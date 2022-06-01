Nation
New Oklahoma law bans nearly all abortions from fertilization stage
OKLAHOMA CITY | Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion bills May 25, saying he has kept his promise to voters to “sign every piece of pro-life legislation that came across my desk.” It bans abortions from the stage of “fertilization” and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers who “knowingly” perform or induce an abortion “on a pregnant woman.” It does allow exceptions for medical emergencies or if the pregnancy was a result of rape, sexual assault or incest and reported to law enforcement. “From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby’s life and the life of the mother,” Stitt tweeted. “That is what I believe and that is what the majority of Oklahomans believe. If other states want to pass different laws, that is their right, but in Oklahoma we will always stand up for life,” he added. Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City thanked legislative leaders and Stitt “for supporting pro-life measures. Building a culture of life in Oklahoma that recognizes the inherent dignity of every person requires the protections afforded by pro-life legislation and a profound change of heart,” he said in a May 25 statement.
Catholic-Jewish dialogue group visits Georgia, Alabama civil rights sites
ATLANTA | Leaders of the Catholic and Jewish faith communities gathered for fellowship and to find ways to heal the hatred of racism in a three-day journey to civil rights landmarks. From May 9-11, representatives of the National Council of Synagogues and U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and other leaders met to discuss the history and impact of racism in society, their respective faiths and to find solutions to create a better world. The journey began in Atlanta, with stops at the Lyke House Catholic Center located at the Historically Black College and Universities in Atlanta’s West End and the Martin Luther King Jr. Historic Site. It concluded in Alabama, with visits to historic sites in Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery. Co-chairs of the dialogue between the National Council of Synagogues and the USCCB are Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington, and Rabbi David Straus, executive director of the National Council of Synagogues. This was the cardinal’s first visit to Atlanta since being installed as Washington’s archbishop in 2019. The following year, he was elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis. He was Atlanta’s archbishop from 2005 until Pope Francis appointed him to head the Washington Archdiocese. “It feels like coming home,” said Cardinal Gregory on his return.
World
World Meeting of Families opens June 22 in Rome and online
VATICAN CITY | The COVID-19 pandemic not only caused a one-year delay in holding the World Meeting of Families, it also prompted a look at new ways to involve Catholic families from around the world and to ensure that they take the lead in ministering to each other. Gabriella Gambino, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, presided over a news conference at the Vatican May 31 to present the final program for the gathering June 22-26 online and in Rome. Instead of including academic theological conferences, she said, the 2022 version of the World Meeting of Families will feature moments of “encounter, listening and discussion” among those engaged in pastoral work with couples and families. And, she said, the lead will be taken by families from around the world who are working with priests and bishops to promote healthy marriages and strong families and to assist those in difficulty. The congress, which will be livestreamed and translated into English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Italian as well as Italian sign language and English sign language, will cover topics ranging from promoting collaboration between priests and married couples to accompanying couples in their first year of marriage. Difficult topics like forgiveness and healing after a betrayal or helping families dealing with addiction also will be part of the agenda, Gambino said.
Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan in July
VATICAN CITY | Despite ongoing knee pain and trouble walking, Pope Francis will travel to Congo and South Sudan as planned July 2-7, the Vatican confirmed May 28. Peace, unity and reconciliation are the chief themes of the trips to both African nations, which are rich in natural resources but have been torn apart by violence not only for political power, but also for control of the resources. The theme for the Congo visit July 2-5 is “All Reconciled in Jesus Christ,” which emphasizes how more than 95% of the nation’s people are Christian, yet sporadic violence continues, especially in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country. The pope is scheduled to travel east to the North Kivu province to celebrate Mass near the site of the former Kibumba refugee camp, which is where, in February 2021, Italy’s 43-year-old ambassador to Congo, Luca Attanasio, and two others were killed in an ambush while traveling in a U.N. convoy. That evening, the pope will hold a meeting in Goma with the victims of violence. The visit to South Sudan July 5-7 is an ecumenical pilgrimage, which the pope will be making with Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and the Rev. Iain Greenshields, who was installed as the moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland May 21.
Nun: Syria’s economy so bad many people don’t have one meal a day
BEIRUT |The war in Syria is mostly over, and not a house was unaffected, said a nun based there. But now, the economy is so bad that people look back on the war and say, “at least then we had some food to eat and we could feed our children.” Sister Annie Demerjian, delegation councilor for the Sisters of Jesus and Mary for Lebanon and Syria, said she did not want to paint a totally dark picture, “because always there is hope.” She said for Syrians who are employed, the monthly salary of a family is barely sufficient for one week. “Many, many people are really hungry. They don’t have even one meal a day,” she told journalists May 25. Sister Demerjian and Sister Helen Mary Haigh, who is responsible for the Sisters of Jesus and Mary Delegation of England, Lebanon and Syria, spoke during a virtual news conference sponsored by Aid to the Church in Need. They said Christians in Syria and Lebanon are holding on to the hope of their faith as they endure severe economic hardships. Sister Demerjian recalled the times during the civil war that she and the sisters from her order woke early in the morning in Aleppo without electricity; she said they held a prayer book in one hand and a candle in the other. “Many nights we didn’t sleep because of the shelling and bombs,” she said, adding that the sisters continued to visit families, often dodging bullets and bombs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.