Nation
Supreme Court sides with Arizona in death penalty cases
WASHINGTON | In a 6-3 ruling May 23, the Supreme Court said two Arizona death-row inmates could not present new evidence of ineffective counsel they said they received in state trials during their federal appeals. The inmates have argued that their lawyers failed to present evidence that could have exonerated them from death sentences. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing the majority opinion, stressed that “only rarely may a federal habeas court ear a claim or consider evidence that a prisoner did not previously present to the state courts.” The dissent, written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, called the court’s decision both perverse and illogical and also said it showed an indifference to violating the Sixth Amendment guarantee of a fair trial. She said the court’s decision in this case “will leave many people who were convicted in violation of the Sixth Amendment to face incarceration or even execution without any meaningful chance to vindicate their right to counsel.” The case, Shinn v. Ramirez, examines the postconviction appeals of David Martinez Ramirez and Barry Lee Jones, who both have been sentenced to death for murder convictions in Arizona. Ramirez was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder for the 1989 stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and her 15-year-old daughter. Jones was convicted of murder, sexual assault and child abuse in 1994 for the death of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter.
Judge blocks Catholic University of America’s sale of Dorothy dress
WASHINGTON | There is no telling when the iconic blue and white gingham dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” will find a “place like home.” A federal judge May 23 prevented The Catholic University of America from selling the iconic costume from the 1939 movie the day before it was scheduled to be auctioned. The preliminary injunction is in place until the costume’s rightful ownership can be determined -- a process that could take months or even years. Judge Paul Gardephe of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said a lawsuit over the dress’s ownership had enough merit to proceed and that the dress could not be sold while the case is pending in federal court in Manhattan. A presale estimate of the monetary value of the dress listed it at $800,000 to $1.2 million according to the international auction house running the “Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television” sale in Los Angeles. In April, Catholic University announced its plans to auction the dress and use the funds to develop a new film acting program at the university and endow a faculty chair. Weeks later, Barbara Ann Hartke, the niece of Dominican Father Gilbert Hartke -- the legendary founder and head of the university’s drama department -- filed suit saying the costume was part of her uncle’s estate and not the school’s property.
Remembering Buffalo victims, Catholics pray for end to racism
WASHINGTON | From a Franciscan parish in a city where one of the victims once lived to a border city that experienced a similar mass shooting, Catholics around the nation have gathered to remember those gunned down May 14 in Buffalo, New York, and are praying for an end to violence and racism. In Syracuse, New York, family and friends gathered at Assumption Church May 21 to mourn Roberta Drury, who at 32, was the youngest victim of what authorities believe was a racially motivated attack targeting Black people at a Buffalo grocery store. “Last Saturday, May the 14th, our corner of the world was changed forever. Lives ended. Dreams shattered and our state was plunged into mourning,” Franciscan Father Nicholas Spano said during Drury’s funeral Mass attended by her parents. Authorities said that a gunman wearing tactical gear and armed with an assault weapon entered a supermarket in a predominantly Black area of Buffalo at around 2:30 p.m. that day and began firing at customers and employees, injuring three and killing 10. One of them was Drury, who was raised in the Syracuse area but moved away a decade ago to care for a sick brother in Buffalo, news reports said. Police arrested 18-year-old suspect Payton S. Gendron, of Conklin, New York, at the scene. He pleaded “not guilty” after being charged with first-degree murder and is in custody without bail.
World
Cardinal charged with improperly registering fund, pleads not guilty
HONG KONG | Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun and several others pleaded not guilty in a Hong Kong court to charges of failing to properly register a now-defunct fund to help anti-government protesters. The 90-year-old cardinal was detained May 11 under China’s national security law for “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces,” but he has not been charged with that. Instead, he and the four others were charged with failing to properly register the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, set up to offer financial assistance to those involved in anti-government protests in 2019. It was disbanded last year after coming under scrutiny by authorities. The May 24 court hearing coincided with the feasts of Our Lady of Sheshan and Mary Help of Christians, a date marked by Catholics to pray for the church in China. Later that evening, Cardinal Zen celebrated Mass for the feast. All five defendants pleaded not guilty. If convicted of the improper registration, each defendant could incur a fine of about US$1,300. Their trial will begin Sept. 19. The defendants’ arrests May 10 and 11 under the security law provoked an international outcry. The law made participating in or supporting the pro-democracy movement crimes of subversion and collusion with foreign organizations and allowed for those remanded to be extradited to mainland China. Punishment ranges between a minimum of three years and a maximum of life imprisonment.
Archbishop urges Vatican to revise attitude on Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland | The president of the Polish bishops’ conference criticized the Vatican’s “naive and utopian” attitude to the war in Ukraine and urged Rome to show “greater maturity” in attitudes toward Russia. Returning from a visit to Ukraine, Polish Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki acknowledged that the Vatican knew Christians were fighting on both sides of the war, and the Vatican normally does not point to an aggressor. “Yet today, in a situation of war, it’s crucially important the Holy See supports Ukraine at all levels and isn’t guided by utopian thoughts,” Archbishop Gadecki told the Polish Catholic Information Agency KAI May 23. Archbishop Gadecki told KAI that he had written Pope Francis, urging him to revise his approach to the war, adding that he feared Vatican diplomacy was returning to its “old direction,” focusing on ties with Russia at the expense of Eastern and Central Europe. “The Vatican’s attitude to Russia should be changed and made more mature, since the old and present approach seems extremely naive and utopian,” said the Polish archbishop, whose country has taken in 3.41 million Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion. He told KAI Vatican diplomacy had achieved little in the 1970s to help communist-ruled countries until a “radical change” in policy under St. John Paul II.
Pope to set date for canonizations at consistory
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has cleared the way for the canonization of Blessed Giovanni Battista Scalabrini, founder of the Scalabrinian missionaries, dispensing the requirement of a miracle attributed to his intercession, the Vatican announced. The pope will convene a consistory -- a meeting of cardinals resident in Rome and the official promoters of the causes -- to set a date for the canonizations of Blessed Scalabrini and Blessed Artémides Zatti, a Salesian brother who was a pharmacist in Argentina and known for his care for the sick, the Vatican announced May 21. The Vatican did not immediately announce the date for the consistory, which formally ends the sainthood process. Proclaimed as the “father of migrants” by St. John Paul II in 1998, Blessed Scalabrini founded the Missionaries of St. Charles Borromeo, commonly known as the Scalabrinian Fathers, and the Missionary Sisters of St. Charles in the late 19th century to minister to countless Europeans who migrated to North and South America. Since its founding, the Scalabrinians have continued their pastoral ministry “in 32 countries and on five continents,” the congregation’s website said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.