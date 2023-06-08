Florida
Florida’s Catholic bishops again urge DeSantis to stay an execution
TALLAHASSEE | Catholic bishops in Florida urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to stay the execution of a death row prisoner as the governor embarks on a bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote a May 31 letter to DeSantis, who is Catholic, asking him to stay the execution of inmate Duane Owen and commute his sentence to life without parole. Owen is scheduled to be executed on June 15 for his conviction in the 1984 murders of Karen Slattery and Georgianna Worden in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the letter to DeSantis on behalf of the bishops of Florida, Michael Sheedy, FCCB executive director, recognized that Owen’s “senseless and horrific acts tragically ended the lives of these young women and have caused immeasurable grief and suffering to the victims’ families, loved ones and communities.” “However, taking Mr. Owen’s life will not restore the lives of the victims,” Sheedy wrote. “Intentionally ending his life will do nothing but perpetuate violence in a society steeped in it. Society must be kept safe from Mr. Owen and those like him, but that can be done effectively without resorting to more violence.” Since 2018, the Catechism of the Catholic Church has taught the death penalty is morally “inadmissible.” Pope Francis cited St. John Paul II explaining this teaching in his 2020 encyclical “Fratelli Tutti.” DeSantis has sought to portray himself as tough on crime both in his tenure as governor and in his presidential bid, which he formally declared May 24. DeSantis enters the GOP field as perhaps the most formidable challenger to former President Donald Trump, but trails him among Republican voters.
Nation
Bishop condemns deadly, ‘callous act’ of violence at graduation
RICHMOND, Va. | “Words fail to fully express the trauma so many experienced yesterday, and the lives crushed because of it,” Bishop Barry C. Knestout of Richmond, Virginia, said in a statement following a June 6 shooting outside a Richmond public high school graduation ceremony. The shooter killed a graduating senior and his stepfather, and wounded five others. Additional bystanders were injured in the melee. “This callous act and subsequent chaotic, terrorizing scene occurred just yards away from our Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, causing fear and pandemonium for so many leaving the ceremony,” Bishop Knestout said in his June 7 statement. “What should have been a day of celebration for families and of student achievements -- instead is marred by gun violence.” He asked for consolation from the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which the church celebrates in June. “May he hold their broken hearts in his.”
N.Y. church to be reconsecrated after intruder breaks in
QUEENS, N.Y. | A 21-year-old man who appeared to be emotionally disturbed entered St. Joseph Church in the Astoria section of Queens June 5, broke open the tabernacle, removed the holy Eucharist stored inside it and carelessly tossed it around, church officials said. According to the New York Police Department, police responded to a 911 call at 10:06 a.m. (EST) about a man who was breaking things inside the church and trying to hurt himself. The individual also was muttering incoherently, police said. EMS was called to the scene and the man was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital for evaluation. No arrests were made. Police did not release the man’s name. Father Vincent Chirichella, the pastor, told “Currents News,” a Brooklyn diocesan news broadcast that the incident was particularly painful because It took place less than a week before Corpus Christi Sunday, which is June 11. “It does feel like we’ve been violated. And it does feel as if something egregious was done, because in this week, were we entering into Corpus Christi Sunday, that which we hold most sacred, the body and the blood and the soul and divinity of the Lord,” he said. Brooklyn Bishop Robert J. Brennan was scheduled to celebrate a Mass of reparation for the desecration of the Eucharist June 9 and the sanctuary will be blessed. Beginning June 9, the church will operate as normal and all Masses will resume as normal.
Police investigate Texas bishop’s actions in nun scrutiny
ARLINGTON, Texas | Police are investigating actions Bishop Michael F. Olson of Fort Worth has taken in his inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations against a Carmelite nun. The diocese responded by claiming it too contacted the police alleging “serious concerns” over marijuana use at the monastery. The Arlington Police Department announced its criminal investigation of the bishop June 7, attributing it to concerns raised in a May 31 letter to the police from an attorney. “In response, the department has launched an investigation to determine whether any criminal offenses have occurred, which is standard anytime a criminal complaint is made. Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation,” the police department said in a June 7 statement. The nuns’ attorney praised the police action and suggested additional questions to probe. However, a statement from the Diocese of Fort Worth called the attorney’s statement “yet another transparent attempt to spread baseless and outrageous accusations regarding Bishop Olson’s legitimate investigation of the Carmelite Monastery.” The diocese sent OSV News two photos “provided by a confidential informant within the monastery” that appear to show tables strewn with products containing THC, marijuana’s main psychoactive compound. OSV News could not verify the authenticity of the photos, which lacked location information in their metadata. The diocese said “the Bishop is tirelessly working to address with law enforcement and in private in accordance with canonical norms and within his authority as Bishop of the Diocese of Fort Worth and as Pontifical Commissary.”
