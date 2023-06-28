Nation
Ethicists voice concern over reprogramming human embryonic cells for research
BOSTON | When the International Society for Stem Cell Research recently held its annual meeting in Boston, the more than 4,000 assembled scientists from 75 countries were promised “the future starts here.” That future, they were told -- in a plenary address by professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz of the University of Cambridge in England and the California Institute of Technology -- now includes synthetic human embryos. “We can create human embryo-like models by the reprogramming of (embryonic stem) cells,” Zernicka-Goetz announced. No eggs or sperm were used; the “models” were instead grown from single living stem cells, which were derived from a real human embryo. After something of a media uproar ensued over the method, Zernicka-Goetz in a tweet said it was “important to stress that these are not synthetic embryos, but embryo models and our research isn’t to create life, but to save it.” Catholics and others “who acknowledge the intrinsic equal dignity of every human being, at all stages of development from conception to natural death, oppose this practice and support alternative avenues of research that do not involve the use and destruction of living human embryos,” O. Carter Snead, director of the de Nicola Center for Ethics and Culture at the University of Notre Dame. told OSV News. “Since these synthetic embryos were developed from embryonic stem cells, which were originally obtained by destroying a human embryo, it is also worth noting that we have an inherent ethical problem right at the origins of this newly announced technology,” said Father Tad Pacholczyk, director of education and staff ethicist at the National Catholic Bioethics Center.
Knight ‘gratefully’ commemorates Dobbs ruling, but says ‘there is still much to be done’
WASHINGTON | The head of the Knights of Columbus “gratefully” commemorated the first anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, saying that “today, and for generations to come,” the June 24, 2022 ruling “will be viewed as one of the most significant human rights achievements in our nation’s history.” “By allowing abortion on demand, including late-term abortions up to birth, Roe had a devastating impact on women and took the lives of over 60 million unborn children,” Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly said in a June 22 statement from New Haven, Connecticut. The Supreme Court issued its Dobbs ruling in a case involving a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks, in which the state directly challenged the high court’s previous abortion-related precedents in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Supreme Court ultimately overturned its own prior rulings, undoing nearly a half-century of its own precedent on abortion and returning the abortion issue to the states. Earlier in June, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, who is chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, issued a statement on the Dobbs anniversary, saying that “we have much to celebrate” but also said, “The work that lies ahead continues to be not just changing laws but also helping to change hearts, with steadfast faith in the power of God to do so.”
World
Build ‘a culture that gives life,’ says U.S. Ukrainian Catholic archbishop
LVIV, Ukraine | As Russia seeks to destroy Ukraine through a full-scale invasion, Ukrainians -- and the West itself -- must commit to building “a culture that gives life,” said Metropolitan Archbishop Borys Gudziak, head of Ukrainian Catholics in the U.S. The archbishop shared his thoughts during a June 25 panel discussion at Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, Ukraine, of which he is the founder and president. Joining Archbishop Gudziak for “Culture as an Element of National Security” were Ukrainian businesswoman and philanthropist Iryna Ivanchuk, poet and publisher Ivan Malkovich, and poet and journalist Mariia Tytarenko. The topic of the panel discussion has been a central one for Ukraine over the past decade as it has battled aggression by Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly asserted that Ukraine has neither a culture nor a nationhood of its own, claiming instead that Ukrainians are merely part of Russian culture -- even as many formerly bilingual Ukrainians have renounced the Russian language. “Putin wants to get into our minds,” said Archbishop Gudziak. “He wants to control us and detach us one from the other.” Restoring human bonds and moral grounding is essential to creating a vibrant culture, he said. By avoiding the “deconstruction and irony that lead to cynicism” and embracing “God’s wisdom,” it is possible to “live differently” to create “life, the kingdom of God (and) beauty,” said the archbishop.
