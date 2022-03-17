Nation
Senate passes spending bill with pro-life provisions
WASHINGTON | The chairmen of several U.S. bishops’ committees and the head of March for Life March 11 praised the U.S. senators who voted to pass the government’s omnibus bill with the Hyde Amendment and other pro-life provisions included in it. The bishops also commended lawmakers for including “critical humanitarian assistance for the victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” In a 68-31 vote late March 10, the Senate OK’d a $1.5 trillion government funding bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine. The House passed the measure a day earlier. It will now be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. To avoid a government shutdown, both chambers also passed a four-day stopgap measure to extending current funding levels through March 15 in case the massive bill was not passed. The 2,741-page text was released around noon March 9, leaving many lawmakers complaining they had little time to review the measure before having to vote. The measure was “the product of months of negotiations,” as CNN reported. “We applaud Congress for including provisions in the omnibus appropriations package that uphold the sacred dignity of human life and will support and assist many vulnerable people here and abroad,” said the chairmen of five U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ committees in a joint statement.
Idaho passes bill to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy
BOISE, Idaho | The Idaho Legislature passed a measure March 14 to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, similar to the Texas abortion law. The measure, which now goes to Republican Gov. Brad Little, passed in a 51-14 House vote with no Democratic support. The state Senate had approved the legislation in early March that would allow family members to sue the medical provider who performed the abortion. The measure expands the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, which the Idaho Legislature passed last year. “This bill makes sure that the people of Idaho can stand up for our values and do everything in our power to prevent the wanton destruction of innocent human life,” said Republican Rep. Steven Harris, the bill’s sponsor, according to an AP story. Among some differences with the Texas law, under the Idaho bill, family members of the woman obtaining an abortion can sue the abortion provider and obtain $20,000, plus legal fees. The Texas law allows citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks and provides $10,000 plus legal fees for successful lawsuits. Also on March 14, the Florida Senate passed a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy; the Florida House OK’d the bill earlier in March.
World
After 11 years of conflict, Syria ‘off media’s radar,’ cardinal says
VATICAN CITY | As much of the world’s attention is turned toward the pandemic and the current crisis in Ukraine, the conflict that has engulfed Syria for over a decade has been largely forgotten, said the apostolic nuncio to Syria. Cardinal Mario Zenari also said it was “sad to see, repeated in Ukraine, the same harrowing images of pain seen in Syria: homes destroyed, deaths, millions of refugees, the use of unconventional weapons such as cluster bombs, the bombing of hospitals and schools. Seeing the exact same descent into hell as seen in Syria.” In an interview with Vatican News published March 16, Cardinal Zenari said the 11th anniversary of the war was “a sad anniversary, first of all, because the war is not over yet and also because for a couple of years now, Syria seems to have disappeared from the media radar. First the Lebanese crisis, then COVID-19, and now the war in Ukraine have taken its place.” According to a March 15 report by the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an estimated 610,000 people have died in the conflict, which began in 2011. More than 2.1 million people have been injured and an estimated 13 million have either fled or have been displaced within the country. Cardinal Zenari said hope was “gone from the hearts of so many people,” especially young people, “who see no future in their country.”
Pope speaks with Russian Orthodox patriarch
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill spoke via video conference about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the hopes for a peaceful solution, the Vatican said. In a statement released March 16, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the meeting “was motivated by the desire to show, as shepherds of their people, a road to peace, to pray for peace so that there may be a cease-fire.” Both the pope and the patriarch agreed that “the church must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus,” Bruni said. “We are shepherds of the same holy people who believe in God, in the Holy Trinity, in the holy mother of God: that is why we must unite in the effort to help peace, to help those who suffer, to seek ways of peace, to stop the gunfire,” the pope said, according to Bruni. Speaking about the importance of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the pope told Patriarch Kirill that “those who pay the bill for the war are the people, it is both the Russian soldiers and the people who are being bombed and die.” Bruni said the pope also told the Russian Orthodox patriarch that as shepherds, both have a “duty to stay close and help all people who are suffering from the war.”
Nicaragua expels the Vatican ambassador
MANAGUA, Nicaragua | The Vatican called Nicaragua’s expulsion of the Vatican ambassador “grave and unjustified” as the rift deepened between the Catholic Church and the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. In a March 12 statement, the Vatican said the Nicaraguan government “has decided to withdraw the consent (welcome) for Archbishop Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag, apostolic nuncio to Nicaragua since 2018, imposing him to leave the country immediately after notifying him of that measure.” The statement continued, “Such an order is incomprehensible since (Archbishop Sommertag) has worked tirelessly for the good of the church and the Nicaraguan people,” which included serving as a witness in a national dialogue between the government and opposition and working to free political prisoners. “Convinced that this grave and unjustified decision does not reflect the sentiments of the deeply Christian people of Nicaragua, the Holy See wishes to reaffirm its full confidence in the pontifical representative.” The expulsion of the nuncio highlights the difficulty of the church-state relationship in Nicaragua, where the Catholic Church has sought reconciliation amid political turmoil and come under attack for offering support to political prisoners and their families. Ortega’s government has branded church leaders “coup mongers” and terrorists, while it suffocates civil society and stamps out all opposition. The government offered no explanation for expelling the nuncio.
