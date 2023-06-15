Nation
National Eucharistic Revival begins parish year
WASHINGTON | With the feast of Corpus Christi, the National Eucharistic Revival enters its second year and shifts its focus to parish renewal -- a year organizers expect will inspire more parishes to increase the Eucharist’s visibility in their communities through Eucharistic processions. In many U.S. dioceses, Corpus Christi is June 11. “Processions have been a very public witness and display of faith,” said Joel Stepanek, the National Eucharistic Revival’s chief mission officer. “Just the stories and the images of the various processions that have been undertaken ... have been some of the most striking examples of how, on a diocesan level, there has been a response to this call for revival.” Launched as an initiative of the U.S. Catholic bishops in June 2022, the National Eucharistic Revival is a three-year movement that includes a National Eucharistic Congress next year in Indianapolis. The revival’s first year was titled “The Year of Diocesan Revival,” and efforts focused on formation for diocesan leadership and diocesan-wide events. The revival’s second year, “The Year of Parish Revival,” aims to reach Catholics in their parishes through renewed attention to the “art” of the Mass, Eucharistic devotions, and small-group faith sharing and formation.
U.S. archbishops call for prayer to Sacred Heart amid ‘blasphemy’
WASHINGTON | Two archbishops and a cardinal are calling on Catholics in the U.S. to pray and make reparations to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as a professional sports team plans to honor a group parodying women religious. “We call on Catholics to pray the Litany of the Sacred Heart on June 16 (Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus), offering this prayer as an act of reparation for the blasphemies against our Lord we see in our culture today,” said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, who is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB); Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee for Religious Liberty; and Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles in a joint statement issued June 12. The three noted this year’s solemnity coincides with a Los Angeles Dodgers’ “Pride Night” game at which that city’s branch of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be feted, calling the Sisters’ portrayals of Catholic faith “blasphemy.” The archbishops and cardinal said in their June 12 statement that “it has been heartening to see so many faithful Catholics and others of goodwill stand up to say that what this group does is wrong, and it is wrong to honor them.” June is traditionally recognized by Catholics as “the month of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”
World
Jesuits expel mosaic artist Father Rupnik, accused of abuse
ROME | The superior general of the Jesuits has expelled Father Marko Rupnik from the order, citing his “stubborn refusal” to obey measures imposed following credible accusations that he spiritually, psychologically or sexually abused some two dozen women and at least one man. The expulsion does not immediately affect his identity as a priest although he would need to obtain permission from a bishop to exercise any kind of priestly ministry. He also has 30 days to appeal the decision. Jesuit Father Johan Verschueren, Father Rupnik’s immediate superior in Rome, issued a declaration June 15 confirming that Father Arturo Sosa, the Jesuit superior general, had signed a decree June 9 dismissing Father Rupnik from the order and that Father Rupnik received the decree June 14. “This was done in accordance with canon law, due to his stubborn refusal to observe the vow of obedience,” Father Verschueren said. The Jesuits had confirmed in December that Father Rupnik, whose mosaics decorate churches and chapels at the Vatican and around the world, was operating under restrictions on his ministry because of abuse allegations and that he briefly had been excommunicated in 2020 for absolving in confession a woman with whom he had had sex.
Sudan Catholic bishop shepherds his flock despite falling bombs
EL-OBEID, Sudan | A Catholic bishop in Sudan is braving aerial bombardments, heavy gunfire and artillery to stay with his people, even as other clergy, diplomats and ordinary citizens flee the deadly fighting in the northeastern African country. Bishop Yunan Tombe Trille Kuku Andali of El-Obeid said he will stay with his flock in Sudan, until it becomes impossible to be there. Recently, heavy fighting and displacement of thousands have been reported in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, where the bishop is based. According to reports, most of the essential services in the city, including water, electricity and medicines, are cut off. “I am still keeping indoors with the people. The city is surrounded by forces. The people are without water, electricity and internet connectivity. These days it’s raining and we are able to collect some water,” Bishop Andali told OSV News.
‘Please hear us, and please help us,’ Nigerian bishop pleads
WASHINGTON | “Death does not announce any day,” cautions a Nigerian proverb. It’s advice that the Catholic faithful of the Diocese of Makurdi -- in Nigeria’s Benue state -- are grimly familiar with as they and their Christian neighbors endure a sustained campaign of terrorism now stretching into a second decade. OSV News recently interviewed Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of Makurdi, a Claretian, during a U.S. visit hosted by Aid to the Church in Need, a Catholic charity under the guidance of the Holy Father. Bishop Anagbe has an urgent message for Catholic Americans: Please hear us, and please help us. “In January 2018, we lost about 72 people in one night,” recalled Bishop Anagbe. “They came in the night, in an unprovoked attack. In April 2018, two of my priests and 17 worshippers were killed in a church during morning Mass. Gunned down. They died in cold blood; we gave them a mass burial. And so it has continued like that.” According to the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in Sydney, Australia, Nigeria ranks eighth on IEP’s 2023 “10 Countries Most Impacted by Terrorism” index. The 2023 Watch List released by interdenominational foundation Open Doors indicates that Nigeria accounts for 89% of Christians martyred worldwide. Nigeria has the largest Christian population of any country in Africa -- an estimated 49.3%, or more than 80 million, 21 million of whom are Catholic. Homes, schools, clinics, and hospitals have been destroyed. So for the sake of safety, “We are looking at the possibility of having a kind of a mobile clinic,” said Bishop Anagbe. “We would just drive there, and attend to the people. That is what we are planning, and hoping that it will work.” He adds that they are still seeking funding for this life-saving venture, which would serve the estimated 1.5-2 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in camps.
Pope’s message of hope launched into space to orbit Earth
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis’ message of hope for humanity encased in a small satellite blasted off into space June 12 and soon will beam his words back to Earth. “The ‘Spei Satelles’ mission successfully launched from the U.S. base in Vandenberg, California, and in the coming days, it plans to deploy the CubeSat into orbit, carrying Pope Francis’ message of hope” contained in a nano version of the book, “Why Are You Afraid? Have You No Faith?” according to a press release June 13 from the Vatican Dicastery for Communication and agencies involved in the project. Once deployed into orbit, the microsatellite was set to transmit papal messages of hope and peace in English, Italian and Spanish that any amateur radio receiver should be able to pick up. In addition to the papal nanobook, the “Spei Satelles” mission also carries a chip with the names and commitments of men, women and children on earth who requested a “boarding pass” to take part in the mission. Since speisatelles.org was launched March 27, 2023, the press release said, “hundreds of individuals from all over the world have joined the project.” By registering online, it said Catholics can symbolically “board” the mission by committing to carry out a corporal or spiritual work of mercy, and non-Catholics can perform a gesture or deed that fosters human fraternity.
