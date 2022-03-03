Nation
Catholic Mobilizing Network debuts podcast
WASHINGTON | The Catholic Mobilizing Network has introduced a new podcast, “Encounters With Dignity,” available on many popular podcast platforms. Hosted by Caitlin Morneau, the organization’s director of restorative justice, the half-hour podcasts break down talks given during Catholic Mobilizing Network’s seminar last fall on restorative justice. The first of the monthly installments made its premiere in January. It features Precious Blood Father David Kelly, who has been a parish-based jail minister in the Archdiocese of Chicago for the past 30 years and is one of the founders of the Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation, which focuses on three Chicago neighborhoods. You can access the podcast through our website at: https://www.thefloridacatholic.org/multimedia/podcasts/.
Catholic leaders plead for clemency for Texas woman
WASHINGTON | Texas Catholic leaders and other opponents of the death penalty are urging Texas officials to grant clemency to a 53-year-old Latina woman set to be executed in late April. Melissa Lucio, a Catholic mother of 14, was given the death sentence for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, which Lucio has maintained was due to her daughter’s accidental fall down a stairway. The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles to commute Lucio’s April 27 death sentence and “reexamine the case to consider her history as a victim of sexual abuse,” along with the “troubling interrogation by law enforcement and the lingering questions regarding the manner” of her daughter’s death. On Feb. 28, the state’s bishops said Lucio’s sentence was based on a flawed process that lacked evidence and witnesses. They also said she was convicted based on a coerced, passive admission of guilt after a rigorous interrogation the night her daughter died. The bishops said Lucio has “undertaken a spiritual journey while in prison” with her spiritual adviser, Deacon Ronnie Lastovica of the Diocese of Austin. They also expressed agreement with the statement of Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, where the Lucio family lives. “One tragedy is not somehow made better by killing someone else. Justice is not suddenly restored because another person dies,” Bishop Flores said.
World
Prince Charles visits Ukrainian Catholic cathedral
LONDON | Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London to find out how he could assist in the humanitarian crisis emerging from the war in Ukraine. The prince and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were welcomed by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family at the cathedral in London March 2 along with Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.K., and his wife, Inna Prystaiko. They met Ukrainian relief workers and children who presented them with handmade signs in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag, some of which bore messages such as: “Save Ukraine,” “Stop Putin” and “Stop the war.” According to reports in the British media, Prince Charles gave a short address in the cathedral, in which he praised the “extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community” in the face of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The couple was accompanied by representatives of humanitarian charities of which Prince Charles is a patron or a supporter, including the British Red Cross, World Jewish Relief, In Kind Direct, the International Rescue Committee and International Health Partners.
Pope to make long-promised trip to South Sudan in July
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis will travel to the war-scarred countries of Congo and South Sudan in early July, the Vatican press office said. “At the invitation of their respective heads of state and bishops,” the pope will visit Kinshasa and Goma in Congo July 2-5 and Juba, South Sudan, July 5-7, said Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office. The Vatican’s announcement March 3 said further details would be provided later. Chris Cox, the head of media for Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury, told Catholic News Service that the archbishop and the moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland will join Pope Francis in Juba. The pope, the archbishop and the moderator have been supporting the work their counterparts in South Sudan have been doing for years to encourage peace, dialogue and reconciliation among competing political factions. Most famously, in April 2019 at the suggestion of Archbishop Welby, Pope Francis hosted a spiritual retreat at the Vatican with the leaders of all the warring political factions and clans. At the end of the retreat, Pope Francis knelt at the feet of the leaders of South Sudan, begging them to give peace a chance and to be worthy “fathers of the nation.”
Church leaders urge Russian patriarch to speak with Putin
VATICAN CITY | Catholic and Orthodox leaders in Europe have appealed to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, urging him to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine. In an open letter published March 2, Romanian Orthodox Father Ioan Sauca, acting general secretary of the World Council of Churches, told Patriarch Kirill that he received numerous letters asking him to “approach Patriarch Kirill to mediate so that the war can be stopped and the suffering ended. In these times of hopelessness, many look to you as the one who could bring a sign of hope for a peaceful solution,” Father Sauca wrote. “I write to Your Holiness as acting general secretary of the WCC but also as an Orthodox priest,” he said. “Please, raise up your voice and speak on behalf of the suffering brothers and sisters, most of whom are also faithful members of our Orthodox Church.” Polish Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, president of the Polish bishops’ conference, echoed Father Sauca’s sentiments, calling on the Russian patriarch “to appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop the senseless warfare against the Ukrainian people.”
Cardinal offers to resign; pope to decide ‘in due course’
COLOGNE, Germany | Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki has ended his five-month sabbatical and resumed work as archbishop of Cologne. However the cardinal, criticized for his handling of sex abuse cases in the archdiocese, says he has submitted his resignation to Pope Francis, reports the German Catholic news agency KNA. In a statement published March 2, Cardinal Woelki said Pope Francis would decide on this “in due course” and had ordered him to resume his ministry. Meanwhile, in front of Cologne’s world-famous cathedral, the Maria 2.0 reform initiative held a rally opposing Cardinal Woelki’s return, KNA reported. For months, the largest diocese in the German-speaking world has been shaken by a crisis of trust and a wave of people quitting the church as a result of how sexual abuse issues have been handled. Following an independent investigation, Pope Francis granted Cardinal Woelki a leave of absence, beginning last October. The pope said the archbishop had made “big mistakes” above all in his communications, but had not tried to cover up issues of abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.