also lacked full support from the state’s Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, who said May 13 that there was “no path forward” to end capital punishment in the state. “Though this year’s death penalty abolition bill in Nevada ultimately did not make it to a full Senate vote, its historic passage in the Assembly was an encouraging sign of progress,” Vaillancourt Murphy told Catholic News Service in May 25 email.
Texas governor signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
AUSTIN, Texas | The new Texas “heartbeat” abortion law “will save thousands of lives and is a vital step on the road to abolishing all abortions in Texas,” said Texas Right to Life after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the measure into law. The law, which is to take effect Sept. 1, bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detectable, which could be as early as six weeks of pregnancy. The law, one of the nation’s strictest abortion measures, has an exception for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest. “Our creator endowed us with the right to life and yet millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” Abbott said before signing the bill May 19. “In Texas, we work to save those lives. That’s exactly what the Texas Legislature did this session.” He later tweeted: “The heartbeat bill is now LAW in the Lone Star State. This bill ensures the life of every unborn child with a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.” Abbott thanked the two Republican state lawmakers who were the lead sponsors of the measure in their respective legislative chambers: Sen. Bryan Hughes and Rep. Shelby Slawson. It is the first “pro-life priority bill” to pass both chambers of the Texas Legislature and be signed into law.
Virtual tours open shrine doors to the world
EMMITSBURG, Md. | They say when one door closes, another door opens. When the National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Emmitsburg closed its historical buildings to public tours last year due to the pandemic, its team opened a window, a Zoom window. Rather than bringing people to the shrine, they decided to bring the shrine to the people. The solution: virtual tours of the basilica and the historical buildings at the shrine. Launched on Mother Seton’s feast day, Jan. 4, the shrine’s live virtual tours have been a streaming success -- so much so shrine officials intend to make the virtual tours a permanent option for those who want to learn about America’s first native-born saint. Over 3,000 people from 21 states have taken a virtual tour of the shrine, and the tours continue to attract school groups and others from as far away as Alaska and Oregon. Virtual or in-person tours can be booked at www.setonshrine.org/virtual-tours. While the shrine is currently open to in-person visitors again, the virtual tours have become an important way of showing how Mother Seton’s experiences as a wife, mother, convert, servant of the poor and teacher make her relatable to people today, shrine officials said.
Community still feels impact of Floyd’s murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Lift each other up in the midst of trauma, poverty and injustice. That’s the simple but profound advice from Michael Goar as he works through the anxiety and sorrow of clients and employees at the organization he leads, Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact one year ago of the police-involved death of George Floyd. Many employees of Catholic Charities, and many of the people the organization helps, are Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American, said Goar, president and CEO of the largest social services organization in the Twin Cities, with over 500 employees serving 23,000 men, women, children and families each year. For them, the police-involved death of Floyd, an African American, May 25, 2020, and the subsequent trial and second-degree murder conviction this April of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is white, was particularly traumatic, said Goar, who is Black and South Korean. Last summer, protests focused on racial justice and police reform followed Floyd’s death in the Twin Cities and around the country. Rioting also broke out in St. Paul and Minneapolis and other U.S. cities. The Minneapolis Star Tribune daily newspaper estimates that over 1,500 locations were damaged in the Twin Cities, with dozens of buildings burned down.
WORLD
Thieves break into castle, steal rosary used by Mary, Queen of Scots
MANCHESTER, England | Burglars have stolen a set of golden rosary beads that once belonged to Mary, Queen of Scots. The beads are said to have been carried by Mary, the Catholic first cousin once removed of the Protestant Queen Elizabeth I of England, when Mary was sent to her execution at Fotheringhay Castle in 1587. The beads were taken from Arundel Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke of Norfolk in south England, during a May 21 raid by a gang that climbed through a window and forced open a display cabinet, taking gold and silver items together valued at about 1 million pounds ($1.4 million). A May 23 statement issued by Arundel Castle Trustees said: “The stolen items have significant monetary value, but as unique artifacts of the Duke of Norfolk’s collection, have immeasurably greater and priceless historical importance.” Mary, the mother of the future King James I of England, was beheaded because she was a threat to the Protestant nobility, as many English Catholics, including the Duke of Norfolk, supported her potential accession following the excommunication of Elizabeth by St. Pius V in 1570.
Pope orders minor seminary to move out of Vatican
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has ordered the minor seminary that is located inside the Vatican and currently at the center of a criminal sex abuse trial to move to a new location in Rome before classes begin in the fall. The idea of moving the seminary had been under study “for some time,” said a statement May 25 from Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office. The idea, he said, was to find a building closer to where the students go to school in Rome and where they play. Father Angelo Magistrelli, rector of the St. Pius X Pre-Seminary and superior of the Opera Don Folci, which runs the institute, told the Vatican court April 14 that the current enrollment is 26 boys and young men and that the number of inquiries about admissions had been increasing. Boys as young as 12 live at the seminary, act as altar servers at liturgies in St. Peter’s Basilica and study at the St. Apollinare Institute, a Catholic middle school and high school. The 26 current residents also include 10 students who finished high school while at the pre-seminary and continue to live there while taking college courses. Bruni said Pope Francis communicated his decision to Father Magistrelli during an audience but also thanked the priest and the Opera Don Folci “for the work accomplished in the 75 years since the institution’s founding,” and he asked that the students be allowed to continue as altar servers in the basilica.
Jerusalem archbishop requests weekend Mass collections go to Gaza
JERUSALEM | Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, requested that the May 30 Mass collections from all parishes in the diocese be donated in their entirety to Gaza’s Holy Family Parish as a sign of solidarity following airstrikes from Israel. “In the aftermath of the tension and conflict we have recently experienced, let us turn our hearts and gaze to the needs of our brothers and sisters in Christ, especially in Gaza and in places severely affected by the recent exchange of rocket firing for 11 days,” Archbishop Pizzaballa said in his May 25 statement. The tiny Gaza Catholic community consists of 133 people -- including a recently born baby. There are just under 1,100 Christians among the 2 million Muslim Palestinians in Gaza. Archbishop Pizzaballa noted that following the “deadly clashes and bombings” the situation in Gaza had worsened, as the residents are also struggling with COVID-19, which continues to spread in the area. “I ask you to share some of your resources to alleviate the sufferings of our Christian faithful in Gaza,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.