Governor, AG clash over first publicly funded Catholic charter school
OKLAHOMA CITY | A state school board in Oklahoma voted June 5 to approve what would be the first taxpayer-funded Catholic charter school in the nation, if it survives expected legal challenges. But the state’s Republican governor and attorney general clashed over the decision, with the attorney general calling the school board’s actions “unconstitutional.” The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve an application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School, which would be an online public charter school open to students throughout the state from kindergarten through high school. In a statement provided to OSV News, Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, said, “We are elated that the board agreed with our argument and application for the nation’s first religious charter school.” He said. “Parents continue to demand more options for their kids, and we are committed to help provide them,” Farley said. But Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond issued a statement arguing that the school board’s decision is unconstitutional and that legal action will likely follow after a contract for the school is signed. Drummond’s statement placed him at odds with Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. J. Kevin Stitt, who celebrated the decision as “a win for religious liberty and education freedom in our great state.”
World
Conditions harden for Belarus Catholics
MINSK, Belarus | A Catholic parish priest accused of “offending state authorities” in Belarus said he understood the hardships facing prisoners of conscience after just four days in jail. “I wouldn’t wish this on anyone -- not a single hour in such a place,” said Father Andrej Kulik, rector of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary parish at Miory. The 44-year-old pastor spoke after being arrested May 25 with two other clergy in the eastern Vitebsk Diocese in connection with social media posts. In an OSV News interview, he said he had been allowed to return home May 28. He hasn’t been charged with anything and his case was sent for revision. Belarus’s opposition-linked Christian Vision group said police had confiscated computers and mobile phones while detaining Father Kulik, along with Father Vyacheslav Adamovich, from the nearby Our Lady of the Scapular Parish, and Father Alexander Shautsov, a Greek Catholic priest from Polotsk, who was given a 15-day jail sentence. The Belarus bishops’ spokesman, Father Yuri Sanko, confirmed to OSV News that Bishop Aleh Butkevich of Vitebsk, who chairs the bishops’ conference, had tried “to ensure they were not abandoned,” speaking about priests who face charges or arrest by the state.
Pope will never give up hope for peace, says envoy back from Ukraine
VATICAN CITY | When it comes to peace in Ukraine, Pope Francis is not giving up hope, said Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the papal envoy recently returned from the war-torn nation. The pope is always asking everyone “to devote ourselves to peace. This is important because it involves all of us to never accept violence and war,” he said June 7 on the sidelines of a book presentation in Rome, according to Avvenire, the newspaper of the Italian bishops’ conference. “Pope Francis does not give up,” he said. His determination is so strong “that he wanted this mission precisely because he wants to seek out everything that might further the path of peace.” The pope chose Cardinal Zuppi of Bologna, president of the Italian bishops’ conference, to lead an initiative for peace in Ukraine. The cardinal, who was in Ukraine June 5-6, said the purpose of his mission was not “mediation,” but to show the interest and closeness of the pope and to listen “so that the conflict might find pathways to peace.”
Vatican bank reports increased profit in 2022, recovery of funds
VATICAN CITY | The Institute for the Works of Religion, often referred to as the Vatican bank, made a net profit of 29.6 million euros (about $31.6 million) in 2022, a 63% increase from the profit reported in the previous year (18.1 million euros), according to its annual report. In the report, which was released by the Vatican June 6, Jean-Baptiste de Franssu, president of the bank’s board of supervisors, said among the important achievements the past year was the recovery of 17.2 million euros ($18.4 million) “which had been stolen from the institute before 2014” and returned “after a lengthy legal process.” “Further successes are expected in 2023 in the fight against past abuses,” he added. The bank held assets worth 5.2 billion euros ($5.5 billion) at year’s end, which included deposits and investments from more than 12,700 clients -- mostly Catholic religious orders around the world, Vatican offices and employees, and Catholic clergy. The IOR, which is the Italian acronym for the Institute for the Works of Religion, said it also provided a total of 1.139 million euros ($1.22 million) to various charitable causes in 2022.
