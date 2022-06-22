Nation
Diocese takes first step toward possible cause for former FOCUS missionary
BISMARCK, N.D. | Bishop David D. Kagan of Bismarck announced June 16 that the diocese will open an investigation into “the holiness of life and love for God” of North Dakota native Michelle Christine Duppong, who died of cancer Dec. 25, 2015. She was 31. At the time of her death, Duppong was the director of adult faith formation for the Diocese of Bismarck. Before that, she was a missionary for six years with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, or FOCUS. She mentored hundreds of students on college campuses and her final assignment with FOCUS was on its inaugural team at the University of Mary in Bismarck. “Michelle’s holiness of life and love for God certainly touched us here in the Diocese of Bismarck, at the University of Mary and throughout FOCUS, but hers is also a witness which should also be shared with the universal church,” Bishop Kagan said. He announced the diocesan investigation into her life and faith at the FOCUS new staff training at the University of Mary. The investigation could lead to her beatification and canonization. “Michelle was a radiant, joyful woman with the heart of a true servant,” said Msgr. James Shea, president of the Benedictine university. “For the students on our campus, she was an inspiration and a treasured mentor, teaching them by her example the transformative power of friendship with God.”
Justice Department urged to address violent attacks on pro-life centers
WASHINGTON | The Biden administration’s “relative silence” over a growing number of attacks on churches, pregnancy resource centers and pro-life organizations over the abortion issue “endangers Americans even more,” said a coalition of pro-life and faith leaders. In a letter released June 16, the leaders called on the U.S. Department of Justice to publicly condemn the attacks, “commit to vigorous efforts to prevent them, and to investigate and prosecute them.” The letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke was signed by about 30 leaders “representing millions of Americans.” The pro-life leaders acknowledged the FBI was “assisting at least one affected religious organization on this matter” and they said they were aware “through media reports” the agency was “at least investigating the firebombing” of a pro-life center in Madison, Wisconsin.
“However, the severity of the situation calls for your leadership,” they wrote Garland and Clarke. “This continued assault on religious and pro-life groups because of their beliefs is a manifest injustice that requires prompt, comprehensive and public response.” They urged the Justice Department “to proactively engage with the affected faith communities to ensure their concerns and security needs are being met,” and they requested a meeting with Garland’s office as well as the department’s Civil Rights Division “to discuss what plans are in the likelihood these attacks will intensify.”
Pope offers prayers for victims of earthquake in Afghanistan
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis offered prayers for victims of a strong earthquake that hit a remote, mountainous area of Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan. At least 1,000 people were dead -- the death toll was expected to increase -- and more than 1,500 people were injured in the quake, which hit just over 100 miles southeast of Kabul. At the end of his general audience June 22, Pope Francis said: “In the past few hours, an earthquake has claimed victims and caused extensive damage in Afghanistan. I express my sympathy to the injured and those affected by the earthquake, and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and for their families. I hope that with everyone’s help, the suffering of the dear Afghan people can be alleviated.” The Associated Press reported the disaster posed a major test for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which seized power last August. Many international aid agencies left after the Taliban takeover. Catholic Relief Services, the U.S. bishops’ international relief and development agency, still has a presence there.
Abuse victim seeks damages from retired Pope Benedict XVI
MUNICH | A victim of sexual abuse is reported to be suing retired Pope Benedict XVI in connection with the Munich abuse scandal. The German Catholic news agency KNA reported the victim has accused Pope Benedict -- who, as Joseph Ratzinger served as archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982 -- of having “responsibly approved” the appointment of a priest as a pastoral minister in a Bavarian parish some 40 years ago, even though the man was known to be an abuser. The legal action is aimed at establishing that the retired pope was partly to blame for the abuse scandal through a so-called “declaratory action,” public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported June 22. The plaintiff claims to have been abused by the former priest Peter H. The plaintiff’s lawyer wants a civil court to declare that Pope Benedict must compensate the victim for the damage caused by the abuse, since the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising had been aware of H.’s offenses. The former pope has always denied this knowledge and has claimed that he was not involved in the decision to employ the cleric. The lawyer has based the lawsuit on a canonical decree on the H. case from 2016 and on the study by a Munich law firm from 2022.
Belgian bishop asks pope not to make him a cardinal
VATICAN CITY | Saying he did not want to add to the suffering of survivors of clerical sexual abuse who criticized his appointment as a cardinal, retired Bishop Lucas Van Looy of Ghent, Belgium, asked Pope Francis to withdraw his nomination, and the pope agreed. The Belgian bishops’ conference issued a statement June 16 announcing the decision and thanking Bishop Van Looy for making the request. Pope Francis’ announcement May 29 that Bishop Van Looy would be among the 21 cardinals he intended to create Aug. 27, the statement said, “provoked many positive reactions, but also criticism that (Bishop Van Looy) had not always reacted vigorously enough as bishop of Ghent” when presented with allegations of clerical sexual abuse and other forms of abuse in the church. “To prevent victims of such abuses from being hurt again as a result of his cardinalate, Bishop Van Looy asked the pope to dispense with the acceptance of this appointment. Pope Francis accepted his request,” the bishops said. “Cardinal (Jozef) De Kesel, (president of the conference), and the Belgian bishops appreciate the decision of Bishop Van Looy. They reiterate their commitment to continue their fight against all forms of abuse in the Catholic Church, in which the interests of the victims and their families always come first,” the statement said.
