Nation
Supreme Court says Christian group can fly flag at Boston City Hall
WASHINGTON | After the Supreme Court ruled that Boston violated the free speech rights of a Christian group to fly its flag at City Hall, another group, The Satanic Temple, has requested permission to fly a flag outside the city building. The mayor’s office of the Boston has not commented on the group’s request except to say that is has been reviewing the court’s decision and also evaluating its flag-raising program. On May 2, the Supreme Court handed down a unanimous decision in favor of the city flying the flag of a Christian group. It said the city couldn’t deny the group the right to raise its flag along with other flags reflecting the city’s diversity. “Boston’s flag-raising program does not express government speech,” wrote Justice Stephen Breyer in the court’s opinion. “As a result, the city’s refusal to let (the group) fly their flag based on its religious viewpoint violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.” “This case is so much more significant than a flag,” said Mathew Staver, founder and chairman of Liberty Counsel, a Christian legal group that represented Camp Constitution that owns the flag in question. “Boston openly discriminated against viewpoints it disfavored when it opened the flagpoles to all applicants and then excluded Christian viewpoints,” he added in a statement.
World
Pope to LGBT Catholics: God does not disown his children
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis said he wants LGBT Catholics to know that God is a father who “does not disown any of his children.” The pope’s comment was among the short answers to three questions posed in a letter by Jesuit Father James Martin, editor at large of America magazine and a driving force behind its new website, outreach.faith, which provides news and resources for LGBT Catholics, their families and the people who minister with them. Pope Francis’ letter, in Spanish, is dated May 8; it was posted on Outreach the next day. And Vatican Media also published a translation in Italian. Father Martin asked the pope, “What do you say to an LGBT Catholic who has experienced rejection from the church?” “I would have them recognize it not as the ‘rejection of the church,’ but instead ‘of people in the church,’” the pope responded. “The church is mother and calls together all of her children,” he continued. “Take for example the parable of those invited to the feast: ‘the just, the sinners, the rich and the poor, etc.’”
Hong Kong police detain cardinal
HONG KONG | Hong Kong’s national security police have detained Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, retired archbishop of Hong Kong, along with former opposition lawmaker Margaret Ng Ngoi-yee and singer Denise Ho Wan-sze, for allegedly colluding with foreign forces. The cardinal, 90, has been a very public supporter of pro-democracy and independence protests that have roiled the city for much of the past decade and came to a head in 2019 with unprecedented street marches and six months of spasmodic street battles with authorities. Under Hong Kong’s 2020 security law, Cardinal Zen could be sent to China for trial if arrested and charged. The law made participating in or supporting the pro-democracy movement crimes of subversion and collusion with foreign organizations and allowed for those remanded to be extradited to mainland China. Punishment ranges between a minimum of three years and a maximum of life imprisonment. Media said the the cardinal, Ng and Ho, arrested May 11, were among five trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which was set up to offer financial assistance to those involved in anti-government protests in 2019 and which came under scrutiny of authorities over the past year. A fourth trustee, former adjunct associate professor Hui Po Keung, was arrested by national security police May 10 as he was about to catch a flight to Germany, a source said. The South China Morning Post reported May 11 that Hui had been put on the list of people who would be stopped by law enforcers if they tried to leave the city via the airport or other control points. Cardinal Zen has publicly delivered detailed critiques of Beijing.
Bishops say U.K. punishes asylum-seekers by sending them to Rwanda
MANCHESTER, England | The U.K. government is unfairly punishing English Channel migrants for the crimes of human traffickers by sending the migrants to Rwanda to have asylum applications processed, said the English and Welsh bishops. In a statement issued May 9, the bishops said a plan aimed at keeping people from entering England illegally by small boats failed to treat the migrants justly and to honor “their dignity as human persons. Our Christian faith demands that we respond generously to asylum-seekers, whose dignity must be protected and upheld,” the statement said. “Those seeking refuge in the U.K. should be provided with safe routes for traveling, have the opportunity to tell their story, be listened to and have their cases assessed justly,” said the statement. “We keep in mind that there is no illegal asylum-seeker -- to claim asylum is a human right. People smugglers and modern-day human traffickers profit from the desperation and misery of refugees,” the bishops continued. “We fully support their prosecution. It is imperative, however, to make a clear distinction between victims and those who exploit them. Crime is defeated by confronting the perpetrators, not by punishing the victims.”
Curia reform puts emphasis on role of bishops’ conferences
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis’ reform of the Roman Curia underlines the importance of bishops’ conferences, particularly in fostering communion among the bishops themselves and with the pope, a bishop said. The missionary nature and mandate of the church “is the backbone” of the apostolic constitution, “Praedicate Evangelium” (“Preach the Gospel”), Bishop Marco Mellino, secretary of Pope Francis’ Council of Cardinals, told the heads of Curia offices at a meeting May 9. The lengthy text of the bishop’s speech to the group was published in the Vatican newspaper the same day. With mission at the heart of its work, the newly organized Roman Curia is positioned to contribute to “the work of evangelization of the church in the way that is proper to it,” he said. Bishop Mellino highlighted what he called the “guiding principles” in the new constitution, such as: the Curia as a body of service; the use of synodality within the Curia and throughout the entire church; co-responsibility and collegiality; spirituality and professionalism; and the role of the laity and bishops’ conferences.