Vatican: Dioceses, religious must work together to support Catholic schools
VATICAN CITY | As Catholic schools worldwide face several challenges -- including declining enrollments, funding or maintaining a distinctive religious character -- the Vatican has urged religious orders, dioceses and laypeople to come together to “take risks” and be creative in finding solutions. “It is urgent for the various institutes of consecrated life and societies of apostolic life to sing together as a choir, and for bishops, parish priests and diocesan pastoral offices to sing in tune with the rich educational charisms present in schools run by institutes of consecrated life and societies of apostolic life,” a joint document said. “It is essential that clergy, religious men and women, and lay people all sing as one choir, and that lay people be given the chance to echo the educating voice of a diocese and even the unique timbre of a religious charism,” said the letter from the Dicastery for Culture and Education and the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. Published June 28 and addressed to “all involved in the mission of education in Catholic schools,” the letter explained a few outcomes from a meeting the dicasteries held May 22 with “a number of leading figures in the worldwide network of Catholic schools, in order to discuss in person the prospects and difficulties involved in the mission of education in our time.”
Pope, Council of Cardinals look at need to reform diocesan chanceries
VATICAN CITY | With the help of an expert canon lawyer, Pope Francis and members of his international Council of Cardinals discussed ways that the principles behind his reform of the Roman Curia also can be reflected in the structuring and functioning of diocesan chanceries. At the end of the council’s meeting June 26-27, the Vatican press office said one of the items on the agenda had been the beginning of a “reflection on how to implement the spirit, principles and criteria of the apostolic constitution ‘Praedicate Evangelium’ (“Preach the Gospel”) in the diocesan curias.” The apostolic constitution, published in 2022, called for the “missionary conversion” of the church and of its structures to better serve the church’s mission of preaching the Gospel. An important part of that effort, it said, was strengthening the church’s “synodal” nature so that all the baptized listen to one another and share responsibility for the church’s mission. The constitution also emphasized the need for church offices to promote the spirituality of employees, as well as their “personal integrity and professionalism” and cooperation across offices and areas of expertise.
‘Those who place their confidence in me will be saved’: The message of Our Lady of Akita
AKITA, Japan | July 6 marks the 50th anniversary of the first apparition of Our Lady of Akita. On June 12, 1973, Sister Agnes Sasagawa of the Handmaids of the Eucharist began receiving heavenly visions in a convent located in Akita, Japan. At first she saw angelic beings worshipping the Eucharist, but then, on July 6, 1973, Sister Agnes reported a wooden statue of the Virgin Mary speaking, relaying a powerful message similar to what the three shepherd children received in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. The statue soon after began to bleed, and tears started to flow down her cheeks. Around 2,000 people witnessed the tears, and the liquid was gathered and sent to a laboratory for testing, where the blood was confirmed to be of human origin, as were the tears. After a lengthy investigation, the local bishop declared the apparition to be of supernatural origin and “worthy of belief.” The Vatican has not made an official statement. The primary messages of Our Lady given to Sister Agnes focused on praying the rosary and doing penance for the sins of humanity in order to secure peace for the world. The rosary was seen as the key to prevent any future calamities from happening.
Church activists struggle against growing slavery-like labor in Brazil
SÃO PAULO | The number of people working in slavery-like conditions in Brazil is the highest in 11 years. With 1,443 identified cases from Jan. 1 to June 14, the first half of 2023 already has the highest number of such occurrences in Brazil since 2012. And since most exploited workers do not report their cases to the authorities, experts warn the given available data is only the tip of the iceberg. French-born Dominican Brother Xavier Plassat, who coordinates the area combatting contemporary slavery at the bishops’ conference’s Land Pastoral Commission, said that a labor reform carried out in 2017 during former President Michel Temer’s administration (2016-2018) is one of the causes of the record numbers this year. “The labor reform had a harmful effect on that situation, especially due to the legalization of outsourcing in all fields,” Brother Plassat told OSV News. Before that, the core activities of a company could not be performed by outsourced workers. Isolete Wichinieski, one of the Land Pastoral Commission’s national directors, said that during President Jair Bolsonaro’s tenure (2019-2022) companies and individuals were not held accountable for breaking labor laws. Temer’s and Bolsonaro’s administrations “gradually asphyxiated the government’s capability to monitor slave labor in Brazil,” Brother Plassat said. Sister Roselei Bertoldo, a a missionary of the Congregation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, who is a member of the Brazil bishops’ conference’s special committee to combat human trafficking, believes things are beginning to change since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.