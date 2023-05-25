Nation
Despite safety claims, abortion pill opponents concerned use will lead to more complications
ST. PAUL, Minn. | In the two decades since the abortion pill became available in the U.S., the regimen has remained largely the same -- a dose of the drug mifepristone followed by misoprostol 24 to 48 hours later -- but protocols around it have loosened dramatically, from initially taking place at a clinic under a doctor’s care, to being available by mail after a virtual doctor visit or filling out a form. Chemical abortion -- the term favored by pro-life advocates because they say “medication abortion” connotes health -- now accounts for 54% of U.S. abortions in 2022, up from 39% in 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates 5.6 million women in the United States used mifepristone for abortion between September 2000 and June 2022. Despite its growing use, the abortion pill’s safety has been repeatedly called into question by pro-life doctors and advocates since the FDA’s approval in 2000 of mifepristone, which has been highlighted by a lawsuit currently moving through the courts.
AG report: Nearly 2,000 children abused by Catholic clergy over decades
CHICAGO | Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a May 23 report revealing decades of abuse by Catholic clergy against almost 2,000 children. The report, unveiled during a May 23 press conference and totaling almost 700 pages, concludes a multi-year investigation launched in 2018 into child sexual abuse by 451 clergy and religious brothers from all six Catholic dioceses in Illinois. Prior to Raoul’s investigation, the Catholic dioceses of Illinois publicly listed just 103 credibly accused abusers. “I was raised and confirmed in the Catholic Church and sent my children to Catholic schools. I believe the church does important work to support vulnerable populations,” said Raoul in a May 23 statement. “However, as with any presumably reputable institution, the Catholic Church must be held accountable when it betrays the public’s trust.” Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a statement that archdiocesan officials “have not studied the report in detail but have concerns about data that might be misunderstood or are presented in ways that could be misleading.” He also said, “We must think first of the survivors of sexual abuse who carry the burden of these crimes through their lives,” and apologized to victims on behalf of the archdiocese.
World
Banker killed in 2017 attack while saving woman’s life is on path to beatification
MADRID | Spain’s Madrid Archdiocese is pressing for the beatification of a bank employee and skateboard enthusiast who was killed attempting to save passers-by during an islamist terror attack in London. He would have turned 45 May 25. “In our societies, where individualism and consumerism prevail, our primary concern is usually with our own needs and whims, and we routinely forget about others,” said Juan Carlos Mollejo, the cause’s postulator. Echeverría, then 39, had worked as a lawyer for HSBC bank in the English capital’s financial district, City of London, for a year, adapting European directives against corruption and money laundering, when he witnessed the attack at south London’s Borough Market while cycling home with friends on June 3, 2017. He immediately intervened, using his skateboard as a weapon. Although he drew the attackers away from a random French victim, enabling her to escape, Echeverría was stabbed in the back when he pressed on and attempted to save a policeman. In a website message for the new poster campaign on Echeverría -- captioned “Would you die for someone who doesn’t know you?” -- his father, Joaquín, said his son had risked his life previously to save a drowning couple on Spain’s northern Oyambre Beach and also had been badly assaulted in another incident while defending fellow skaters.
Mexican priest murdered, archbishop attacked
MEXICO CITY | A parish priest was shot dead as he drove on a rural Mexican highway May 22, marking yet another attack in what has become the most murderous country for Catholic clergy. Augustinian Father Javier García Villafaña was killed at around 7 pm in the municipality of Huandacareo in Michoacán state to the west of Mexico City. Father García was found dead on the Capacho-Cuitzeo highway with gunshot wounds. The road leads to the Capacho community, to which he belonged. The Archdiocese of Morelia acknowledged Father García’s death, but provided little information and did not respond to a request for comment. The Catholic Multimedia Center, which tracks attacks on clergy, reported Father García had assumed responsibility for the Our Lord of Atonement parish in Huandacareo on April 23. The murder of Father García followed a May 21 attack on Archbishop Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez of Durango, who said an elderly man swung a knife at him in the sacristy of the Durango cathedral.
Pope: War against creation must stop
VATICAN CITY | People must end the “senseless war against creation” and help victims of environmental and climate injustice, Pope Francis said. “We must do this by resolving to transform our hearts, our lifestyles and the public policies ruling our societies,” the pope said in his message for the 2023 World Day of Prayer for Creation. Some injustices needing immediate responses are “economic policies that promote scandalous wealth for a privileged few and degrading conditions for many others,” the continued exploration and expansion of fossil fuel infrastructures, and “predatory industries” depleting and polluting freshwater sources, he wrote in his message, which was released by the Vatican May 25. The World Day of Prayer for Creation, which will be celebrated Sept. 1, marks the start of the ecumenical Season of Creation. The season concludes Oct. 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of ecology. “Consumerist greed, fueled by selfish hearts, is disrupting the planet’s water cycle,” he wrote. “The unrestrained burning of fossil fuels and the destruction of forests are pushing temperatures higher and leading to massive droughts.” “Moreover, predatory industries are depleting and polluting our freshwater sources through extreme practices such as fracking for oil and gas extraction, unchecked mega-mining projects and intensive animal farming,” he added. Christians can “contribute to the mighty river of justice and peace in this season of creation” by transforming hearts, lifestyles and public policies, he wrote.
Leaders warn of ‘extremely detrimental’ effects of bill to legalize assisted suicide
EDINBURGH, Scotland | The Scottish Catholic bishops have signed a public statement of protest against a bill to legalize assisted suicide in their country. They joined the Church of Scotland -- part of the worldwide Anglican Communion -- and the Scottish Association of Mosques to object to a change in the law because it would “put pressure on vulnerable individuals” to take their own lives. Bishop John Keenan of Paisley, vice president of the Scottish Bishops’ Conference, signed the statement with the Rev. Iain Greenshields, the moderator of the Church of Scotland and Imam Shaykh Hamza Khandwalla, of the Dundee Central Mosque, at the Scottish Parliament May 18. The three faith groups “remain firm in their opposition to assisted suicide and euthanasia,” they said in their statement. “We would call upon Members of the Scottish Parliament to consider carefully the implications of this Bill, to express their concerns, and to vote against it,” the statement said. Their intervention comes as the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill is being drafted for introduction into the Scottish Parliament later this year.
