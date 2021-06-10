Nation
Majority of likely voters support limits on abortion after 15 weeks
WASHINGTON | A nationwide poll of 1,200 likely voters in a general election found that a majority oppose unrestricted abortion on demand throughout pregnancy and support limits on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Susan B. Anthony List, a national pro-life group, commissioned OnMessage Inc. to conduct the survey shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s May 17 order announcing it will hear oral arguments during its next term on a 2018 Mississippi abortion law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Just after then-Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law March 19, 2018, a federal judge blocked it temporarily from taking effect after the state’s only abortion clinic filed suit, saying it is unconstitutional. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the block on the law and it has never been enforced. OnMessage asked respondents if they would support a Republican candidate who backs limiting abortion after 15 weeks — with exceptions for the life and physical health of the mother or severe abnormality of the unborn baby — or would support a Democratic candidate who backs abortion on demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy. Fifty-three percent said they would support the GOP candidate’s abortion position, while 28% said they would support the Democratic candidate. Nineteen percent said, “Don’t know.”
Decision deals blow to some immigrants with TPS
WASHINGTON | A June 7 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that hundreds of thousands of immigrants with a temporary immigration status cannot apply for a more permanent way to remain in the country if they first entered without authority to do so. The unanimous ruling applies to those with Temporary Permanent Status, popularly known as TPS — an estimated population of 400,000 immigrants from countries such as El Salvador, Haiti and Myanmar. They have been allowed to live and work in the U.S. for a variety of humanitarian reasons and while the ability to stay is considered temporary, many have been in the country for decades and now call the U.S. home. The court’s decision hinged on how the person first entered the United States. The ruling held hope to those who were granted the status after they entered the U.S. with student or tourist visas, even if the documents eventually expired. But many, like plaintiff Jose Santos Sanchez, of El Salvador, applied and qualified for TPS after entering the country “unlawfully.” In those cases, the high court ruled, “a TPS recipient who entered the United States unlawfully is not eligible” to become a permanent resident, a status that would put the person on a path toward citizenship.
Church must learn to listen to families, pope says
VATICAN CITY | To truly reach out to families, the Catholic Church first must learn to listen to their concerns rather than doling out theoretical solutions to life’s harsh realities, Pope Francis said. In a video message sent June 9 to participants of an online conference dedicated to his apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia,” the pope said the church must “set aside any ‘merely theoretical message without connection to people’s real problems,’ as well as the idea that evangelization is reserved for a pastoral elite. In the midst of the difficulties caused by the pandemic, which lacerate the life of the family and ‘its intimate communion of life and love,’ the family today is more than ever a sign of the times, and the church is invited above all to listen actively to families, and at the same time to involve them as subjects of pastoral care,” he said. The June 9-12 forum, titled “Where are we with Amoris Laetitia?” is one of several events for “Amoris Laetitia Family Year,” commemorating the pope’s 2016 apostolic exhortation on family life.
Watchdog: Vatican needs to improve in handling crime
VATICAN CITY | Moneyval, the European financial watchdog committee, said that while the Vatican has made progress in combatting financial crimes, its investigations into potential crimes committed by senior officials needs more fine-tuning. The group, also known as the Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism, released its assessment of the Vatican’s compliance with financial regulation standards June 9. The 275-page report was published after experts from Moneyval conducted a two-week onsite inspection of the Vatican in October. In the report, Moneyval said control measures enacted to prevent financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing “have significantly improved in recent years” and that the Vatican has a “sound understanding” of determining risks. However, it also noted that “cases which have received wide coverage in the media have also raised a red flag for potential abuse of the (Holy See/Vatican City State) system by mid-level and senior figures within the jurisdiction — insiders — for personal or other benefits.”
Burkina Faso church leader deplores attack
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso | A Catholic bishop in Burkina Faso condemned an Islamist attack on a northeastern village, which left at least 160 people dead and urged residents to “keep faith and stay united. They executed them, purely and simply, and then burned the market, houses and shops, and the vehicles, lorries and transport parked outside,” Bishop Laurent Dabire of Dori said, decrying the June 5 attack on Solhan, a village in his diocese. Although no group claimed responsibility, authorities blamed Islamists for the attack, which also left 40 people injured. It is believed the worst such violent incident since the start of an insurgency in 2015. In a Vatican Radio interview June 7, Bishop Dabire, president of the bishops’ conference of Burkina Faso and Niger, said he believed the attack was retaliation for local involvement in a government-backed civil defense militia, set up in 2020 in the gold-mining area. The early morning attack fueled a “sense of powerlessness,” Bishop Dabire said.
Nun slain in satanic sacrifice beatified as martyr
VATICAN CITY | A nun who was brutally stabbed in a satanic sacrifice was beatified a martyr June 6 in the northern Italian city where she served. Pope Francis commended the beatification of Sister Maria Laura Mainetti, a 60-year-old member of the Congregation of the Daughters of the Cross, after praying the Angelus the same day with visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “She was killed 21 years ago by three young women influenced by a satanic sect. Cruelty. She, who loved young people more than anything, and who loved and forgave those same girls imprisoned by evil, leaves us her program for life: do every little thing with faith, love and enthusiasm,” the pope said. The beatification ceremony was held in Chiavenna in the Diocese of Como where Sister Mainetti had been serving as a teacher, catechist and head of her religious community. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for Saints’ Causes, presided over the beatification ceremony and Mass. On the altar was a reliquary holding a rock stained with Blessed Mainetti’s blood; the rock was found where she had been killed. The cardinal said the nun prayed to God for the grace of “true charity,” which means loving God more than oneself and loving others as much as oneself.
Pope leads prayers for Indigenous children who died
VATICAN CITY | Pope Francis led hundreds of pilgrims and visitors in St. Peter’s Square in a moment of silent prayer for the Indigenous children who died in Canadian residential schools and for their grieving families. After praying the Angelus June 6, the pope told the crowd, “With sorrow I am following the news from Canada about the shocking discovery of the remains of 215 children, pupils at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in the Province of British Columbia. I join the Canadian bishops and the whole Catholic Church in Canada in expressing my closeness to the Canadian people who have been traumatized by this shocking news,” the pope said. “This sad discovery further heightens awareness of the pain and sufferings of the past.” The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation reported May 30 that using ground-penetrating radar an estimated 215 bodies had been found in unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The school opened in 1890 and, on behalf of the Canadian federal government, was run by the Oblates of Mary Immaculate until 1969. After that, the federal government took over the administration and ran the facility as a residential building for students at day schools. It was closed in 1978.
