Nation Santa Rosa Diocese files for bankruptcy SANTA ROSA, Calif. | The Diocese of Santa Rosa filed for bankruptcy March 13, days after its bishop concluded the decision was necessary in order to address potentially 200 new claims brought against the diocese by survivors of child sexual abuse. Bishop Vasa said in a March 10 statement posted to the diocese’s website that after “months of careful and prayerful consideration” -- including consultation with the diocese’s priests, the diocese’s finance council, and other professionals retained by the diocese, “it was clear that such an action was necessary.” Bishop Vasa pointed out the diocese faces at least 160 new claims against it as a result of California legislation opening up a three-year window in the statute of limitations, from Jan. 1, 2020, to Jan. 2, 2023, that allowed survivors of child sexual abuse to file lawsuits within that time frame. He acknowledged those claims could potentially exceed 200 and are “too numerous to settle individually.” The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests advocacy group, or SNAP, criticized the bankruptcy filing in a March 14 statement, arguing the diocese is “shielding itself from true accountability and abusing court rules to keep the public and parishioners in the dark about the true scope of clergy abuse in their area.” Bishop Vasa said he hoped the bankruptcy process can allow the church to continue its mission and also provide “for those who have come forward and who are yet to come forward at least some compensation for the harms they have endured.” Bishop Flores named to synod commission VATICAN CITY | Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod, has named Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, and six others to be members of the preparatory commission for the general assembly of the Synod of Bishops in October. The names of the seven commission members were released by the Vatican March 15, the same day all seven were meeting with Cardinal Grech and with Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, general relator of the upcoming synod. The theme Pope Francis chose for the synod is: “For a Church that Journeys Together: Fellowship, Participation and Mission.” It will meet at the Vatican Oct. 4-29. A second assembly has been scheduled for October 2024. Mercedarian Sister Shizue “Filo” Hirota from Tokyo, Japan, was the only woman named to the preparatory commission. She is a consultant for the Catholic Council for Justice and Peace of the Japanese bishops’ conference of Japan. The other members are: Jesuit Father Giacomo Costa, who will serve as coordinator; Archbishop Timothy Costelloe of Perth, president of the Australian bishops’ conference; Bishop Lucio A. Muandula of Xai-Xai, Mozambique; Father Dario Vitali, a professor of theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome; and Polish Msgr. Tomasz Trafny, a member of the synod secretariat staff, who will serve as secretary of the commission. Knights pilgrimage of Blessed McGivney relic visits three Texas dioceses KELLER, Texas | Chris Stark, the Knights of Columbus general agent for the Diocese of Fort Worth, joked that March 5 literally marked Blessed Michael McGivney’s first Texas visit. A relic of the founder of the Knights – a bone fragment -- made a pilgrimage March 5-9 through three Texas dioceses -- Fort Worth, San Angelo and Lubbock, stopping at five Catholic churches, including two cathedrals, Sacred Heart in San Angelo and Christ the King in Lubbock. The first stop was at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Keller in the Fort Worth Diocese, which also hosted the final stop of the tour, Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Wichita Falls. Then-Father McGivney (1852-1890) was pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, when he founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882. He was beatified Oct. 31, 2020. At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Keller, Knights, and others, from throughout Texas filled cards with prayer intentions to deposit into a basket and lined up to venerate Blessed McGivney’s relic. “We’re going to take the prayer request cards back to Father McGivney’s tomb in Connecticut,” said Dominican Father Jonathan Kalisch, who serves as director of chaplains and spiritual development for the Knights. He accompanied the relic on its pilgrimage. World King Charles III meets Catholic delegation LONDON | England’s Catholic cardinal has pledged his church’s allegiance to King Charles III ahead of his May 6 coronation, as the new monarch praised the work of faith communities in national life. “For so many years, we have observed your desire and unstinting efforts to explore and enhance the well-being of the entire human family, through your commitment to religious faith, protection of the environment and relief of poverty,” said Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster. “The Catholic community is profoundly supportive of these fundamental concerns, as we strive to offer our society, your kingdom, an education for young people that is rooted in faith and its consequent commitment to human dignity.” The cardinal spoke while heading a 12-member Catholic delegation to a March. 9 ceremony in London’s Buckingham Palace, during which similar pledges were made by the representatives of the Protestant Church of England and Church of Scotland and 27 other Christian denominations, as well as of Jewish communities, royal academies, city guilds and historic universities. Meanwhile, the king paid tribute to the contribution of churches and other associations to the United Kingdom’s “national fabric,” and to advancing mutual knowledge and understanding.
