Nation
Minnesota faith leaders pray for peace, justice during Floyd trial
MINNEAPOLIS | Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis prayed March 6 for peace and justice in the upcoming trial of a white former city police officer in death of George Floyd, an African American, while in police custody. He gathered with over 100 other faith leaders in a downtown Minneapolis plaza. “Loving God, you are the source of all that is good in our lives,” Archbishop Hebda said in the gathering’s opening prayer. “And so, we come to you with grateful hearts, grateful for the gifts that you’ve bestowed upon those that are gathered here. Grateful for the plans that you have for our cities. Grateful for the way in which you are going to bless us beyond anything that we can imagine. We come to you today as a people who thirst for justice, but we hunger as well for peace.” Jury selection was to begin March 8 in the murder trial of the former officer, Derek Chauvin, but legal complications delayed it, as the issue of an additional murder charge for Chauvin was pending. He has pleaded not guilty to two charges -- second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. A third charge of third-degree murder was dismissed in October, but an appeals court ruled the trial judge should reconsider a motion to reinstate it.
Many Texas parishes to keep face masks
WASHINGTON | Many Catholic parishes in Texas will continue to ask parishioners to wear face masks and will limit capacity for Masses even though the state’s governor, Greg Abbott, announced March 2 these pandemic restrictions would be lifted the following week. Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso said he has been getting a lot of questions after the governor’s announcement wondering if it would affect parish coronavirus safety practices. “The short answer is no!” he said in a March 4 statement, noting Abbott has often pointed out that “churches are free to exercise their religious liberty and set their own protocols. The protocols we have established were intended to collaborate with state and local practices but were not undertaken under the direction of these entities,” Bishop Seitz said. He stressed that the Catholic parishes in El Paso County “will not be making any changes at the present time to the protocols we have presently set in place. For the time being, churches will be limited to a maximum of 25% of their capacity. Social distancing and masks will be required in all church facilities.”
Bishop: Latest COVID-19 vaccine can be used in good conscience
WASHINGTON | In a new video, the chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Doctrine reiterated that use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “can be used in good moral conscience. There’s no moral need to turn down a vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is morally acceptable to use,” Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, said in a two-minute video posted on YouTube March 4. The bishop cited an earlier Vatican statement that “has made clear that all the COVID vaccines recognized as clinically safe and effective can be used in good conscience.” He also repeated comments that he made in a March 2 statement in conjunction with Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, that if a choice of vaccines is available “we recommend that you pick one with the least connection to abortion-derived cell lines. What’s most important is that people get vaccinated,” Bishop Rhoades continued. “It can be an act of charity that serves the common good.”
Newark cardinal named as member of Congregation for Bishops
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis has named Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, a member of the Congregation for Bishops, the office that advises the pope on the nomination of bishops around the world. Cardinal Tobin, 68, takes the place left vacant by U.S. Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl, retired archbishop of Washington, who turned 80 in November and automatically ceded his membership. The congregation is led by Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, its prefect. Nuncios, or Vatican ambassadors, around the world conduct the initial search for priests suitable for the office of bishop and forward their names to the congregation. Congregation members review the biographies of potential candidates and the comments and recommendations collected by the nuncios before making their recommendations to the pope. The congregation also advises the pope on the establishment of new dioceses or the consolidation of old ones; advises bishops’ conferences on their work; coordinates the joint activities of military ordinaries around the world; and organizes the “ad limina” visits that bishops regularly make to the Vatican to report on the status of their dioceses.
World
Cardinal’s Lenten meditation: Jesus and his beatitudes are model to follow
VATICAN CITY | Jesus offers humanity a concrete model for holiness that can be lived each day, said Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, offering the second meditation of Lent for leaders of the Roman Curia and Vatican employees. “The life Jesus proposes to others is his way of being. The beatitudes are the self-portrait of Jesus. He teaches by what he does,” the cardinal said March 5 in the Vatican’s Paul VI audience hall. The pope was not present as he was in Iraq, but the cardinal led the “Hail Mary” with those present “so that Our Lady may protect the pope during this trip.” In his meditation, Cardinal Cantalamessa talked about how the center and focus of the church and of each Christian’s life needs to be Jesus Christ. Jesus “is not a man like all others; he is the man all others must be like,” he said. After the ancient Greek philosopher Protagoras declared, “’man is the measure of all things,’” the cardinal said, “now we know which man is the measure of all things. This man -- Jesus.”
In Colombia, bishops want cease-fire between army, rebels
BOGOTA, Colombia | Bishops in Colombia’s Chocó department are calling for a cease-fire between the Colombian army and rebel groups fighting over drug trafficking routes and illegal gold mines in one of the country’s most remote regions. In a statement issued March 1 -- following a weeklong expedition to more than a dozen villages -- the bishops of Quibdó, Istmina and Apartadó called on Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN guerrillas, to focus on peaceful solutions to armed conflict and respect the rights of Indigenous people living in the area. “Militarizing this area should not be the main priority,” read the statement, which said the government of President Iván Duque needs to make greater efforts to provide access to health care, education and infrastructure that will enable villagers in Chocó to make a decent living. “The implementation of a humanitarian accord is urgent.” Violence in Chocó recently has forced hundreds of Indigenous people and members of Afro Colombian communities to flee their homes in the countryside and head to small towns and villages. Roads are scarce in the region, which is covered in dense tropical jungle, and most villages are only accessible through river transport, making it tougher for humanitarian groups to take assistance to those who have been displaced.