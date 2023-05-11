Commission formed to investigate church connection to slavery

BALTIMORE | In recent years, a growing awareness of injustice and calls for reform have led to a racial reckoning, with businesses, corporations, nonprofit organizations and institutions across the country reassessing their own complicity with racism in its various forms. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is continuing to undergo its own self-assessment of the issue, and has formed a 17-member commission to research its ties to slavery going back hundreds of years. “This important commission is being formed to continue the archdiocese’s journey to racial justice,” said Archbishop William E. Lori, who has written two pastoral letters on racial justice. “It is essential that we continue to acknowledge the ties to slavery the archdiocese has had in its past and within its foundational history.” The essential work of the commission is to “build on our path forward using our collective experiences and careful reflections,” the archbishop said. As the commission combs through centuries of information, the next challenge will be determining how to best move forward with the information it discovers.

