Nation
Diocese reports attacks on crucifix
BROOKLYN, N.Y. | Officials in the Brooklyn Diocese said May 17 they will be “notifying our churches to be on alert” to vandalism and hate crimes directed at Catholic church property following two such incidents in about a three-day period. “And we are asking the NYPD to increase patrols in and around the area of our churches,” the diocese said in a statement. Over the weekend of May 15 and 16, a statue depicting Mary holding her son, Jesus, was vandalized on the grounds of the diocesan administrative offices in the Windsor Terrace section of Brooklyn. The child Jesus was decapitated. The diocese said the destruction was discovered by a facilities manager and immediately reported to the New York City Police Department. “The crime is currently being investigated as a hate crime,” it said, adding that the diocese “is already working toward repairing the statue to its original form.” In the early hours of May 14, Msgr. David Cassato, pastor at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn, saw that a crucifix on church property was toppled and damaged. He called it “truly an act of hatred” and said discovering it was “the saddest day of my 20 years here at this parish.”
Pro-lifers: Keep Title X rule
WASHINGTON | The same day the U.S. Supreme Court announced it will hear a Mississippi appeal of a lower court’s decision to strike down the state’s 15-week abortion ban, it dismissed suits against a Trump administration Title X policy. That policy enforced an existing Title X ban on family planning funds being used for abortion or abortion referrals. May 17 also was the final day for public comment on the Biden administration’s proposed rule to end the Trump policy known as the “Protect Life Rule.” Under the Biden proposal, Title X funds could again be used by health care services for low-income patients to perform abortions or to refer patients to abortion providers. A May 3 letter to the court from the Office of the Solicitor General said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services expects to announce the final Title X rule in December. According to representatives of pro-life groups, this revision process has been rushed and the new rule as proposed would obliterate conscience rights. They made the comments at a May 17 online news conference hosted by the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington. “From the start, Congress was very clear that none of these funds be used to fund abortion,” said Valerie Huber, a former acting deputy assistant secretary in the HHS Office of Population Affairs. “When Congress mandates something, HHS has neither the authority or freedom to choose what to ignore.”
Arson caused fire that destroyed landmark church
PHILADELPHIA | Federal investigators have ruled arson was the cause of a blaze that destroyed a Catholic church once considered the heart of Northeast Philadelphia’s historic Tacony neighborhood. Early in the evening May 9, fire ravaged the former St. Leo the Great Church, gutting the structure. The blaze, which originated in the church, also severely damaged the former parish rectory, home to permanent diaconate candidate Pasqual Mota and his family, who had purchased the residence from the Philadelphia Archdiocese in 2016. The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced May 13 that the fire had been deliberately set, although officials did not specify the details of their findings. According to ATF Supervisory Special Agent Charles Doerrer, the new owner -- whom authorities said is cooperating with the investigation and is not a suspect -- had planned to lease the former church either to another congregation or a performing arts group. In July 2013, St. Leo was merged with nearby Our Lady of Consolation Parish and the church remained a worship site until it was closed in December 2018 and relegated to a nonecclesiastical use.
World
WYD guidelines emphasize local celebrations
VATICAN CITY | The annual diocesan celebration of World Youth Day is an important event that emphasizes the role young people play in the Catholic Church, the Vatican said. In a document published by the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life May 18, the Vatican issued a set of pastoral guidelines for local WYD celebrations “to ensure that younger generations feel that they are at the center of the church’s attention and pastoral concern. The celebration of these youth days at a local level is therefore extremely useful in keeping the church mindful of the importance of walking with young people and of welcoming them and listening to them with patience while proclaiming the word of God to them with affection and power,” it stated. The document was signed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, dicastery prefect, and Schonstatt Father Alexandre Awi Mello, dicastery secretary. Divided into six chapters, it said local celebrations offer young people “a personal experience of a ‘festival of faith,’” which is especially important for those who cannot attend the international event “because of studies, work or financial difficulties.” World Youth Day is celebrated annually on a local level and every two or three years with an international gathering with the pope. In November, Pope Francis moved the local celebrations of World Youth Day from Palm Sunday to the feast of Christ the King.
Petition to show Catholic support for healthy planet
VATICAN CITY | With global leaders meeting in the fall for two critical U.N. conferences, the Global Catholic Climate Movement is sponsoring an online petition calling on them to take action and support a healthy planet and healthy people. The petition, at thecatholicpetition.org, was unveiled May 17 as part of Laudato Si’ Week, which is being celebrated May 16-26 with online and local events worldwide. This year “is such a critical year ... and action is needed at all levels and action is possible at all levels,” Christine Allen, director of CAFOD, the Catholic aid agency for England and Wales, said during a webinar May 17 on “Critical Opportunities in 2021 to Create Change.” Echoing Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ encyclical calling for action globally, nationally, locally and in one’s personal life, Allen highlighted the key political opportunities for change with the U.N. Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in October and the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November. “Ahead of those meetings, it is our responsibility as Catholics to lift up the voices of the most vulnerable and advocate on their behalf. We must act now,” the petition says. The Healthy Planet, Healthy People Petition “calls for world leaders to address the climate and biodiversity crises together” in a way that fosters equity, protects people’s rights, especially the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities, Allen said.
Priest: Atrocities still occurring in Tigray region
NAIROBI, Kenya | A priest from the Catholic Eparchy of Adigrat in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray says killings, abductions and rape are still occurring in the region where a military offensive launched in November. The targets for killings are men and boys, who are being eliminated by armed forces and their allies, and women and girls, who are being repeatedly gang-raped to weaken any resistance, according to the priest. The cleric’s allegations come as individuals and organizations accuse the Ethiopian troops and their allies of ethnic cleansing and genocide. The Ethiopian forces, the Amhara region special forces and Eritrean soldiers continue to hold their positions, and there are no signs they will withdraw anytime soon. “They want to annihilate Tigray. By killing the men and boys, they are trying to destroy any future resistance. They want to make sure that nobody can question their actions in future,” said the priest, who did not wished to be named to protect his safety. “They are raping and destroying women to ensure that they cannot raise a community in future. They are using rape and food a weapons of war.” Earlier in May, Patriarch Mathias, head of the 36 million-member Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, urged international intervention in Tigray while alleging that the Ethiopian army and its allies were committing a genocide. In a video statement reportedly recorded in April but released in May, Patriarch Mathias termed what happened in Tigray as the highest form of cruelty and brutality.
