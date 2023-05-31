Nation
A year after Uvalde shooting, Catholic Extension recommits support
UVALDE, Texas | One year after the Uvalde mass school shooting, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, officials with Chicago-based Catholic Extension visited the Texas city to renew the organization’s solidarity with a community still in the process of healing and announce its financial and tangible support will continue. “Catholic Extension has a deep and rich history with Uvalde,” Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, said in a statement May 24. “Today we are renewing our commitment to continual support -- in the best ways we can -- to promote ongoing restoration in this faithful community we love, now and for the years to come.” Since the May 24, 2022, tragedy took 21 lives at Robb Elementary school, Catholic Extension has provided financial and tangible resources to support healing in the tight-knit Uvalde community. To date, Catholic Extension has awarded 30 full scholarships to children of Robb Elementary who sought to transfer to Sacred Heart, the local Catholic school. Catholic Extension also launched Camp I-CAN. Additionally, Catholic Extension deployed 40 nuns from all over the U.S. to provide onsite emotional assistance to community members. While in Uvalde, the Catholic Extension group announced the nonprofit is extending scholarship support until the children graduate from high school, funding another year of Camp I-CAN, and ensuring that children and families have ongoing access to counseling services.
Thousands flock to visit nun’s body
GOWER, Mo. | Thousands flocked to a rural Missouri monastery over the Memorial Day weekend to venerate the apparently incorrupt body of a Benedictine nun -- with visitors telling OSV News the experience has been spiritually powerful for them. “It’s electrifying,” Luke Nold of Easton, Missouri, a volunteer helping the crowds converging at the Abbey of Our Lady of Ephesus, located outside of Gower, told OSV News. Nold told OSV News he’s talked with people from multiple states, and “some of the stories I’m hearing are just profound,” galvanizing the hearts of Catholics and non-Catholics alike. As word of Sister Wilhelmina’s remains spread, pilgrims from several states have steadily descended on the abbey, praying before and touching items to the body, which the sisters cleaned and protected with a coating of wax. The visits intensified ahead of a May 29 rosary procession, after which Sister Wilhelmina’s body was encased in glass at the altar shrine. The steady stream of pilgrims -- which one law enforcement official told OSV News numbered “close to 5,000” on just the Friday of Memorial Day weekend -- flowed on either side of the body. Maegan Meyers of Lincoln, Nebraska, traveled to the abbey with her family for “love of the saints and to be able to have (her) kids experience that.” The two-hour journey to see a possible saint in the making was “such a gift,” she said. “We were just talking about just how prevalent and how loud the culture is, and how very clear it is, the timing of this,” said Meyers. “(We have) just so much gratitude for her witness.” Roberta Crawford, an African American woman from Kansas City, Missouri, told OSV News she was not Catholic but that it was “even more awesome to know” that Sister Wilhelmina was also Black with “strong” beliefs. She said, “This is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and it was something we needed to see.”
Priest: Catholics assaulted outside Baltimore Planned Parenthood
BALTIMORE | A May 26 confrontation outside the doors of a downtown Baltimore Planned Parenthood center left witnesses at a neighboring pro-life pregnancy center disturbed by the level of violence and praying for the recovery of the injured, both of whom were Catholic. According to a police report, a 73-year-old man and an 80-year-old man were attacked outside of the Planned Parenthood in a building that shares a wall with Options@328, a pro-life pregnancy resource center operated by the Center for Pregnancy Concerns. Gina Ruppert, executive director of the Center for Pregnancy Concerns, told Catholic Review, the Baltimore archdiocese’s newspaper, her staff heard the commotion and medical personnel from the center assisted the injured men. Ruppert added the men assaulted are part of a regular group who assemble for peaceful prayer outside the centers. The victims were identified as Dick Schafer and Mark Crosby, Catholic parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in Towson, Maryland, by their pastor Father Ed Meeks right before his Sunday homily. “These two men were there doing God’s work, and they paid the price for it. That’s the world that we live in,” Father Meeks said. He noted Crosby faces a number of surgeries to “repair the damage to his orbital bone and to the eye itself,” but told him that he is “rejoicing that he’s undergone this for the cause of Christ.” A GoFundMe page for Crosby’s medical bills has been set up by Dr. Jay Walton, president of Baltimore County Right to Life, who identified him as a volunteer for the organization: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-to-help-prolifer-mark-crosby. As of May 31, more than $37,000 had been raised, well over the set goal of $10,000 goal.
Pope makes Las Vegas an archdiocese
WASHINGTON | Pope Francis has created the ecclesiastical province of Las Vegas, comprised of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas and the suffragan dioceses of Reno, Nevada, and Salt Lake City. He also named Las Vegas Bishop George Leo Thomas the first metropolitan archbishop of Las Vegas. Archbishop Thomas, who turned 73 May 19, was appointed the third bishop of Las Vegas Feb. 28, 2018. The establishment of the new province and the appointment of the metropolitan archbishop was publicized in Washington May 30 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. At a news briefing in Las Vegas, Archbishop Thomas said he planned to go to Rome June 28 with pilgrims from the archdiocese and fellow clergy and that on June 29 he will receive the pallium from the pope. The pallium is the woolen band that the heads of archdioceses wear around their shoulders over their Mass vestments. Archbishop Pierre will place it over his shoulders in Las Vegas Oct. 2, the feast of the Guardian Angela, during a major celebration at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer that will formally establish Las Vegas as an archdiocese.
Ukrainian church leaders cite lack of information on Vatican initiatives
ODESSA, Ukraine | Ukrainian church leaders have voiced skepticism over a planned Vatican “peace mission” to their war-torn country, and complained of being left in the dark about Rome’s intentions. “Although we’ve heard the news like everyone else, nothing has been said to us officially,” said Bishop Stanislav Szyrokoradiuk of Odessa-Simferopol. “There’s constant war across our lands, as they destroy our cities and kill our people -- and then we hear we should be talking peace. There’s a real danger Moscow’s propagandists will use this initiative to suggest Ukraine is resisting proposals by the Vatican. But what can the Vatican seriously propose in these conditions?” The bishop spoke following a May 20 Vatican announcement that the pope had asked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian bishops’ conference, to lead a mission to end the 15-month war. In a May 23 speech, Cardinal Zuppi told the Italian bishops that war was like “a pandemic,” affecting both victims and aggressors, adding that Christians were “called to be peacemakers, even more so in the terrible storm of conflict.” However, in a May 22 commentary, Poland’s Catholic Information Agency, KAI, said the cardinal’s “extremely difficult” mission appeared to be conceived “against all hope,” and could be confined to negotiating the release of POWs and return of abducted Ukrainian children.
Those with political power must be ‘servants’ to citizens, pope says
VATICAN CITY | The greatest way of life is serving others, and those in political power must see themselves as servants, too, Pope Francis said. “Yet, we know well how difficult this is and how the most common temptation, in every era and even in the best political systems, is to serve authority” rather than to use one’s authority to serve others, he said. “How easy it is to climb onto a pedestal and how difficult it is to climb down in the service of others!” the pope said during a ceremony at the Vatican May 29 to award the Paul VI Prize to Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The pope reiterated St. Paul VI’s belief that “those who exercise public power must consider themselves ‘as the servants of their fellow countrymen, with the selflessness and integrity befitting their high office.’” Service, however, is always linked to responsibility, particularly understanding that everyone shares responsibility for offering answers and being committed to ending injustices, he said.
