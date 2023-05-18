Nation
Pope Francis plans to ask embattled TN bishop to resign
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. | Pope Francis plans to ask Knoxville Bishop Richard F. Stika to step down after multiple claims of mishandling sexual abuse complaints and diocesan funds, according to a May 13 report by The Pillar. The diocese’s longest-serving bishop has been named in two separate lawsuits alleging sexual abuse coverup. The Vatican-ordered apostolic visitation of the Knoxville Diocese took place in November 2021 following multiple concerns over Bishop Stika’s leadership. In February, the bishop said the diocese was spiritually and financially robust, although he admitted that the lawsuits were “on a number of levels difficult.” In response to an OSV News’ request for comment, Jim Wogan, director of communications for the Knoxville Diocese, said the diocese was “aware of the article” by The Pillar, but that “there (was) really nothing for (the diocese) to comment on.”
Labor Department finds hundreds of children illegally employed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | The family-friendly reputation of fast-food giant McDonald’s was recently spoiled when three franchises that own more than 60 Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio locations were found by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators to be in violation of federal labor laws. The restaurants illegally employed 305 children, some as young as 10, according to the Labor Department. The Labor Department said May 2 the adolescents worked “more than the legally permitted hours” and performed “tasks prohibited by law for young workers.” The Labor Department levied fines totaling $212,544.00 in civil penalties against the employers, and warned it was seeing a rise generally in federal child labor law violations. Clayton Sinyai, executive director of the Catholic Labor Network, told OSV News, “It’s a tragedy that we are seeing a return of child labor in this country. Ten-year-old children belong in school, not operating the deep fryer in a restaurant.” Father Christopher Mahar, an official in the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, told OSV News, “As Pope Francis has indicated, children have a right to play and to dream. Exposing them to the potential harms of the workplace cuts short that reality,” he said. “The way we protect the dignity of children today determines what the world of tomorrow will look like.”
Vatican
Abuse survivors cycle to Rome, ask for action
VATICAN CITY | A group of survivors of abuse by priests and religious cycled hundreds of miles from southern Germany to Rome to urge the pope “to do everything in your power” to make the Catholic Church a safe space and to send “a clear signal” to perpetrators and bishops who avoid action. “The victims of abuse and violence in the Archdiocese of Munich turn to you, Holy Father, with open and at the same time wounded hearts,” the group said in a letter hand delivered to the pope at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square May 17. In addition to the two-page letter, the group also gave the pope a small heart-shaped sculpture by Munich artist Michael Pendry. Eight men and one woman completed the journey by bicycle, leaving Munich May 6 with a send-off ceremony attended by the city’s mayor and church officials, and arriving in Rome May 16. The 450-mile pilgrimage was called, “We are setting out! Church, are you with us?” and it was supported by the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising. It was organized by Dietmar Achleitner, Richard Kick and Kilian Semel, who are members of the Advisory Council for Abuse Victims and Survivors in the archdiocese, and Robert Köhler of “We Know About It,” a safeguarding advocacy group focusing on religious orders.
Catholics in China welcome, follow papal teachings
ROME | Catholics in China know how to treasure papal teachings, said Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. With “love, affection and immediacy,” Chinese Catholics “follow the suggestions and pastoral indications that come to them from the church of Rome and its bishop,” the pope, said the cardinal, who is pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s section for “the first evangelization and new particular churches,” that is, the church’s mission territories. The cardinal, whose maternal grandfather migrated to the Philippines from China, spoke May 13 at the Rome headquarters of the Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica for the presentation of a book in Chinese by Jesuit Father Antonio Spadaro, the journal’s director. The book, titled “The Magisterium of Pope Francis: A Guide to Reading His Encyclicals and Apostolic Exhortations,” is a collection of reflections on Pope Francis’ three encyclicals and five apostolic exhortations.
