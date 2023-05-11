Commission formed to investigate church connection to slavery
BALTIMORE | In recent years, a growing awareness of injustice and calls for reform have led to a racial reckoning, with businesses, corporations, nonprofit organizations and institutions across the country reassessing their own complicity with racism in its various forms. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is continuing to undergo its own self-assessment of the issue, and has formed a 17-member commission to research its ties to slavery going back hundreds of years. “This important commission is being formed to continue the archdiocese’s journey to racial justice,” said Archbishop William E. Lori, who has written two pastoral letters on racial justice. “It is essential that we continue to acknowledge the ties to slavery the archdiocese has had in its past and within its foundational history.” The essential work of the commission is to “build on our path forward using our collective experiences and careful reflections,” the archbishop said. As the commission combs through centuries of information, the next challenge will be determining how to best move forward with the information it discovers.
Pilgrimage connects Catholics across U.S. to 2024 Congress
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Thousands of Catholics from across the United States are anticipated to participate in next year’s pilgrimage to the National Eucharistic Congress, part of the U.S. bishops’ three-year National Eucharistic Revival that began in 2021. The pilgrimage has four routes, with one beginning in the north, south, east and west of the country. Pilgrims traveling in the “Eucharistic caravans” on all four routes will begin their journeys with Pentecost weekend celebrations May 17-18, 2024, leaving May 19. They will all converge on Indianapolis July 16, 2024, the day before the five-day Congress opens. The pilgrimage is an opportunity for prayer and evangelization, as well as a way to engage Catholics unable to attend the Congress, said Tim Glemkowski, the National Eucharistic Congress’ executive director.
Eucharistic miracle under Vatican investigation
HARTFORD, Connecticut | A possible Eucharistic miracle in Connecticut is now under investigation by the Vatican. Archbishop Leonard P. Blair told a Hartford television news station May 2 that the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for the Doctrine of the Faith will examine whether an apparent multiplication of Communion hosts during a March 5 liturgy at St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, Connecticut, was supernatural. The church, along with Immaculate Conception Church and St. Casimir Church, both in Terryville, Connecticut, is part of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish. St. Maximilian Kolbe pastor Father Joseph Crowley said in a YouTube livestream of his March 12 homily that an unnamed extraordinary minister of holy Communion at the previous week’s liturgy had begun to run out of hosts -- only to find that “all of a sudden there (were) more hosts in the ciborium.” Speaking to media May 2, Archbishop Blair said he had “(sent) out an experienced priest who has knowledge of church law, canon law, to follow procedure, (and) to just examine exactly what happened and under what circumstances.” He noted that “the guidelines for these kinds of situations do call for me to notify the (Dicastery) for the Doctrine of the Faith in Rome.” The Vatican’s investigation is expected to take approximately two weeks.
Holy Year 2025 website to go live
VATICAN CITY | The Vatican office in charge of coordinating plans for the Holy Year 2025 announced they are launching a new website and releasing an app to help people register and to guide them along their pilgrimage in Rome. By registering online at iubilaeum2025.va or on the jubilee app, people will receive a free digital “pilgrim’s card,” which will be needed to participate in jubilee events, especially gaining access to the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica, said Msgr. Graham Bell, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s section that is coordinating the Holy Year. The jubilee website was to go live May 10 and be available in nine languages, he said at a news conference at the Vatican May 9. People can begin registering online starting in September, he said, “by clicking on the ‘participate’ button.” After registering, people will be able to access a personal page on the site’s “pilgrim’s zone,” which will also go live in September. Registrants will receive a digital “pilgrim’s card,” which is a personal QR code needed to access jubilee events and better facilitate the pilgrimage to the Holy Door, the monsignor said. There also will be an option to purchase a “service card” for a nominal fee to receive special discounts for transportation, lodging, food and museums during the pilgrimage.
Pope: People should be free to choose, not forced, to migrate
VATICAN CITY | Eliminating the root causes of forced migration means ensuring everyone has an equal share in the common good, their fundamental rights are respected and their lives can flourish through integral human development, Pope Francis said. “Clearly, the principal responsibility falls to the countries of origin and their leaders, who are called to practice good politics -- one that is transparent, honest, farsighted and at the service of all, especially those most vulnerable,” the pope wrote in his message for the celebration Sept. 24 of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. Pope Francis’ message, focused on the theme, “Free to choose whether to migrate or to stay,” was released at the Vatican May 11. Everyone should be free -- not forced -- to leave their homeland, to remain in their new host nation and to return to their country of origin, the pope wrote. “Persecutions, wars, atmospheric phenomena and dire poverty are among the most visible causes of forced migrations today,” he said. “Migrants flee because of poverty, fear or desperation.” “Eliminating these causes and thus putting an end to forced migration calls for shared commitment on the part of all.”
Get the most trusted Catholic news, along with stories that build a culture of life, and commentary based on the teaching of the Magisterium delivered directly to your inbox from Florida Catholic Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.