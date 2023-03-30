Nation
Baltimore cathedral to host world premiere of musical
BALTIMORE | The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore will host the world premiere of a musical setting of the exact text of St. John’s Passion narrative during a special evening candlelit concert March 31. Steven C. Warner, a world-renowned liturgical composer, created the work and will serve as the conductor when the setting is presented. Warner is the founder of the Folk Choir at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, which he directed for 35 years. “This haunting piece was written while Mr. Warner and his wife were on sabbatical in Ireland for five years,” said Julie Grace Males, music director at the cathedral and director of the Office of Divine Worship for the Archdiocese of Baltimore. “It is written in the Celtic tradition and is to be accompanied by Celtic harp.” Males noted that Warner’s numerous liturgical compositions are featured in hymnals around the English-speaking world. “The Archdiocese of Baltimore is honored to host the world premiere of such an important work,” Males told the Catholic Review, Baltimore’s archdiocesan news outlet.
CUA panel: Assisted suicide an ‘incredibly slippery slope’ in the West
WASHINGTON | The reality of legalized euthanasia often doesn’t correspond to hypothetical debates over the practice, according to a panel of experts convened at The Catholic University of America. CUA’s Institute for Human Ecology hosted a March 28 panel titled “What is Euthanasia Doing to the West?” examining where so-called “medical aid in dying” laws have been adopted, and where they have not, and how Catholics can respond to arguments in favor of these practices. Panelists included Ross Douthat, a columnist at The New York Times and a media fellow for the Institute for Human Ecology; Ari Schulman, editor of The New Atlantis; Leah Libresco, Catholic writer at the “Other Feminisms” substack; and Charles Camosy, a professor of medical humanities at the Creighton University School of Medicine. Schulman said there is data showing that the adoption of the practice can be a “slippery slope,” calling Canada “an incredible slippery slope.” Canada first legalized physician-assisted suicide and physician-assisted euthanasia in 2016 for adults with terminal illness. The 10,000 “Medical Assistance in Dying” deaths in 2021 represented a 32% jump over the previous year, and accounted for 3.3% of all deaths in Canada. Schulman noted the rate was 20 times California’s assisted suicide requests, and that the people who elect the practice are often vulnerable, lacking family or other social support.
Catholics join calls for action to ensure clean water for all
UNITED NATIONS | Idalina Roia Alfai is normally busy in Africa, overseeing water, sanitation and hygiene projects in nine different countries, including in her own nation of Mozambique. But March 22-24, she was busy at the United Nations Water Conference in New York, advocating for millions of people in Africa -- and billions globally -- who don’t have access to clean water or, in even more cases, access to basic sanitation. The water conference was “really useful to see the commitment from different levels, from the government side, from (the) private sector, from NGOs, … to reach … everyone, everywhere we work, to ensure that everyone has access to clean water,” Alfai told OSV News March 24 at the U.N.’s New York headquarters, where she and thousands of other water conference attendees were wrapping up three days of intense networking. Alfai is a director of water, sanitation and hygiene for the Christian humanitarian organization, World Vision International, which has water-related programs in more than 40 countries globally. “Water is life,” she said, adding that her work “aligned” with her Catholic faith and “that message that Jesus gave to us to support others, to ensure that we are helping the most vulnerable people.”
Cardinal disappointed, disagrees with expert’s concerns
VATICAN CITY | Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley of Boston, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, expressed his surprise, disappointment and disagreement with statements challenging the commission’s effectiveness made by a prominent safeguarding expert who resigned from the advisory body. However, “the commission has a plenary meeting scheduled in the next few weeks during which we can address these and other matters more fully as a group,” the cardinal said in an updated statement March 30. Jesuit Father Hans Zollner, a leading expert in the field and member of the commission since it was founded in 2014, stepped down in mid-March but gave the reasons for his departure in a public statement March 29, saying it was due to urgent “structural and practical issues that led me to disassociate myself” from the papal commission. Father Zollner’s criticisms came just a few hours after his resignation was made public in a written statement by Cardinal O’Malley. “The commission has been informed that Father Hans Zollner, S.J., has asked to be relieved of his duties as a member,” the cardinal wrote March 29, saying the priest “told me that he came to this decision after reflecting on his recent appointment as consultant for safeguarding to the Diocese of Rome.”
Suspect in slaying of Mexican Jesuits found executed
MEXICO CITY | The suspect in the June 2022 slaying of two elderly Jesuits and a man they were sheltering in their parish has been found dead after being killed execution-style. Such closing of a case for which the Society of Jesus expressed deep dissatisfaction, reinforced Mexico’s ruinous reputation for impunity and rampant violence in regions controlled by drug cartels. The suspect’s death “in no way can be considered a triumph for justice, or a solution to the structural problem of violence” in the Sierra Tarahumara region, the Jesuit province in Mexico said in a statement. “The lack of an adequate legal process in the murder case would only imply the Mexican government has failed in its basic duties and confirm that the authorities do not have control of the territory,” the Jesuits wrote on March 23, referring to the region where the priests worked. “The government had this criminal perfectly located, where he moved, what he did,”Jesuit Father Javier Ávila , who has worked in the Sierra Tarahumara for 48 years, told OSV News. “If they had located him, why did they never detain him? Why did he fall off the map at the time of the homicides?” he asked.
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican disavows ‘doctrine of discovery’
VATICAN CITY | The Catholic Church formally “repudiates those concepts that fail to recognize the inherent human rights of Indigenous peoples, including what has become known as the legal and political ‘doctrine of discovery,’” a Vatican statement said. Issued March 30 by the dicasteries for Culture and Education and for Promoting Integral Human Development, the statement said papal texts that seemed to support the idea that Christian colonizers could claim the land of non-Christian Indigenous people “have never been considered expressions of the Catholic faith.” But, “at the same time, the church acknowledges that these papal bulls did not adequately reflect the equal dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples,” the statement said. Canadian Cardinal Michael Czerny, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said the document responds to the repeated requests of Indigenous people in Canada and the United States to disavow the so-called doctrine, but it does not claim the discussion has ended or should end. “It acknowledges that dealing with such a painful heritage is an ongoing process,” he told reporters. “It acknowledges still more importantly that the real issue is not the history but contemporary reality.” And, the cardinal said, it is a call “to discover, identify, analyze and try to overcome what we can only call the enduring effects of colonialism today.”
