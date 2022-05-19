Nation
U.S. baby formula shortage hits food pantries run by church, other agencies
PHILADELPHIA | A nationwide shortage of baby formula is hitting home at a number of food pantries, including those operated by the Catholic Social Services in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said administrators. “We are in short supply everywhere, and in some places there is no supply,” said Amy Stoner, director of community-based, housing and homelessness services for the archdiocesan agency. Patrick Walsh, manager of the agency’s Martha’s Choice Marketplace in Norristown, confirmed both clients and staff have “noticed a shortage” in baby formula, most of which his team sources through the hunger relief agency Philabundance. Lizanne Hagedorn, director of the archdiocese’s Nutritional Development Services, said her agency has so far been able to sustain deliveries of baby formula to the child care centers it serves, thanks to its most recent collection drive in January, which amassed “about 10,000 pounds.” At the same time, Hagedorn said although her team “(has) not had any issues getting formula, that is not to say we won’t in the future.” National out-of-stock rates for baby formula soared to 43% the week of May 9, according to the Virginia-based pricing data firm Datasembly, which has predicted that “shortages will continue to worsen.”
First Haitian to lead U.S. diocese is ordained bishop for Charleston, S.C.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. | About 2,500 people gathered on the feast of Our Lady of Fatima to celebrate the episcopal ordination of the first Haitian-born bishop to lead a diocese in the United States. Bishop Jacques E. Fabre-Jeune was ordained as the 14th bishop of the Diocese of Charleston May 13 at the Charleston Area Convention Center. As guests arrived for the historic celebration of a new bishop, they enjoyed spiritual songs and dance along the convention center’s surrounding sidewalks. Bishop Fabre-Jeune, 66, is a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and one of six children. He immigrated to New York City while in high school and completed his secondary school education there. In 1982, he joined the Missionaries of St. Charles, a religious order known as the Scalabrinian Fathers. Prior to being named a bishop, his assignment was in the Archdiocese of Atlanta, where he served as administrator of San Felipe de Jesús Mission in Forest Park, Georgia, for 13 years. Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington ordained the Haitian American priest to the episcopate in North Charleston. Concelebrants of the Mass included Atlanta Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer of Atlanta; Bishop Luis R. Zarama of Raleigh, North Carolina; Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States; Father Leonir Chiarello, superior general of the Scalabrinian Fathers; and nine other visiting bishops. The newly installed bishop had worked in Immokalee in Southwest Florida in the late 1980s.
WORLD
Vatican’s foreign minister travels to Ukraine
VATICAN CITY | Archbishop Paul R. Gallagher, the Vatican foreign minister, was set to visit Ukraine May 18-20, meeting with church and government officials, people displaced by the war and towns destroyed by Russian bombings. The Vatican Secretariat of State tweeted late May 17 that the archbishop would arrive in Lviv, in western Ukraine, the following morning and would be the guest of Archbishop Mieczyslaw Mokrzycki, the city’s Latin-rite bishop and president of the country’s Latin-rite bishops’ conference. Archbishop Gallagher also was scheduled to meet with Archbishop Ihor Voznyak of the Eastern-rite Archdiocese of Lviv and visit displaced people being offered shelter by the parish of St. John Paul II and a Benedictine monastery, the Secretariat of State said. The Vatican official was scheduled to meet May 19 with the president of the Lviv region and with the city’s mayor before meeting with Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Kyiv-Halych, head of the Eastern-rite Ukrainian Catholic Church. A meeting with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, followed by a news conference, was scheduled for May 20.
Israeli police attack pallbearers at Palestinian journalist’s funeral
JERUSALEM | Israeli riot-control police attacked mourners and pallbearers as thousands came to pay their respects at the May 13 funeral of prominent Palestinian-American journalist Shereen Abu Akleh, who was killed in clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian gunmen in Jenin, West Bank. Video images show pallbearers struggling to keep Abu Akleh’s coffin from falling to the ground as Israeli forces beat them with batons, tore down Palestinian flags and dragged people out of the hearse when the funeral procession prepared to leave the East Jerusalem courtyard of St. Joseph Hospital, where her body had been taken after a two-day memorial procession from Jenin and Ramallah. On May 16, Christian leaders and hospital administrators condemned the “violent intrusion” of the Israeli police into the funeral procession, and they released a video with further images of Israeli riot police rushing into the hospital, chasing mourners who scattered down the entrance hallway of the hospital. They said the storming into a Christian health institute constituted “disrespecting the church, disrespecting the health institute, disrespecting the memory of the deceased,” calling it a “a severe violation of international norms and regulations, including the fundamental human right of freedom of religion, which must be observed also in a public space.” According to Al-Jazeera, four people were arrested outside the funeral, which took place in the Melkite Catholic Cathedral of the Annunciation of the Virgin in Jerusalem’s Old City.
