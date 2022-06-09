World
Rights supporters urge authorities not to arrest activist Sri Lankan nun
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka | Activists called on Sri Lankan authorities not to arrest an activist nun who has supported anti-government protesters. Sister Mary Sonali of the Congregation of the Apostolic Carmel was summoned by police June 7 to record a statement about an arson attack. Shehan Malaka Gamage, a social activist and national convener of the Coalition of Catholic Lay Organizations, said June 8 that Sister Sonali was accused of aiding violence and inciting people to set fire to houses, ucanews.com reported. “We stand against the continuing state repression and the large number of arrests. Police have arrested many social activists to satisfy the needs of politicians and by now they have begun to touch the clergy as well. That is a very serious matter,” Gamage said. “Several Buddhist monks were recently imprisoned on absurd charges but eventually the court released them. Even Father Cyril Gamini was prepared to be arrested in the same manner, but the police failed,” he said. Father Gamini is former director of the National Catholic Center for Social Communications and has been an outspoken critic of how government agencies handled the investigation of the Easter 2019 attacks -- including two on Catholic churches -- that killed 279 people in three cities.
Cardinal Farrell to lead Vatican’s Investment Committee
VATICAN CITY | U.S. Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life, will chair the Vatican’s new Investment Committee, the Vatican press office announced. The committee, which was established by Pope Francis in his apostolic constitution reforming the Roman Curia, will be comprised of four experts in the field of financial investments from around the world, the June 7 announcement said. The members include: Jean Pierre Casey, founder of RegHedge in the United Kingdom; Giovanni Christian Michael Gay, director of Union Investment Privatfonds in Germany; David Harris, portfolio manager of Skagen Funds in Norway; and John J. Zona, chief investment officer at Jesuit-run Boston College in the United States. According to the constitution, “Praedicate Evangelium” (“Preach the Gospel”), the Investment Committee is responsible for “ensuring the ethical nature of the Holy See’s movable investments according to the social doctrine of the church and, at the same time, their profitability, adequacy and risk.” The committee members, the constitution states, are appointed for a five-year term.
Nation
Study provides ‘detailed snapshot’ of state of permanent diaconate in U.S.
WASHINGTON | In the Catholic Church, permanent deacons “are entrusted with the unique responsibility of bringing Christ to every corner of society,” said the chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life and Vocations. They carry out their ministry “in imitation of Christ the servant and impelled by the spirit of charity,” said Bishop James F. Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey. He made the remarks on the unique role deacons have in the Catholic Church in a statement issued June 2 with the results of an annual survey that provides a portrait of the permanent diaconate in the U.S. “By virtue of their ordination, deacons witness to Christ in the workplace, within their families and among the members of their community, especially the poor,” Bishop Checchio said. “The church is grateful to all permanent deacons who extend Christ’s mercy and healing to all those in need.” Conducted for the USCCB by the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate at Georgetown University since 2005, the study provides a detailed snapshot of the state of the permanent diaconate in the United States. Findings include the percentage of active vs. nonactive deacons; the archdioceses/dioceses and eparchies with the largest number of permanent deacons; sociocultural demographics; and ministerial involvement. The report estimated there were as many as 20,888 permanent deacons in the United States in 2021-2022. The full study can be found online at https://bit.ly/3mhEyqP.
Catholic leaders decry federal judge’s ruling on lethal injections
WASHINGTON | Catholic leaders expressed disappointment with a June 6 ruling by a federal judge in Oklahoma calling the state’s three-drug lethal injection method constitutional. The ruling enables the state to move ahead with executions for more than two dozen death-row inmates who were plaintiffs in a case arguing against the lethal injection drugs and requesting another form of execution. Judge Stephen Friot, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, announced his decision just over three months after a weeklong trial when attorneys for 28 death-row inmates said that the first of the three drugs used in lethal injection -- the sedative midazolam -- did not prevent inmates from feeling pain. They stressed that the severe pain and suffering the inmates would experience violated the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment. The judge said their argument fell short of precedent set by the Supreme Court, which has previously looked at challenges to the lethal injection method and denied that the three-drug protocols used in executions were cruel and unusual punishment. Catholic Mobilizing Network called the judge’s ruling “disheartening” and said in a June 6 tweet that the decision “comes amid declining support for capital punishment across the country.”
West Virginia bishop urges ‘concrete action’ on guns after Texas tragedy
WHEELING, W.Va. | In the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, “we must do more,” to address gun violence, said Bishop Mark E. Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston. Bishop Brennan wrote to the Catholic people of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, asking them to join with the world in prayer for the victims of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead and several others injured. “As Catholics, we are called to pray for those who have died and assist in healing the deep wounds of those who mourn,” the bishop said in his letter of May 25. “But we must now do more than offer prayers and support. We must encourage concrete action in the hopes that never again are schoolchildren the target of these heinous acts of violence.” The next day on “Talkline” on West Virginia’s MetroNews radio network, Bishop Brennan urged West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to ban high-capacity, semi-automatic rifles. “Because what happened in Texas two days ago could happen in West Virginia, just as easily,” the bishop said on the program. In an interview with WTRF-TV 7 News in Wheeling June 1, the bishop said he is speaking out on the issue because “as a religious leader I have to be concerned about the welfare of our people.” The bishop told WTRF that he commends the governor for the excellent work in West Virginia during the pandemic of keeping the public safe, adding that the current issue is a matter of public safety as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.