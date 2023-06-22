Nation
Bishops encourage Catholics to read Synod working document
WASHINGTON | The working document released June 20 on the upcoming worldwide Synod on Synodality “presents the People of God with a remarkable opportunity to reflect on what we have learned thus far about the nature of a synodal Church and how we might embrace that more fully,” said Bishop Daniel E. Flores of Brownsville, Texas, in a same-day statement from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Holy See’s General Secretariat of the Synod issued the working document, called an “Instrumentum Laboris” in Latin, for the first session of the 2021-2024 Synod: For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission, also known as the Synod on Synodality. “The ‘Instrumentum Laboris’ will form the basis for the discernment and discussion for the participants of the first session” in October at the Vatican, the USCCB statement explained, and follows the first two phases of the worldwide synod: a diocesan stage and continental stage. “While this document’s main purpose is to form the basis of the discernment taking place in Rome this October,” Bishop Flores said, “I encourage everyone to read, pray and discuss this important document, and to see it in relation to the insights and fruits of their local, national, and continental Synodal consultations.”
Human trafficking directly linked to forced migration, say panel experts
WASHINGTON | Human trafficking is directly -- and dangerously -- linked to forced migration, said experts and survivors during a recent panel discussion. The U.S. Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking, or USCSAHT, and the National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd held a June 14 webinar to explore the ways in which those driven from their homelands often end up being exploited and enslaved. Panelists included Cristian Eduardo, a survivor of trafficking who is now an advocate and educator for immigrants, trafficking victims and LGBTQ+ persons; Sister Tracey Horan, a Sister of Providence of St. Mary of the Woods, Indiana and associate director of education and advocacy for the Kino Border Initiative, a Catholic ministry to migrants and refugees based in Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Sonora, Mexico; and Sister Mary Jean Doyle, a member of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent DePaul and a case manager for the Trafficking Victims Assistance Program of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington. As a 24-year-old, Eduardo found himself “labor and sexually exploited” in Canada and the U.S. after escaping “a dire situation” in his native Mexico, where poverty and gang violence are rampant. Fear, corruption and lack of immigration supports throughout his experience kept him silent, making him an easy target for traffickers, he said. Sister Horan noted that changing and confusing immigration laws in the U.S. compound the anguish of migrants and refugees, while Sister Doyle stressed the need to “listen with the head and the heart” to those fleeing conflict, oppression and impoverishment in their native lands.
World
Report: Bishop put people at risk by promoting sexual abusers
LIVERPOOL, England | An English Catholic bishop put people at risk by promoting a priest with a history of grooming children as his cathedral dean and by cultivating an “inappropriate” friendship with a convicted pedophile, a report has said. The 57-page report by the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency, the Catholic child protection agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, said Bishop Robert Byrne, an Oratorian, demonstrated leadership that was so “poor” that he undermined safeguarding professionals “to the degree that people were put at potential risk.” Bishop Byrne was appointed Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle in northeastern England by Pope Francis in 2019 but resigned in December 2022 at the age of 66, nearly a decade before he reached the age canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope, saying the demands of his office were “too great a burden.” But the CSSA report published June 12, along with the findings of a separate Vatican inquiry that concluded in May, revealed that his term of office was blighted by major errors of judgment in his leadership. The report was particularly critical of his appointment of Father Michael McCoy as dean of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Newcastle, even though the priest had “displayed a clear pattern of grooming behavior over the years.”
Indian bishop urges seven days of prayer to end violence
WASHINGTON | A bishop in north central India urged Catholics throughout the nation to spend time before the Blessed Sacrament for seven days to help end the worsening ethnic violence in Manipur, a state in the country’s northeast, bordering Myanmar. The situation “is worsening day by day in Manipur … it’s literally burning,” Bishop Chacko Thottumarickal of Indore told OSV News June 21. “Yes, we are all praying … praying earnestly. But now only God can do something there,” the bishop said. Since early May, Manipur has been plagued by fighting between the ethnic Kuki and Meitei communities, triggered by a decision to allow special status granting additional rights for the Meitei, sometimes also referred to as Meithei or Meities. In a June 15 statement circulated by Bishop Thottumarickal, Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, capital of Manipur, said more than 50,000 people had been displaced and were homeless because of the violence. “There is a complete collapse of the constitutional machinery in the state,” Archbishop Lumon said. “There is fear, uncertainty and a general sense of hopelessness and desperation.”
Pope declares ‘venerable’ Mother Lange, Fátima visionary
VATICAN CITY | Recognizing they lived the Christian virtues in a heroic way, Pope Francis has declared venerable Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange, founder of the first Catholic order of African American nuns, and Sister Lúcia dos Santos, who, with her cousins, reported seeing Mary when she was a child in Fátima, Portugal. The pope signed the decrees recognizing their heroic virtues June 22. A miracle attributed to their intercession is still necessary before they can be beatified. The recognition of martyrdom clears the way for their beatification without a miracle. Mother Lange, who was born in Cuba to Haitian parents, came to the United States around 1813, settling near Baltimore, and saw how the children of other immigrants needed education. “She was determined to respond to that need in spite of being a black woman in a slave state long before the Emancipation Proclamation,” according to the official website of her sainthood cause. “She used her own money and home to educate children of color.” With the encouragement and support of a priest and Archbishop James Whitfield of Baltimore, she and three other women made promises of poverty, chastity and obedience in 1829, founding the Oblate Sisters of Providence, an order that continues today. Mother Lange died in 1882.
