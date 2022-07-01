Florida
Bishop Parkes continues recovery from surgery
ST. PETERSBURG | Bishop Gregory L. Parkes of St. Petersburg continues to recover from surgery to amputate his right leg below the knee. Writing on Facebook June 25, Bishop Parkes said he was discharged from a residential rehabilitation center after a week of “intense physical therapy” and is staying at a parish rectory “until I’m ready to go home.” “Thanks for all the prayers and encouragement. They continue to give me strength and hope! Blessings! #courageouslyliving,” he wrote in a post on the social media platform. Bishop Parkes, 58, underwent surgery June 9 and was hospitalized for a week until being sent to the rehabilitation center. Since the surgery, parishioners and school students have offered prayers and sent messages of support to Bishop Parkes through various social media channels.
NATION
Michigan pro-life center vandalize
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. | A Dearborn Heights pregnancy center was vandalized June 20 in an apparent attack by protesters who support legal abortion. Police responded to reports that the Lennon Pregnancy Center, an independent pro-life pregnancy resource facility, was defaced in the early morning hours. According to a Facebook post from the center, multiple windows and doors along the front of the building were smashed, and the building was spray-painted with graffiti. The police have since painted over the graffiti, and the smashed windows have been boarded up. In its post, the Lennon Pregnancy Center said a printing business that shares the building also was vandalized. “We are saddened and discouraged by this act of violence, but we will continue to provide free assistance to the women and men that come to us in need of basic help for their children,” the post read.
Church leaders push to expand peacekeeping
OXFORD, England | Church representatives from French-speaking Africa have urged closer regional cooperation in Catholic peacebuilding to offset mounting economic and security challenges across the continent. “The Church frequently speaks out against government corruption and failure to settle conflicts — but it’s simply ignored,” explained Stephen Hilbert, adviser for Africa and global development for the U.S. bishops’ conference. “Meanwhile, the Church often isn’t even invited to peace negotiations. Given that it’s the most vibrant, trusted, balanced and nonpartisan entity in Africa, this is very frustrating,” he said June 27, after chairing a panel of peacemaking experts from Burundi, Niger and Congo during a four-day online conference. He said the Catholic Church in much of Africa was uniquely placed to assist peacemaking, but also found its proposals routinely ignored by international organizations and Western governments, including the U.S. “Many NGOs could achieve great things with Church support, but with their secular outlook, they often don’t see this,” said Hilbert, who spent 22 years in Africa with Catholic Relief Services. Hilbert told Catholic News Service numerous Catholic and interfaith peacemaking initiatives tended to be “small-scale and geographically limited,” adding that governments in Nigeria and elsewhere had faced accusations of “unwillingness and inaction” when it came to engaging with the Church.
VATICAN
After court decision, it’s time for widespread pro-life work
VATICAN CITY | A truly pro-life celebration of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade would lead to cooperative efforts to pass legislation protecting life, women’s rights and motherhood, said an editorial in Vatican News and L’Osservatore Romano, the Vatican newspaper. Those efforts should include finding ways to protect maternal health and lower the maternal death rate, assist poor women, provide or expand paid family leave and control access to guns in the country, said the piece written by Andrea Tornielli, editorial director at the Vatican Dicastery for Communication. The Vatican published the editorial June 25, the day after the Supreme Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion in the U.S., giving individual states the power to legislate abortion.
The court ruling, Tornielli wrote, “could provide an opportunity to reflect on life, the protection of the defenseless and the discarded, women’s rights and the protection of motherhood.” Throughout his pontificate, the editorial said, Pope Francis has advocated for the protection of all human life, including the life of unborn children, “the most defenseless and innocent among us.”
